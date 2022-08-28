Fight stops game at Blue Devils Stadium • Blind judge's first time driving • Student loan forgiveness plan

A fan fight at Blue Devils Stadium stops one of the first football games of the year, a blind Michigan judge that always wanted to drive finally gets his chance, and a breakdown of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Cass Tech-Southfield season-opening game stopped after massive fights in stands High School Football season is back and, while we expect battles between the lines, the people in the stands are expected to stay away from the action. But one of the first football games of the year was stopped abruptly because of fans' bad behavior. A bizarre end to one of the first high school football games of the season. It happened here at blue devil stadium but had nothing to do with the players.

2. Blind Michigan judge who always wanted to 'hit the gas' gets to drives car A blind Michigan judge went for a drive and a sheriff rode shotgun. As 100 people watched, Richard Bernstein of the Michigan Supreme Court drove a car on a dirt track Tuesday at the Genesee County fairgrounds, northwest of Flint. "I’ve always wanted that feeling of what it’s like to hit the gas or what it’s like to turn on the ignition and what it’s like to operate a steering wheel," Bernstein, 47, told WNEM-TV.

3. Southfield police looking for missing woman known to frequent 2 hotels Police are looking for a missing woman known to frequent two hotels in Southfield. Vanessa Painter, 21, last spoke to her mother on July 30. Police said she is often at Red Oak Inn at 27660 Northwestern Hwy. and Marvins Garden Inn at 27650 Northwestern Hwy.

Vanessa Painter

4. What student loans are eligible for forgiveness? Here's a breakdown With news of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, in which up to $20,000 of student federal loan debt may be forgiven, many likely have questions about eligibility. The president announced Wednesday that $10,000 in federal student loans would be forgiven for borrowers, and those who had a greater financial need and received assistance through Pell Grants could have up to $20,000 forgiven.

5. Human smuggling attempt with jet ski leads to arrest of 5 in Michigan Five people were arrested over the weekend after a jet ski was used to bring migrants into the United States from Canada. According to Customs and Border Patrol, a jet ski was seen leaving Canada and crossing the border on the St. Clair River on Saturday. Agents flying around the Blue Water Bridge watched the jet ski stop near Port Huron.

6. 2 killed in 6 car crash on I-94 near Mt. Elliott overnight Saturday Two people were killed in a crash involving six cars on I-94 near Mt. Elliott according to Michigan State Police. Investigators said at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, a Ford Fusion lost control and crashed into the center median on I-94. The Fusion was then rear-ended by a Kia; turning the Fusion sideways and blocking the freeway's left lane.

7. Man wanted for Detroit murder over BBQ chicken in custody, young child safe Detroit police say a man who barricaded himself inside a home on the city's west side has been taken into custody and the young child who was in there with him is out safe. Police said the man barricaded himself inside a home on Pierson, just north of Tireman Avenue, around noon on Monday. According to police on the scene, the man was wanted for a murder in connection to homemade BBQ chicken.

8. Jonathan Welch used hot spatula on ex, set her genitals on fire - detective says Jonathan Welch is facing the possibility of life in prison for a triple murder of his ex-girlfriend, step-dad, and mom in Harper Woods, returned to court on Monday for charges in a related case where he allegedly doused his ex with gasoline and lit her fire. Welch appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on the original charges - that he tortured and assaulted Zlayiah Frazer in a violent and graphic attack on June 12, 2022.

Jonathan Welch, 23, is accused of killing multiple people while out on a $10,000 bond.

9. Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served the search warrant on Monday, Aug. 22 at a home that police said belonged to a large-scale crystal meth dealer in Genesee County.

10. 'Big Three' automakers react to California's gas car sales ban The state of California Air Resources Board voted to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Under California’s plan, all new cars must be electric by 2035. Residents who already own gasoline cars will be allowed to keep using them. Drivers can also continue to purchase and sell pre-owned gas-powered vehicles.