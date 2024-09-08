Ford recalls nearly 100,000 SUVs and trucks, can Michigan's sick lakes be healed, and marijuana processor Exclusive Brands is named in two complaints for various violations: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Ford recalls nearly 100K SUVs & trucks over 'catastrophic' problem- F-150, Broncos, and Explorers included Some of Ford's most popular trucks and SUVs are part of another recall from the Dearborn-based automaker as there are potentially serious engine problems lingering under the hood. The Michigan-based automaker said in a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report that roughly 90,700 trucks and SUVs need to be recalled and repaired because the vehicles "may contain intake valves that have a propensity to crack and break."

The Ford Bronco wins the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award as the 2022 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year award ceremony at Huntington Place in Detroit on January 11, 2022. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo Expand

2. Michigan's artificial shorelines are making its lakes sick. Can they be healed? When Craig Kivi looks out from his home on Portage Lake in Pinckney, he sees the symptoms of a sick lake. Algae grows in heavy mats on the surface of Portage Lake. The stench of sewage wafts through when the breeze picks up. Plastic bottles and trash litter the shoreline.

"There are so many sicknesses that lakes get. And I hate to use that term because people get all alarmed, but that's the truth," he said. "I don't know how else to say it."

3. Michigan marijuana processor Exclusive Brands named in two complaints for various violations The agency that regulates cannabis sales and testing in Michigan and conducts routine inspections of businesses in the industry has filed a formal complaint against Exclusive Brands out of Ann Arbor. Two separate complaints against the company allege they failed to enter transactions into the statewide monitoring system, failing to keep surveillance recordings, not keeping proper records, improper storage, and more.

4. Mother finds 3-year-old at the bottom of pool in Shelby Township A child who police say was choking on food fell into a pool and is currently in critical condition. According to Shelby Township police, the 3-year-old was found at the bottom of the pool by their mother, who started performing CPR on her child as she stayed on the phone with dispatchers.

5. Police: Barricaded man dies by self-inflicted gunshot after standoff in Novi A barricaded gunman situation has ended tragically in Novi on Wednesday evening, with the suspect killing himself. A 26-year-old man armed with a rifle fired shots into a home on the 23000 block of Forest Park Drive, according to Novi police. Family members made it out of the house before the suspect barricaded himself inside.

6. Women climb Detroit bus to twerk during street takeover by more than 100 party-goers A social media video showed a Greenfield and Seven Mile takeover as more than 100 people stormed the streets surrounding a city bus. Two women in the crowd of more than 100 people who partied in the street climbed up on the front of a bus. The driver was helpless, he was surrounded.

7. Sterling Heights woman killed in head-on crash after 2nd driver crosses center line on Schoenherr A 64-year-old woman is dead after being struck head-on by another vehicle that crossed the center lane from the opposite direction. The victim - who is from Sterling Heights - was driving a blue Saturn on the northbound side of Schoenherr north of 15 Mile Road when a driver in a black Durango from the southbound side crossed over, hitting her vehicle head-on, according to police.

8. DPD: Drone over Green Day concert at Comerica Park caused band to be rushed off mid-song The Green Day concert at Comerica Park included a brief pause that caused concern when the band ran off the stage mid-song. Detroit police say that someone flew a drone into Comerica Park, causing Green Day to be removed from the stage for safety reasons.

9. Beloved director at Eastpointe High School killed in head-on crash A 64-year-old woman lovingly known as "Doctor D" by the students she worked with was killed in a head-on collision this week. Diana Carmichael-Owens had a passion for helping kids. She worked as the Youth Developmental Director at Eastpointe High School.

10. Michigan county sheriff that hosted Trump steps down from nonprofit board amid controversy The Livingston County Sheriff has resigned from the board of a local nonprofit amid controversy over his hosting of former President Donald Trump at the department's office. LACASA advocates on behalf of victims of domestic and sexual abuse in Livingston County. Until recently, sheriff Michael Murphy was a member of the nonprofit's board until offering to resign his position. In a release from the nonprofit that included a statement from the sheriff, he said he has "always been an advocate for LACASA using my time, talents, and money to help where I could."