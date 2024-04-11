Gang leader gets life sentence • Pontiac murder suspect wanted • Nearly 43K Ford SUVs recalled over fire risk

A shooting at North Hill Farms Apartments in Pontiac that killed a 24-year-old man early Wednesday isn't the first one, and residents are tired of the violence in their community.

"In just a little bit over a year, we've had, right within a 50-foot radius, we've had three separate shootings where people have been injured," resident Stacey Gelow said. "This is constant. The good people that are in here are fed up with it."

A doorbell camera picked up the most recent gunfire. Authorities say someone started shooting during a party in the parking lot of the apartment complex around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, hitting and killing 24-year-old Rayjon Barnes. Two other men in their 20s were also hurt.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are still looking for the shooter. Submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward up to $2,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

Nearly 43,000 Ford SUVs recalled due to fire risk

Ford is recalling nearly 43,000 small SUVs because gasoline can leak from the fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces, increasing the risk of fires. But the recall remedy does not include repairing the fuel leaks.

The recall covers certain Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, as well as Escape SUVs from 2022. All have 1.5-liter engines.

Ford says in documents filed with U.S. safety regulators that fuel injectors can crack, and gasoline or vapor can accumulate near ignition sources, possibly touching off fires.

Dealers will install a tube to let gasoline flow away from hot surfaces to the ground below the vehicle. They’ll also update engine control software to detect a pressure drop in the fuel injection system. If that happens, the software will disable the high pressure fuel pump, reduce engine power and cut temperatures in the engine compartment, according to documents posted Wednesday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Seven Mile Bloods gang leader gets life sentence

A leader of Detroit's Seven Mile Bloods gang will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Billy Arnold was convicted in a federal court on 22 counts including murder, racketeering, RICO conspiracy, and firearms offenses in federal court this past December after a trial that last six weeks.

This week, he was back in front of a judge where he was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to evidence presented at trial, the Seven Mile Bloods operated on the city's east side, east of Gratiot and west Kelly between Seven and Eight Mile Roads. They referred to the neighborhood as the ‘Red Zone’ and also ‘4-8-2-0-Die’ – in reference to zip code of 48205.

During Arnold's trial, evidence showed that Arnold discussed a July 2014 murder that was part of an ongoing gang war between the Seven Mile Bloods and an alliance of other gangs from Detroit's east side.

"The harshest sentences are reserved for the most serious crimes and criminals. They are reserved for people like Billy Arnold, who killed multiple people, tried to kill many others, and terrorized an entire community," said U.S. Attorney Ison. "With this sentence, Arnold’s victims received some small measure of justice."

Measles confirmed in Detroit child

The Detroit Health Department shared several possible measles exposure locations after the illness was confirmed in a 4-year-old child.

The case was confirmed on April 9 and the family is now isolating due to the incident, the health department said. Possible exposure sites include an urgent care on Springwells, a pharmacy on West Vernor, and an emergency room at Childrens' Hospital of Michigan on Beaubien:

Acadian Urgent Care, 2117 Springwells, Detroit, April 1, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Rite Health Pharmacy, 5851 West Vernor, Detroit, April 1, 1:45 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Children’s Hospital of Michigan Emergency Room, Beaubien Blvd., Detroit, April 3, 5 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Measles is highly contagious and its presence in the community is a concern for doctors and hospitals as it can spread to individuals who haven't been vaccinated easily.

Greenfield Village opens this weekend

Greenfield Village visitors will see some changes when they visit the historical attraction this season.

The Village in Dearborn opens Friday for members before opening to the public Saturday.

For the first time since 2019, the Detroit, Toledo and Milwaukee Roundhouse, Dr. Howard’s Office and Grimm Jewelry Store will all be open.

New this year is restaurant Stand 44, which is next to the iconic Detroit Central Market. Stand 44 is named for a real stall in the market where Mary Judge sold her items from 1863 until the market was dismantled in 1894. According to Greenfield Village, Stand 44 will serve a scratch menu featuring local and seasonal ingredients. The eatery will also compost its waste. The restaurant opens May 1.

Expect lots of rain today and tomorrow.

Former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months in jail for lying in civil fraud case

Allen Weisselberg, a retired executive in Donald Trump’s real estate empire, was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in jail for lying under oath during his testimony in the civil fraud lawsuit brought against the former president by New York’s attorney general.

Weisselberg, 76, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of perjury in connection with the suit. He admitted lying when he testified he had little knowledge of how Trump’s Manhattan penthouse came to be valued on his financial statements at nearly three times its actual size.

Weisselberg, wearing a black windbreaker and a surgical face mask, declined to address the court during the brief sentencing, which lasted less than five minutes. He was swiftly escorted from the courtroom in handcuffs following the proceeding to begin serving his sentence.