A 10-year-old girl is still recovering after a woman slammed her head into a cookie display at Somerset Mall in Troy, Stellantis laid off hundreds of temporary workers last week, and an Oakland County man was arrested after a missing 13-year-old girl was found at his home: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. 10-year-old's head slammed into display at Somerset Mall: 'I didn't do anything to her' Sophia Simpson, 10, is still recovering after an adult woman randomly slammed her head into a cookie display at Somerset Mall in Troy. The incident took place last Friday as Sophia waited in line for a cookie from Mrs. Fields at the mall, according to police. She was there with a group of friends and one of their dads.

3. Detroit Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons games will stream on Amazon due to bankruptcy deal Sports fans will soon be able to stream some of their favorite teams on Prime Video as part of a restructuring agreement between Diamond Sports and Amazon. Amazon will partner with Diamond Sports as the largest owner of regional sports networks looks to emerge from bankruptcy. Diamond owns 18 networks under the Bally Sports banner. Those networks have the rights to 37 professional teams — 11 baseball, 15 NBA and 11 NHL. That includes Detroit's Red Wings, Pistons, and Tigers.

4. Stellantis lays off hundreds of temporary workers Amy WIlmoth worked with Stellantis nine months and was on the verge of becoming a full-time employee. Then she received life-altering news last week. She had been laid off from her job at the Warren truck plant. Wilmoth is one of hundreds of temporary employees to lose their job at Stellantis - despite her recently receiving paperwork to become full-time.

5. Oakland County man, 21, arrested after being found with missing 13-year-old A 13-year-old girl went missing from her Waterford home on Sunday, January 14. She was found two days later at the house of a 21-year-old man.

"Parents need to be aware that there are creeps and monsters out there everyday looking for people like my daughter," said the victim's father, Joshua.

6. Woman killed in U-Haul crash in Detroit, 4 others hospitalized A woman was fatally injured after a U-Haul with children inside crashed into a tree Friday morning, according to Detroit police. The crash took place on Mound near Eight Mile on Detroit's east side, around 10 a.m. The driver and a passenger fled the scene – leaving behind the woman, a man, and three children inside the U-Haul, police said. The woman had to be extracted; she died from her injuries.

7. Man wanted by FBI for Ponzi scheme charged for stealing $100M from investors An investment firm operator has been charged with running a Ponzi scheme that amassed $100 million from investors in Detroit federal court, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Wednesday. Darren Anthony Robinson, 53, a U.S. citizen who has operated out of the country of Panama, was charged with committing wire fraud.

Darren Anthony Robinson

8. Tesla supercharging station packed in Oak Brook, dead cars line parking lot due to frigid temps Electric vehicles may be the way of the future, but many EV owners are having trouble dealing with Chicago’s bitterly cold temperatures. Public charging stations have turned into car graveyards over the past couple of days.

"Nothing. No juice. Still on zero percent," said Tyler Beard, who has been trying to recharge his Tesla at an Oak Brook Tesla supercharging station since Sunday afternoon. "And this is like three hours being out here after being out here three hours yesterday."

9. Crying Lions Fan gifted tickets to Sunday's divisional playoff game Arron Wikaryasz screamed with his arms reaching to the ceiling of Ford Field and tears streaming down his face. The Detroit Lions had just won the first-ever playoff game at Ford Field – the stadium his dad helped build. He was one of 65,000 screaming fans celebrating the win and was captured on cameras during the national broadcast. Not long after, his face went viral on social media.

