Kwame Kilpatrick crowdfunds new home • Dead body discovered in Chesterfield ditch • Land and vehicle auctions

Kwame's fundraising efforts for a new home draw questions, a pedestrian's gruesome discovery in Chesterfield Township, and a pair of public auctions for land and vehicles: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Kwame Kilpatrick has crowdfunding page to buy him a new house - despite still owing $2M to Detroit. Since his sentence's commutation, the ex-Mayor has gotten married, announced the birth of a baby boy, and most recently: holding a donation drive to build a new home in Florida. But what about all that money he still owes the city of Detroit?

2. Man finds body in drainage ditch while walking in Chesterfield Twp. An Ann Arbor man was walking along Gratiot Avenue in Chesterfield Township when he made a gruesome discovery: a human body lying in a drainage ditch, covered in overgrown weeds.

Chesterfield police are investigating after a body was found. (Photo provided by FOX 2 viewer)

3. Ypsilanti man murdered on Facebook live, mom says shooter was angry over son's online comments. The mother of a 46-year-old man found shot dead this week said her son always considered himself a comedian. But Genniece Smith says not everyone liked her son Terrill's humor and believes it was ultimately what led to him being gunned down in his Ypsilanti Township home.

4. Michigan auctioning off thousands of acres across the state, includes lakefront and UP land. Ever wanted to own land away from the noise? Or maybe you're after something a bit more bucolic, like that of rushing water or forest serenity. The DNR is putting hundreds of acres of vacant land up for sale. Here's how bid.

5. Sheriff: Supervisor kills employee outside Pontiac home after work argument. A 25-year-old man got into an argument with his supervisor at work, prompting him to be sent home. But after employees learned Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle had taken a work truck home, they went to get it back. It was during a second argument that Brotemarkle's boss shot him multiple times, killing him. He's expected to face charges.

6. Detroit ice cream store promises to deny service to police officers wearing body armor. A social media post made by Cold Truth Soft Serve in Detroit announced it would not serve police officers wearing body armor. While the post sparked backlash against the ice cream shop, its owner defended the statement, arguing the appearance of heavily-armed officers was "disturbing" and "unsettling" for families.

7. Dozens of cars, trucks, more available at upcoming Detroit police abandoned vehicle auctions. In addition to parcels of land, there are also a surplus of vehicles that the city of Detroit needs to get rid of. The police department has nine scheduled auctions over the next month. This is what you'll need before making your bid.

8. Pregnant woman killed after car hits her in parking lot; baby boy saved. A woman 7-months pregnant was killed after being struck by a vehicle after an argument at an apartment complex this week. While doctors' emergency efforts saved Tiara Jones' son, her family is heartbroken the baby will grow up without his mother. The driver who tried to flee police was eventually apprehended.

9. Illinois truck driver wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket. Talk about one heck of a commute. One truck driver who frequently finds himself in Michigan also likes to play the lottery in the state. So imagine his surprise when he realized his winning ticket wasn't for $2,000 - but $1 million.

10. Detroit mom charged after 3-year-old boy found in freezer. Azuradee France, the 31-year-old mom whose son was found dead in a freezer has been charged with 1st-degree child abuse, torture, and concealing the death of an individual. The tragedy appears to have been preceded by several calls to child protective services, family told FOX 2.