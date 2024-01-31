Man on life support after dog attack • Canton murder investigation • Jennifer Crumbley's trial continues

A Detroit man is fighting for his life after he was mauled by three dogs.

Harold Phillips, a father of six, was walking home from a bus stop Monday night when he was attacked by a group of dogs that got out of a backyard in the area of Chicago and Longacre.

"The dogs bit his groin, his head, his back, his legs – they mauled him," said his wife, Shauntaye Phillips. "Your dogs (are) supposed to know… supposed to protect your home, he wasn’t bothering nobody."

Harold was on his way home from a trip to the mall to purchase new clothes for a job interview. Now, he's hospitalized with severe injuries as his family prepares to take him off life support.

Shauntaye created a GoFundMe.

"He is not expected to make it," according to the family's GoFundMe. "He is an amazing father and a good husband who takes pride in his family and we are asking for any help that y'all can give to cover his doctors and hospital expenses. I don't wanna say funeral but that's the road we are on."

Jennifer Crumbley's trial continues

On day five of Jennifer Crumbley's trial, more evidence will be presented as prosecutors attempt to convince a jury that her gross negligence contributed to the Oxford High School shooting.

Evidence presented during the fourth day of her trial included video of Jennifer talking to authorities outside her home after the crime. Jennifer and her husband James are both facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the school shooting their son committed.

Oakland County Sergeant Matthew Peschke interviewed Jennifer after the parents met with deputies and their son at the Oakland County Substation.

In the video, Jennifer can be heard saying that her husband, James, took their son to school that day, and she believed the gun was still at the house that morning. When she was told the gun box was found on her bed where she had been sleeping, she said James must have put the box on the bed when he learned about the shooting and rushed home.

The morning of the shooting, the parents were called to the high school about violent drawings their son had made on a worksheet. Peschke asked Jennifer about these.

"I didn't look at them that closely," she said. "When I was at the substation and I looked at them closely, they were a little bit disturbing. They were very disturbing because look what he just f***ing did."

Watch the trial live at the link below beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Staff failures reported in alleged rape at Wayne County juvenile jail

A 20-page state investigation report into the alleged rape and assault of a 12-year-old boy at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility in Hamtramck detailed numerous staffing failures where safety was supposed to be guaranteed.

"Really the report reads like, in my opinion, an indictment for rape against the county and the state," the victim's attorney, Cary McGehee, said.

Six staffers are now gone.

The 12-year-old boy said he was punched, beaten, and raped by other juveniles in the facility over several hours and during multiple incidents in March 2023, according to the report issued by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

The investigation report "just substantiates what we knew to be the case – and that was that the environment at the juvenile detention facility was such that it created an environment where this sexual and physical assault that occurred on my client was predictable and was just a matter of time," McGehee said.

Fundraiser held for fallen MSP trooper's family

Filling up at a Wixom gas station Wednesday and Thursday will help the family of Joel Popp, a Michigan State Police trooper Joel Popp, who was killed during a traffic stop last week.

Popp, 39, was hit and killed by another driver while investigating a suspected impaired driver on I-75 in Saginaw County. He is survived by his wife, Stefanie, and a young daughter.

"In gas station business, police officers (are) the first thing you depend on to call when there is an emergency," said Eddie Osmund, the owner of a Wixom Marathon. "It’s not only a job... They are putting their life on the line for it."

Twenty-five cents of each gallon sold at his gas station at 29330 Wixom Rd. on Wednesday and Thursday will go to help Popp's family.

"I just wanted to do something to show that we appreciate all of you," Osmund said.

Man found shot to death in Canton

Canton police say the reason Koppernick Road was closed for hours Monday is because of a fatal shooting.

When police first reported the road closure, they said it was for an investigation after a body was found along the road near Holly Drive, but did not confirm foul play. In an update, police say a 45-year-old man was found shot to death after midnight Monday.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses to check their cameras for footage between 12:30-1:30 a.m. Monday. They are specially looking for a white SUV or any suspicious activity.

Drivers are also asked to report suspicious activity.

Tips can be reported to Canton police at 734-394-5400 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Daily Forecast

Wednesday will be much quieter than Tuesday, weather-wise. Some fog hangs over the area to start the day, with a bit a drizzle later in the day.

What else we're watching

Toyota warns 61,000 US vehicle owners to stop driving, get immediate repairs on air bag inflators

Toyota and General Motors are telling the owners of about 61,000 older Corolla, Matrix, RAV4 and Pontiac Vibe models to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators are at risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel.

The urgent warning Monday covers certain Corolla compact cars and Matrix hatchbacks from the 2003 and 2004 model years, as well as the RAV4 small SUV from 2004 and 2005.

Also covered are about 11,000 Pontiac Vibes from 2003 and 2004, which are essentially the same as the Matrix and were made at the same California factory. Most of the vehicles are in the U.S.

Read more here.