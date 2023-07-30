Man realizes he won $1.5M • Arts, Beats & Eats lineup • North Pole Express coming in December

An Oakland County man realizes he won $1.5M from Michigan Lottery after seeing where the ticket was sold, the lineup for Arts, Beats & Eats returning Labor Day weekend in Royal Oak, and the North Pole Express is coming back in December: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Man realizes he won $1.5M from Michigan Lottery after seeing where winning ticket was sold An Oakland County man saw that a $1.5 million winning Michigan Lottery ticket was sold where he bought a ticket but first thought there was no way he was the winner. The man, who bought the Lotto 47 ticket at Carnival Market at 1101 East Walton Blvd. in Pontiac, got a message after matching the numbers in the July 5 drawing. He recognized the location, though didn't think he won.

2. Arts, Beats & Eats music lineup: Here's who is performing at the annual Labor Day weekend fest in Royal Oak The 2023 Arts, Beats & Eats lineup is here and includes both big names and local acts. Headliners of the annual Labor Day weekend festival in Royal Oak include Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Halestorm, Russell Dickerson, and Bell Biv DeVoe, along with other national acts American Authors, Collective Soul, and Randy Houser.

3. Man robbed of thousands in cash at Motor City Casino parking structure A night of gambling ended in a nightmare for a Metro Detroit man who said he was robbed of thousands after leaving a downtown casino. A gambler at Motor City Casino was robbed Monday morning in the parking structure. The suspect escaped with thousands of dollars.

4. Michigan brother and sister charged with $3.5M unemployment fraud Two Detroit-area siblings are part of a group of suspects that have been charged in a multi-million fraud scheme that totaled more than $3.5 million across nine states plus the U.S. territory of Guam. Kenny Lee Howard III, 30, Keila Lanae Howard, 34, David Christopher Davis, 25, and Stevenvan Eugene Ware, 30 were all charged with in federal court for their alleged role in the scheme to take unemployment funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Missing Ohio man last seen riding motorcycle on I-75 in Michigan found dead in Taylor An Ohio man who disappeared while riding his motorcycle home from Michigan has been found dead in Taylor from a motorcycle crash. Toledo police said 36-year-old Diangelo Alexander was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on southbound I-75 near exit 26 in Monroe County.

6. 2023 North Pole Express rides through Michigan this December: tickets, dates, and times released All aboard!!! Tickets for the 2023 North Pole Express go on sale soon and there's good news for train riders: the iconic Pere Marquette is expected to be back on the rails! The Pere Marquette 1225 spent the past year having its running gear rebuilt, inspected, refurbished, and replaced for the first time in 80 years. It took a while and it required the classic steam train to be out of commission for last year's ride, but it's scheduled to be done in time for the 2023 North Pole Express trips.

7. Memorial being built to honor Wynter Cole Smith - not all neighbors are happy about it A memorial for 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith is being built where her body was found earlier this month. Little Wynter was the toddler kidnapped from Lansing and then found strangled in a Detroit alley.

"I’m doing this because it needs to be done," said Kenyatta Knight.

Not everyone in the neighborhood wants the memorial, however.

8. Lake Michigan car ferry S.S. Badger suspends service, offers refund America's last coal-powered steamship on Lake Michigan is now docked as the ferry that hauls 180 from Michigan to Wisconsin is temporarily suspending operations. The owners of the S.S. Badger announced that the car ferry had experienced a mechanical failure of its ramping system, forcing the Badger to stop operating.

9. Man charged with murdering girlfriend after woman found dead in Detroit intersection A man is accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a Detroit intersection last week. Veronica Smart's boyfriend, 31-year-old Eugene Demarcus McKeithan, is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearms.

10. Landlord collecting overdue rent saves tenants he found overdosing A Pontiac landlord found two tenants passed out from an opioid overdose - but luckily he got to them just in time-to call 911. Police officers who responded were able to use Narcan to save both of their lives.

"I just think God or the universe works in mysterious ways and I was meant to be there," said Nicholas Somberg.