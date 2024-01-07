Michigan's First Gentleman says he retired early from dental practice due to threats when the plot to kidnap the governor was exposed, Tamara Greene's daughter spoke about her mother's murder in a viral TikTok resurfacing allegations, and all Michigan schools A-F report card grades are in: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Michigan's First Gentleman says he retired from dental practice early due to threats at time of kidnap trial Governor Gretchen Whitmer and husband, First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory have this all worked out. The governor stays in her political lane - and he stays out her lane and tends to his retirement from behind the dental chair in Lansing. And the two of them are just fine with that.

2. Starbucks pink Stanley cups: Shoppers line up at Targets at 3 a.m. Across the country, crowds are lining up as early as 3 a.m. to get their hands on a product that is blowing up online. People were waiting outside for a chance to get their hands on an exclusive Starbucks pink Stanley quencher vacuum stainless steel tumbler, available only in Target stores.

3. Tamara Greene allegedly killed due to Kwame Kilpatrick affair, says daughter in viral TikTok Tamara Greene went by Strawberry during her time as an exotic dancer. She was shot and killed in 2003 – months after she performed at a rumored, but never proven, Manoogian Mansion party in Detroit. Former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was allegedly there, as he had been elected the previous year. Her daughter, Ashly Jackson, spoke about her mother's murder in a viral TikTok video that has garnered over 4 million views as of Friday, resurfacing allegations.

4. Michigan school grades: state releases final A-F report, here's where your school ranks As the calendar year wraps up, the state of Michigan has released its final A-F report card for all schools in the state. Starting in 2024, the grading system will be changed to an index system, as required by federal law. The state has used the A-F system for the past four years to grade and rate schools throughout the state. While the A-F may feel familiar to school grades, it's not the same.

5. Wyandotte woman killed after domestic argument escalates to deadly shooting A domestic argument inside a Wyandotte home escalated into a deadly shooting early Tuesday, police confirmed. A 22-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound and her 23-year-old boyfriend suffered a cut to his leg, Wyandotte police said in a press release. The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. when officers responded to the 1100 block of Sycamore Street after a 911 call came in reporting someone had been shot.

6. Woman stabbed, 2 others injured in Taylor bar fight on New Year's Eve A Woodhaven woman is recovering after a stabbing at a bar on New Year's Eve. It took place at Rick's Half Time Bar on Ecorse Road in Taylor after a fight broke out between women on the floor at 10 p.m. Police say a man jumped in and stabbed one of the women multiple times. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but her injuries are not life-threatening.

7. 2 killed in crash with wrong-way driver fleeing Michigan State Police, freeway closed over 11 hours The Lodge Freeway near Lahser Road has reopened after a crash investigation closed it for over 11 hours. Two people were killed after a wrong-way driver fleeing Michigan State Police crashed early Saturday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., MSP South Post troopers on patrol found a 2006 Ford Super Duty truck that was reported stolen in the back of a gas station on Eight Mile Road.

8. Woman thought something was wrong with app when she saw nearly $1 million Michigan Lottery prize A Macomb County woman thought the Michigan Lottery app was messing up when it told her she won nearly $1 million. The 39-year-old winner said she bought the ticket at Romeo Vandyke Liquor then checked it at home later.

"Every few weeks, me and my husband will go to the store and buy a bunch of tickets and then come home and scratch them off," she said. "While we were at the store, I saw the Fast Cash jackpot was getting close to $1 million, so I bought a few Fast Cash tickets."

9. Metro Detroit family celebrates 2024's first newborn in Pontiac The ball may have been dropping in Times Square, but for one metro Detroit couple at a Pontiac hospital, they had something very different on their minds: becoming parents. Baby Arielle Nicole Byrd made her debut into the world 34 seconds after the clock struck midnight. For her parents Areona Evans and Donte Byrd, the timing couldn't have been closer - which was by design.

10. 2 killed after driver crosses center lane on Schaefer, hits woman head-on Two drivers died Friday afternoon after a head-on collision on Schaefer, Detroit Police said. Just before 2:30 p.m., a woman in a Dodge Caravan was driving north on Schaefer near Schoolcraft when she was hit, head-on, by another car that crossed the center line. She died at the scene from the impact of the crash. The suspect, a man driving a Chrysler sedan, was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.