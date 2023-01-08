Family confirmed that missing Detroit barber David Woodger was found deceased, a young mom, unfortunately, found dead was a domestic violence victim according to family, and 17-year-old Zachary Willis was killed in an ambush allegedly orchestrated by his girlfriend: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Michigan ER staff wins $1 million Powerball prize Northern Michigan emergency room staff that threw money in to play the Powerball won $1 million. The Heroes to Zeroooos lottery club in Traverse City matched the five white balls in the Oct. 31 drawing. Seventy-eight nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers claimed the big prize.

2. Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, family says Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, according to family. David's sisters confirmed with FOX 2 that her brother's remains were found but did not share details. The 46-year-old was last seen on July 21, 2022, leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile between Ryan and Mound. He was headed home but never made it.

3. Young mom found dead was victim of domestic violence, family says A Detroit family started the new year in mourning. They had to tell a 7-year-old girl her mother died after being found in her home on the east side last Saturday.

"I got to the hospital and I saw my daughter, my daughter’s eye was sitting out here," said her mother Demetrice Robinson.

4. Family says 17-year-old was killed in ambush orchestrated by girlfriend; wants shooter charged as adult The family of a teen murder victim wants stronger charges in the case - they say the suspect will be charged as a juvenile and are incensed that friends of the accused shooter are bragging about the murder on social media. The mother of 17-year-old Zachary Willis is still beside herself after he was gunned down in front of her house on December 19th.

5. Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery.

"When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.

6. Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday. Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit and killed while walking on Rochester Road south of Whims Lane just before 5:50 a.m.

Ben Kable

7. MSU student killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township on holiday break A Metro Detroit family is grieving the loss of a 22-year-old hit and killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland Township. Ben Kable was fatally injured, while the suspect is still being sought in the crash, which happened just before 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.

"It was New Year’s Eve, the only thing I can think of, is he was walking home from a party or something, he didn’t want to drive," said Richard Vess, who lives nearby. "He was either in the lane of traffic or somebody swerved off, I don’t know," said Richard Vess, who lives nearby.

Ben Kable was killed in a hit-and-run while home for holiday break from MSU.

8. 82-year-old Walmart employee retires after viral TikTok leads to $100,000 GoFundMe Wednesday was the first day of the rest of Butch Marion’s life.

"I feel like a new man," Marion told FOX 5 Wednesday.

He has reason to feel good. He just got a check for $108,000 for being kind, in the right place, at the right time.

9. Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January Looking for a new vehicle? Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500.

(Photo by serjan midili on Unsplash)

10. Family of teen rape victim chase down, severely beat suspect in Detroit Neighbors and onlookers recorded the bloody aftermath of a man severely beaten after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.

"Absolutely tragic. It really is," said Capt. Rebecca Hall, Detroit police. "It is in affecting a young life, a family, and it’s going to definitely take time to heal."

McKay says officers took the suspect into custody Tuesday night. Although police would not confirm it, neighbors who witnessed the beating and those in the video, say that the suspect knows the victim.