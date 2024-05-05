Police are cracking down on distracted driving with Operation Ghost Rider, Michigan's top 10 high schools ranked by the US news, and the Michigan Unemployment Agency will pay $55M to qualified workers under a class-action settlement: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Operation 'Ghost Rider' in Michigan kicks off Monday In an effort to crack down on distracted driving in Michigan, various levels of police in Michigan will be participating in Operation Ghost Rider on Monday. Local, county, and state police will be using unmarked spotter vehicles to catch anyone not paying attention on the road. If a driver is caught, they face fines, community service, and even a required driving-improvement course if they have multiple violations within three years.

2. The top 10 high schools in Michigan, according to US News There are over 700 public school districts in Michigan – with over 1,160 high schools from the southeast corner of the Lower Peninsula to the central time zone counties in the far west Upper Peninsula. According to US news, the top high school in the entire state is in the Detroit area – specifically in Bloomfield Hills.

3. Michigan unemployment agency will pay $55M to workers under class-action settlement The agency tasked with distributing jobless benefits to unemployed workers in Michigan has settled a class action lawsuit against the department after it clawed back millions in funds that may have been improperly distributed. The agreement includes a $55 million settlement that will be distributed to workers who qualify, which will be determined by a claims administrator.

4. Off-duty Detroit officer arrested alongside wife outside NFL Draft Detroit police have confirmed an off-duty officer who was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest has been suspended. The incident unfolded on the last day of the NFL Draft in Detroit when, just outside of the event's footprint, two people were taken into custody.

Police lights file/generic

5. Video shows moment truck hauling gravel slams into overpass on I-94 in Detroit A semi-truck hauling gravel crashed into an I-94 overpass and caused a massive backup Wednesday afternoon, westbound after Van Dyke in Detroit. The truck slammed into the overpass, which is at 6450 Frontenac Ave. On a witness video taken from dashcam, it appeared the back hauler of the truck was tilted up, causing the collision.

6. Woman who suffered paralysis from whippets shares story to warn others A Detroit woman says she was paralyzed after doing whippets. She is now learning to walk again and talking about what happened in hopes of educating others. Latisha Holder just turned 32 — never expected to be celebrating her birthday in the hospital.

"I’m lucky to be here," she said.

7. Warren baby home after being badly burned; dad still in custody After about two months in the hospital, recovering from multiple severe injuries allegedly caused by his father, a 10-month-old baby is back home – smiling once again. FOX 2 first met Drakkari Robinson Jr.'s mother back in early March, when he was still being treated for second and third-degree burns, a fractured rib, brain bleeds, and other injuries at Children's Hospital in Detroit.

8. Dearborn adopts strict fugitive dust ordinance Mayor Abdullah Hammoud has been pushing back against fugitive dust since his days in the state House of Representatives. Now, as mayor of Dearborn, he and the city council have recently passed one of the strictest "bulk storage" ordinances in Michigan, which they say will cut down on fugitive dust. The Dearborn City Council unanimously voted in support of an amendment to the City’s "bulk storage" ordinance brought forward by Hammoud at the end of April.



Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud

9. Police: Driver's body found outside SUV after crash into building; he 'did not appear' ejected Late Wednesday night a driver hit a Southfield building's wall, killing him in a fiery wreck. A friend of the 33-year-old Redford man, came to the scene Thursday to see where his friend took his last breath outside the Ameri-Alarm Security Systems building.

"I woke up this morning, I was really upset to hear what happened, I just came over to see where it happened," the friend said. "He was a good friend, he always treated me great. I just liked the guy, I've known him for about 20 years."

10. Live Nation $25 concert tickets on sale: Here are shows coming to Michigan Every concert-goer's favorite time of the year has returned as Live Nation has kickstarted its 10th Concert Week, which includes $25 tickets for shows that will go on throughout the summer. Shows being held at Comerica Park, Little Caesars Arena, Pine Knob, Michigan Lottery Amphitheater, and Meadow Brook are all up for grabs. They include Green Day, Missy Elliott, Styx and Foreigner, The Doobie Brothers, and A Day To Remember.