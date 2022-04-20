Pot licenses open in Detroit, crowded Republican primary in Michigan, WWII vet's remains return after 78 years

Could the stars have aligned any better for pot fans?

On the unofficial weed holiday of April 20, Detroit is now open to entrepreneurs looking to get into the marijuana industry, opening the application process to anyone hoping to open a dispensary, a processing center, consumption facility, or other cannabis-related business.

While pot has been legal to consume in Michigan since December 2019, Detroit has approached its emergence into the industry with caution - hoping to provide an equitable opportunity to residents that may not have same financial backing to get started as a larger company.

The Detroit City Council voted on April 5 to open the city up to accepting licenses. The 8-1 vote was the second time the city had passed an ordinance after it was blocked in court following a lawsuit.

Since then, its chief proponent, Council President Pro-tempore James Tate has tweaked the ordinance to better fit with an equal opportunity approach that a judge used as justification to pause the ordinance last year.

In the newly-passed ordinance introduced by Tate, "equity applicants" includes long-term residents and anyone who has been hurt by marijuana laws but may not live in the city. Tate has long pushed for an equitable approach to advancing the industry in the city to give residents a shot at opening a business, despite not necessarily having the same financing or resources available.

In the original ordinance that was unanimously approved in late 2020, it was legacy Detroiters whose applications were considered first. Judge Bernard Freidman took issue with the timing of the application processing, arguing the preferential treatment was "likely unconstitutional" after Crystal Lowe, a plaintiff who didn't qualify for the legacy status, sued the city.

On April 20, the city will begin accepting applications from everyone - not just equity applicants.

The nearly-$3 billion industry in Michigan has ballooned since it opened to business.

"We are so excited to announce the opening of our Adult-Use Marijuana Licensing program. We are confident and proud of the space that we have carved out for social equity applicants to take part in this billion-dollar industry," said Megan Moslimani, Director of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship

Michigan Republican primary set

A crowded Republican primary now enters a contentious 2022 Midterms as 10 candidates are eyeing the party nomination for governor. Some political junkies see the depth of the field as a sign of discontent with state politics and Michigan's governor Gretchen Whitmer. Others see it as a problem that will require too much money and energy to overcome before the general election.

What is for certain is this is one of the largest primary fields ever in Michigan gubernatorial politics. There's ex-Detroit Police Chief James Craig, self-funding suburban businessman Kevin Rinke, chiropractor Garrett Soldano, and former conservative TV host Tudor Dixon. There's also state police Capt. Michael Brown, real estate broker Ryan Kelley, pastor Ralph Rebandt, businesswoman Donna Brandenburg and financial adviser Michael Markey Jr.

Whitmer is seen as vulnerable in November, because voters tend to back the party opposite the president in midterms and they are facing high inflation as the economy rebounds from the pandemic. Yet her Republican challengers, who have criticized her past COVID-19 restrictions, are all political newcomers who are untested.

Polling has shown Craig leading, and he declared himself the candidate to beat while turning in petitions. But Richard Czuba, a pollster who has long tracked Michigan politics, told the Associated Press it is a wide-open primary and former President Donald Trump has the opportunity to make a powerful endorsement.

Pine Knob gets its new sign

Pine Knob Music Theatre is now officially Pine Knob. For those that never stopped calling it by its original name, carry on. But for those that migrated to its previous name of DTE Energy Music Theatre, the venue's old-but-new name now sits out front of the theater, finally erected to signify the beginning of a new era.

The historic Independence Township-based venue announced on Jan. 14, 2022 that it would be reverting to its old brand.

After spending 20 years with the corporate moniker as its primary sponsor, the iconic venue says It's returning to its roots as a means to off "a vintage feel and art that captures the beloved, scenic landscape symbolic of Michigan's premier summer concert destination."

The logo features a guitar bordering a sun setting over a hill - a bit like the venue it represents. Additionally, Trinity Health and United Wholesale Mortgage are both the venue's new corporate sponsors.

Nessel offers Oxford schools to investigate shooting again

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is extending her office's offer to investigate the Oxford High School shooting for a second time. She made the proposal in a letter to the school board Tuesday, saying: "To put it plainly, the families you serve want transparency and – as board members – you have an obligation to provide it."

The letter comes after Nessel held a community conversation with Oxford families Monday. She says the overwhelming concern they shared was a deep desire to learn more about what happened. "I’d like to know what failed in their safety plan that led up to November 30th," said Jeff Jones. "That’s where I would like the investigation."

Jones has a student at Oxford High School and another who will start attending in two years. He wants the board to take Nessel up on her offer. "They’ve dodged every way they can to avoid the investigation, the one coming from AG Nessel or the investigation that we’ve asked for," Jones said.

If the board continues to buck transparency, Jones argues, it could mean trouble at the ballot box. "At this point if they refuse, then together as parents we’re going to have to figure out other ways to get the policies changed," Jones said. "I think at this point we would have to consider any options if it means the safety for our kids, and if it's just voting all of them out and getting new people in, people with common sense, then so be it."

After 78 years, family of WWII hero gets closure from DNA

Seventy-eight years ago since the family of Army Private Alfred Ricke got a telegram. He was Missing In Action and presumed to have been killed in battle. Now there is word that Private Al Ricke will finally be coming home. "I never thought I would see the day," said Maryalyce Lupher. History, heroism, and a long-awaited homecoming, all inside a Farmington Hills condo.

"They didn't go over there for nothing, we got them back and we're finally bringing them home," said 1st Sgt. Kris Babel. Babel is tasked with finding soldiers Missing in Action. Some call it solving mysteries. "I call it providing closure to bloodlines," said Babel, casualty assistance officer. "Finally we got that person back."

That person was Private Al Ricke, who at 29 years old stormed the Normandy beaches on June 6th 1944. He was last seen alive two months later, helping liberate a French city, but never returned to base for dinner and was presumed Killed In Action. After all these years, the heroic deeds were recognized with medals and honors including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Babel's daughter Maryalyce was just 4 years old when she last saw her father. Even after all this time, she can picture him carrying her younger sister. This past September she gave a DNA sample to the Army. Then just last week, came a phone call. It was a match. Private Ricke will be laid to rest at the Great Lakes National Cemetary in Holly, Michigan.

What else we're watching

The Justice Department says it plans to appeal a ruling that lifted mask restrictions on commercial planes and public transit. Only, it will defer to the CDC on what exactly it wants to challenge in hopes of reinstating. Oakland County intends to celebrate Earth Day with the planting of trees in its George W. Kuhn Drain district this Friday. Five trees will be going in Royal Oak Township - the first of 1,370. The trees are intended to alleviate some heavy flooding that occurs in nearby communities. The Holly Oaks Off Road Vehicle Park officially opens for another season of fun this weekend. The ORV park has rock crawls, hills, and lots of space for full-size vehicles to journey through. The daily entry fee for this massive sandbox is $30. A trial date hasn't been set in the Crumbley parents case. But pending any major changes from one of the 10 motions expected to be filed by the defense, it could begin on Oct. 24 Wyatt's Law, a bill seven years in the making that would create a child abuse registry, is scheduled to be voted on by the state Senate today. The bill is expected to pass.

Daily Forecast

Michigan's Wednesday will be a bit warmer and a bit sunnier than yesterday. Plan on temperatures hitting the low 50s and some cloud cover. Thursday expects to be even warmer, but with a bit more precipitation.

Netflix considers lower-price plan with ads amid drop in subscribers

Netflix is "quite open" to offering a lower-price plan supported by advertising as the company reckons with a drop in its subscribers and other rival platforms chipping away at its vast audience.

Netflix's customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March quarter, the first decline the streaming service has seen since it became available throughout most of the world six years ago. The drop stemmed in part from Netflix's decision to withdraw from Russia to protest the war against Ukraine, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers.

The company projected a loss of another 2 million subscribers in the current April-June quarter.

"Those who have followed Netflix know that I have been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription," co-CEO Reed Hastings said in an earnings interview on Tuesday.

"But as much as I am a fan of that, I am a bigger fan of consumer choice, and allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price and are advertising-tolerant to get what they want makes a lot of sense," Hastings continued. "That's something we're looking at now, we're trying to figure out over the next year or two. But think of us as quite open to offering even lower prices with advertising as a consumer choice."