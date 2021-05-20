Potential COVID restriction rollback, innocent woman killed at gas station, Novi school admin murdered in home

Sources say Michigan will soon be announcing plans for rolling back more COVID-19 restrictions.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated people last week and said unvaccinated people could be without masks outside. However, other restrictions are still in place, including capacity limits on restaurants, bars, gyms, sporting events, banquet halls, and gatherings. Bars and restaurants also have an 11 p.m. curfew.

The sources did not say which restrictions Whitmer's administration plans to ease.

After the mask mandate was changed, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said the state's Vacc to Normal plan was not impacted, but that officials would be evaluating restrictions in the coming days.

Under Vacc to Normal, capacity limits on indoor stadiums, banquet halls, funeral homes, and gyms, as well as bar and restaurant curfews, would be lifted after 60% of Michigan adults have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. All indoor capacity limits would be lifted at 65%. Right now, just over 56% of people 16 and older have received one dose.

Longtime Novi schools administrator murdered

A longtime administrator for Novi schools was found murdered in her Commerce Township home Monday.

Tanya Vuichard's husband is in custody after police found the 59-year-old's body dead on the bathroom floor during a welfare check. Authorities said she had slash wounds to her neck.

Oakland County deputies went to Vuichard's home to check on her after she did not show up to work that day. She had recently been honored with an award for 20 years of service at her job.

Vuichard's 61-year-old husband is expected to be arraigned on charges connected to death.

Ex-lawyer's pot growing excuses go up in smoke

"We received an anonymous tip from a caller, that there was a large grow operation for marijuana occurring in the house and in the garage," he said. "The caller also stated that there was no one living at the house it was simply being used as a grow operation," said Madison Heights Police Chief Corey Haines.

The cops called the owner and were met at the house by none other than Jack B. Wolfe.

"The entire house had been converted basically into a greenhouse," Haines said.

According to the police report, the house had been gutted, rewired electrically, and even the kitchen was ripped out to make room for plants.

Innocent woman killed during argument between men at Detroit gas station

Police said a man started shooting at another man during an argument at a Detroit gas station Wednesday, hitting an innocent woman.

The 19-year-old woman was sitting in a car at the gas station at Outer Drive and Conant Street, just east of Dequindre, when she was struck by gunfire. She was killed and another woman was grazed by a bullet.

Police said the victim did not know the men who were fighting and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Officers are still looking for the shooter.

Judge delays sentencing for restaurant owner who killed wife

A judge has delayed the sentencing for Joseph Palleschi, who pleaded guilty to killing his wife, so it can be done in person.

Palleschi co-owned Villa in Eastpointe. He is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Karen, at the couple's Clinton Township home in January.

The judge pushed the sentencing until mid-June, with hopes that court could be held in person by that point. If the sentence guidelines are followed, Palleschi could spend 12 years in prison.

What else we're watching

Live on FOX 2

Daily forecast

It's going to be a hot one, with temperatures creeping toward 90.

Judge sets $1.5M bond for Florida man accused of trying to kidnap girl from school bus stop

A 30-year-old Pensacola man remained behind bars Wednesday after investigators say he tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at her bus stop in the Florida Panhandle.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, Jared Paul Stanga, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault, and battery.

Video captured the attempted abduction.