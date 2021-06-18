Search for freeway shooter that killed toddler, racism accusations at River Rouge PD, Flat Rock murder update

Two young children were shot, one killed while riding in the back of a pickup truck on the freeway Thursday night in another gruesome incident on the state highways this year.

A 2-year-old died from their wounds while a 9-year-old was listed in critical condition at Detroit Children's Hospital.

Police "are working in tandem" on this, interim Detroit Police Chief James White said at the scene last night, who gave a description of the vehicle during an impromptu press conference.

"If anyone has any information on a Chrysler silver 300, late model, no plate in that area, anybody that saw anything, please notify the Detroit Police Department or Michigan State Police," said White.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on I-75 near McNichols. Someone allegedly fired shots from the Chrysler into the back of a black pickup truck, which blew out the front window and struck both children.

Footage of the truck even showed a children's car seat in the middle seat in the back.

"Let me just say this, this is the worst day of this family's life," he said. "I cannot fathom what they must be going through."

While the shooting happened near McNichols, the vehicle was last spotted on I-75 near John R.

Police have been insistent that anyone who saw anything to notify MSP, DPD, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Person of interest in Flat Rock murder apprehended

An individual listed as a person of interest in the murder of a woman in her 30s in Flat Rock this week was arrested Thursday. Police said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension located the person in the city of Southgate, in southern Wayne County.

Flat Rock police initially called Amos Lowe, her husband as a person of interest. However, law enforcement would not confirm the identity of the individual arrested. A release from Flat Rock police said the individual was brought into custody and is now at their department being questioned.

"Our thoughts go out to the victim's family, and we would ask that the community keep them in their thoughts and prayers as they try and deal with this tragic event," read the release.

No other comment was given at the time.

All the Covid restrictions lifting next week

The day that Michigan has been waiting for will arrive next Tuesday when most remaining coronavirus restrictions are lifted by the state's health department. A release from the governor's office Thursday afternoon confirmed suspicions that the governor was planning on moving up the date when mask rules and capacity limits on bars and restaurants will be completely gone.

However, not every order has been lifted, there are some that are still in place including efforts to protect vulnerable populations in correction facilities, long-term care, and agriculture. Additionally, public health measures will continue for reporting requirements and COVID-19 testing where community spread is high.

But most health orders will be gone. They range from housing those who couldn't quarantine to handling bodily remains.

Read about all nine of them here.

River Rouge police dispatcher alleges racial harassment

A dispatcher that worked at the River Rouge Police Department for 17 years says she was fired from her job after she began documenting allegations of racism and harassment from other officers at the department.

"I felt uncomfortable, I am already frightened to go to work. I was already intimidated," she said. "This officer would disrespect me, he would swear at me. And it really got nasty, when he called me 'Aunt Jemima' that's a very racial remark."

Beard said her breaking point arrived when an officer pointed a taser at her and said they should use her for target practice. The next day, she filed a complaint with her union. After that, she got a letter in her mailbox saying she had been terminated.

The department declined to comment on the case. Beard's attorney said they plan to file a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the agency.

Teen inspired by late grandmother finishes high school, college at the same time

The story of Mackenzie Compton actually begins with her grandma, who died from cancer when she was 16 years old. But her grandma's diagnosis of terminal cancer only arrived after doctors had dismissed her complaints she was in poor health.

Before she died, Compton decided to become a doctor, specializing as a cardiologist because she had her own heart condition. Little has slowed her down since, and this year she graduates from high school and Schoolcraft College with an associate's degree.

From there, she'll head to Michigan State University before a medical school somewhere in California.

"It's going to be hard and you will have days when it feels impossible," she said. "But you can do it and it will be worth it in the end.

What else we're watching

A second freeway shooting occurred last night on the Southfield Freeway around 11:05 p.m. when the driver of a passenger car said an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside and began shooting. Two were injured and both were taken to the hospital. The Department of Natural Resources is warning Michigan residents that parts of the state are in "extreme" territory for fire danger. The DNR has already worked to put out several major fires that have appears around the state this year. There will be multiple lane closures around Metro Detroit this weekend, with I-75, I-94, I-96, and M-10 all under construction. The City of Detroit has $426 million to spend after receiving money through a federal relief package. It wants input from its residents on how to spend it. Learn more here For anyone whose mind it might have slipped, Father's Day is this Sunday, June 20.

Daily Forecast

Hello humidity and some late-week rain. That's what most of Southeast Michigan is waking up to on Friday with some more chances of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to hang around in the 80s this weekend with a chance of rain on Sunday.

Summer solstice 2021: Why it’s the start of season, longest day of year

While it may already feel like summer, the first official day of the season officially kicks off Sunday, when many cultures from around the world celebrate and recognize the significance of the summer solstice.

But what is the summer solstice and why is it the longest day of the year? Here are some facts about the significant day. The summer solstice, which also marks the onset of summer, occurs when one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun.

This occurs twice yearly, once in each hemisphere. For example, the summer solstice happens between June 20-22 in the northern hemisphere and between December 21-22 in the southern hemisphere (which the U.S. calls the winter solstice).