Snyder faces willful neglect charges, Michigan militia plans protest, revisiting 911 operator's 2019 death

It's been a year of firsts and we're only 14 days in. Well, tally another precedent being set this morning when Michigan's former governor is arraigned on misdemeanor charges of willful neglect for his role in the Flint Water Crisis.

The state Attorney General plans to go into further detail about the charges that Rick Snyder and several members of his team will face following a years-long probe into a public health disaster that killed 12, infected almost a hundred with Legionnaire's disease, and tainted the water used by tens of thousands of impoverished citizens.

The charges against Snyder carry up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine upon conviction - something no governor in the state's 184-year-history has ever faced.

"We believe there is no evidence to support any criminal charges against Gov. Snyder," defense attorney Brian Lennon told the Associated Press, adding that prosecutors still hadn't provided him with any details.

Snyder, who served as governor from 2011-18 characterized himself as "one tough nerd" when he ran for office. However, the chapter of the Flint Water Crisis serves as one of the darkest days in his administration. Two years since leaving, he'll now revisit the subject.

The case was initially chased by special prosecutor Todd Flood, who convicted seven people of misdemeanors in the disaster. However, he was ousted by Attorney General Dana Nessel, which led to the state dropping eight other pending convictions so it could restart the case, frustrating many.

Advertisement

Nessel, Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy plan on holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to further discuss the charges.

FOX 2 will stream it live.

Southeast Michigan Militia plans Lansing protest Sunday

They're going to be loud, they're going to be armed, but they don't expect any violence - unless they have to defend themselves.

"I don't anticipate anything like that happening again in the near future without a particular amount of provocation," said Mike Lackomar, leader of the Southeast Michigan Militia, which is planning on protesting in Lansing on the weekend.

The militia is made up of 217 members. Last year, they created quite the disruption when they carried guns into the state Capitol to protest the governor's stay home order last April.

"In Michigan, we have a number of issues that concern us," Lackomar said. "Obviously the election, questions as to how our state handled the federal election and we are also going on our 11th month of severe Covid restrictions in our state."

Groups like Lackomar's have protests planned around the country in the lead-up to Joe Biden's inauguration, prompting a bulletin from the FBI warning about potential violence. That includes Sunday's rally, which has also led to a request for the Michigan National Guard to be onsite.

While Lackomar didn't say anticipate any violence, he did warn the group would be "loud," "visible," and "heard." When pressed if the state could see violence, the militia leader told FOX 2 that "it depends."

"It depends on how we are pushed," Lackomar said. "If we are forced to defend ourselves, we will defend ourselves. If our rights are violated, we will resist that violation with whatever level we need to."

There are currently no plans by the group to enter the state Capitol.

Over the fall last year, members of another militia group, the Wolverine Watchmen, were arrested and accused of plotting to kidnap the governor.

No charges a year after impaired driver killed 911 operator

It's been a year since a wrong-way driver suspected of being under the influence collided head-on with another driver on the Lodge near I-75. The victim, a 911 operator for the city of Detroit and mother of two, was killed.

Since Vanessa Simmon's death in December of 2019, her family has seen no charges for the individual responsible.

"This has never happened in my 41 years of practice," Attorney Geoffrey Fieger said.

According to police reports, the driver blew a .22 after the crash, considered 'super drunk' under law and well above the legal limit. When questioned by an officer at the hospital, the suspect admitted to drinking.

After the case was passed on to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office last February, it was handed back to state police for further investigation.

Fieger says there is something that can be done while the family waits for justice. He says if anyone knows where the suspect was drinking beforehand if you know the establishment where the suspect bought the alcohol, he would like to know - so he can hold them responsible as well.

Day 1 of vaccinations goes smoothly for Detroit

Four-hundred people down, 675,000 left to go. Day one at the TCF Center administering vaccines to patients went smoothly as the city prepares kicks off the official stage of inoculating its residents, rather than just guiding them away from harm.

The process took between 35 and 40 minutes to vaccinate each individual. Among those to get the lucky first poke is 89-year-old Marilyn Robinson.

"Gotta get this cleaned up," she said. "I think everybody needs to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Considering the frustration with the vaccine's earliest days, the clogged phone lines, and the confusion around who is eligible, Wednesday's success revealed how well things might go when expectations are met.

"I do believe this is the beginning of the end," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, "and yesterday, I had my second shot. So at the end of the week, I will go visit my grandkids for the first time since before Thanksgiving."

The mayor also anticipates lowering the age limit in the next few days.

Michigan relaxes rules on indoor sports, extends indoor-dining ban

Some more relief was provided to indoor gatherings for exercise and non-contact sports inside, which Michigan said can resume in the coming days as it cautiously watches coronavirus infections trend down.

The updates come with reported declines in hospitalizations and cases per million. Another metric, test positivity rate, has plateaued.

Restrictions remained in place for restaurants, many who hoped after two and a half months of closures to indoor eating would be reopened. Tentative plans for reopening them are scheduled Feb. 1.

"The working plan is to open indoor dining with mitigation measures, capacity limits and a curfew on February 1, but the ultimate decision depends on data continuing to stabilize," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Other Stories

1. Even Detroit's Air Climb, the annual charity event where people sprint up the Ally Building has been modified. Participants will instead run up Comerica Park.

2. Dearborn has plans to increase the historic designation of some of its homes. But not everyone is pleased with the new plans.

3. With little love left to lose between the governor and the legislature, the House's new Speaker is continuing the body's pressure campaign against Whitmer over her public health ordinances.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

It's day 2 of warm January. Temperatures will rise up to the 40s for the second half of the day before falling to 38 degrees Friday. Rain and snow are expected tomorrow.

10 GOP lawmakers break with party in House vote to impeach Trump

As the House underwent an unprecedented vote on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time following the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters, several House Republican lawmakers broke party lines and backed Democrats in their calls to remove Trump from office.

At approximately 4:25 p.m. EST., the House secured enough votes to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection. The House voted 232-197, with 10 of those votes in favor of impeachment coming from GOP lawmakers.

As the House underwent an unprecedented vote on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time following the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters, several House Republican lawmakers broke party lines and backed Democrats in their calls to remove Trump from office.

At approximately 4:25 p.m. EST., the House secured enough votes to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection. The House voted 232-197, with 10 of those votes in favor of impeachment coming from GOP lawmakers.