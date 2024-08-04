Stellantis offers buyouts to U.S. employees, 5 arrested during Troy home invasion involved with an international crime ring targeting high-end homes, and a Detroit man was charged for murdering someone he was meeting through Facebook Marketplace: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Stellantis to offer buyouts to U.S. employees after reporting drop in net profits Stellantis is offering buyouts to employees working in the U.S. as it works to cut costs. In a statement sent to FOX 2, the automaker said it was offering voluntary separation packages to workers "in certain functions" within the company, with more information expected to be sent to eligible employees later in August.

2. 5 arrested during home invasion in Troy, connected to international crime units Police busted five undocumented immigrants from Colombia in the midst of a home invasion in Troy on Thursday, a police source confirmed. And one Troy resident says he just happened to witness the bust on the 3600 block of Millay Street.

"I was like, ‘man this is crazy!’ I ain’t never seen nothing like that!" the resident, who asked to stay anonymous, told FOX 2.

The suspects are part of the wave of organized burglars invading high-end homes across Oakland County and other parts of the country.

3. Detroit man charged after Facebook Marketplace sale ends with murder in Genesee County A Detroit man didn't get rid of the evidence after authorities say he robbed and killed a man in Fenton Township earlier this month. Omar Brogdon, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, and three counts felony firearm stemming from the death of Orhan Hosic. He is being held without bond.

4. Eastpointe woman found dead, family says she was in abusive relationship An Eastpointe woman is dead - and now the victim’s family wants answers The mother of 43-year-old victim April Kolson is heartbroken.

"She changed over the past few years she was always strong-willed and sound independent," Kolson's mother said.

The news delivered came after police were contacted by April’s husband Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. telling police his wife was found deceased inside their Eastpointe home.

5. 'I didn’t believe it': Man wins $1M from Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket A Sanilac County man said he couldn't believe it when he saw "1MIL" on a Michigan Lottery ticket he was scratching. The 32-year-old man bought five tickets, including a Michigan Lottery’s Diamond Wild Time ticket, "on a whim" from Scott’s Quik Stop in Marlette

"I started scratching them off when I got in my car, and when I saw the star symbol with ‘1MIL’ underneath on my Diamond Wild Time ticket, I didn’t believe it," he said.

6. Fake Bloomfield Hills Target shooting gains traction on TikTok; police debunk story No, an elderly woman did not shoot a man over a handicapped parking spot at a Bloomfield Hills Target store. A fake story featuring an AI-generated photo of the alleged suspect, 70-year-old Pauline Brown, led to police debunking the claim.

"This incident did not occur, we have received several inquires surrounding this post," Bloomfield Township police said.

(Photo: TikTok)

7. Families mourning after wrong-way crash leaves 4 dead, 1 hurt in Royal Oak A mother, a father, and each of their dads were driving along the highway when a wrong-way driver struck their vehicle on Sunday. The three men were killed, while the woman was critically injured and remains hospitalized. The victims were 34-year-old Suriel Galvan-Argüello of Troy, his father, 54-year-old Celerino Galvan-Martinez, and his father-in-law, 71-year-old Antonio Martinez-Saldivar – both from Mexico.

8. Thousands headed to Michigan for National Guard's Northern Strike training exercise Later this week, thousands of servicemembers will head to Michigan for this summer's Northern Strike training event. More than 6,300 military members from 32 states and territories, and five international partners will be at Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC), which encompasses both Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, from Aug. 3-17.

Members of the Georgia Air National Guard, 116th Security Forces and Puerto Rican Army National Guard,1st Battalion, 296th Infantry Regiment, Delta Company, took part in a simulated battle between friendly and opposing forces during the Northern Stri Expand

9. 'I feel like a stranger in my own life': Couple loses everything in Auburn Hills storage unit A young couple lost all their belongings after they trusted a storage facility with them. Their unit was completely emptied, and some valuables can never be replaced.

"I feel like a stranger in my own life now," said 27-year-old Hailey Haynes. "The teddy bear I had with my unborn baby's heartbeat on it, I mean that's irreplaceable."

10. Arts, Beats & Eats music lineup: Who is performing at annual Labor Day weekend fest in Royal Oak The lineup is finally here for Arts, Beats & Eats as the annual Labor Day weekend festival returns to downtown Royal Oak. Headliners at the 2024 fest include Tesla, Dustin Lynch, Chevelle, and Keith Sweat. In addition to national acts, more than 600 local artists will perform. From Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, dozens of artists and food vendors will be set up to sell art and dish out delicious bites, while genre-spanning artists will perform all weekend.