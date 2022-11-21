Students suspended after school threats • Thanksgiving gas prices near record • CO suspected in couple's death

Only two weeks after it was locked down over a bomb threat, a Macomb County school district was forced to suspend two more students over threats made toward the school this weekend.

Clintondale Schools emailed parents over the weekend after two threats were reported, one involving a post made on social media and the other one a video that was posted on YouTube. Both students are now facing potential charges for the threats.

Nearly a year since the tragic mass shooting at Oxford Community Schools on Nov. 30, threats made against districts have skyrocketed. Draining resources and disrupting class, prosecutors have since considered harsher punishments for the students - and their families.

According to the letter from Clintondale faculty, the first threat was made by a 10th grade student on Saturday who posted a hit list that included their principal. The second threat, also reported on Saturday came after a student posted a video on YouTube about school shootings.

The video was sent to high school administration who gave it to police.

The parents of both students were notified their kids were no longer allowed at the district. The letter also encouraged parents to talk to their kids about the consequences of posting the kind of threats that have since been reported. School is expected to resume Monday.

Last week, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said he would be using a different approach to the cases - one that involves the parents paying for the threats made by their children.

"Talk to your kids and say don't make me pay for something so stupid as this," he said. "Tell your students right now, your children, you have an obligation to go ahead and take care of your kids. But you also have an obligation for those acts that have consequences of paying back the cities, the townships, and the villages for all of this excess, that other parents shouldn't be paying."

Thanksgiving gas prices could hit record

Gas prices in Michigan are again below $4 a gallon after they fell more than 20 cents since last week. The drop is significant since this week is one of the busiest for traveling. An estimated 1.5 million Michigan residents are expected to venture out on a holiday road trip this year.

According to AAA, gas prices cost an average of $3.81 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel - 31 cents less than this time last month. As it stands, motorists are paying about $57 to fill up a 15-gallon tank.

In Metro Detroit, the current average for gas is $3.65 a gallon. The most expensive gas was in Jackson at $3.95. Both demand and available stocks for fuel rose last week, pushing the price down over worries that oil demand could decrease over worries of economic concerns. If recession-like factors kick into gear, gas prices are expected to fall more.

Despite all the signs of gas prices lowering, this year's prices are still expected to set record highs for the holidays. In Michigan, the highest average cost for gas on Thanksgiving was set in 2012 at $3.61 a gallon - about 20 cents less than the current average.

Royal Oak Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg dies

Family, friends, and community members are mourning the death of Royal Oak Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg. Judge Wittenberg, 48, of Berkley, passed away Sunday morning.

"The 44th District Court lost our great leader and friend, Judge Jamie Wittenberg," the District Court said in a Facebook post. "He was a gift to us all, and there are so many words to say and a man to honor and a life to celebrate."

Judge Wittenberg leaves behind a wife and four children.

The funeral will be held at The Dorfman Chapel on Tuesday, November 22nd, at 2:00 p.m.

Man injured in Warren house fire

A man was injured after a garage and house fire in Warren on Sunday. The fire broke out at around 5:00 p.m. at a home on Bunert near 11 Mile Road.

Fire officials say they responded to the home after receiving reports of a garage fire. The family says they were watching TV when they saw a fire coming from the garage.

A man suffered facial injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Officials say a fire hydrant on the block was frozen, which caused water supply problems. The fire is still under investigation.

High levels of carbon monoxide found in home where elderly couple died

An elderly Rochester Hills couple was found dead inside their home Friday afternoon, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO and the Rochester Hills Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Avon Rd around 3p.m. Friday on the report of a man and woman who were unconscious and not breathing.

Investigators said the complainant was a neighbor and found the couple lying on their bed after their daughter requested she check on them. The fire department stated that the house was unsafe due to a high level of carbon monoxide and vented the home. Paramedics found and transported the 75-year-old man and 73-year-old woman to the hospital where they were unfortunately pronounced deceased.

Detectives and an Investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the home and began their investigations. The Medical Examiner took custody of the deceased couple and scheduled an autopsy.

Consumers Energy also responded to the home to assist in the investigation. The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Thanksgiving week won't usher in the same brutally cold temperatures that hit Michigan the past seven days. The next week is expected to stay consistently in the mid-40s with a mix of sun and clouds expected Thursday.

What else we're watching

Do you know how to Jit? It's okay if you can't - FOX 2's Josh Landon had a little trouble learning too. But his peek into the aerobic dance class shows the style still hasn't lost its rhythm Bloomfield Township Police are teaming up with multiple other local police agencies to promote the Tie One on For Safety campaign. The campaign asks that people travel safely when getting home and that people should place red ribbons on their car. The kick-off for the event will be at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac at 8:30 a.m. Oakland County is kicking off its "Shop Small and Local" campaign with a downtown Farmington event at Dearborn Music. Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26. The Detroit Lions are on a three-game winning streak - their first since 2017. They've also started appearing in the "In the Hunt" section for playoffs, not that we're getting ahead of ourselves. They'll go for four wins in a row when they take on Superbowl favorites the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field this Thanksgiving. The Macomb County Republican Party has reelected its chairman Mark Forton to lead the group. While party officials preached unity at the convention, a brewing schism between some GOP is forming in the race for state house.

World Cup Day 1: Host Qatar loses its opening game

Qatar’s first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history. The controversy-laced tournament opened Sunday with Qatar getting outplayed and embarrassed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium.

In 92 years of soccer’s biggest event, a host team had never lost its opening game.

The first World Cup in the Middle East is a chance for Qatar, a tiny Arab country jutting out into the Persian Gulf, to showcase itself to the wider world. Its soccer team, playing at this level for the first time by virtue of hosting the tournament, couldn't live up to the moment as Ecuador captain Enner Valencia scored both goals in the first half.

Read more about the World Cup here.