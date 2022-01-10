Updated lawsuit against Oxford schools, Doordrash driver finds wandering toddler, Oakland Co. opens test sites

A $100 million lawsuit filed against Oxford schools has been updated and now accuses school administrators of not only failing to act to stop the tragedy, but actively worked to discourage others from reporting threats.

Geoffrey Figer's lawsuit, which now includes 11 new counts in an updated filing first distributed last Friday, alleges school officials should have done more to prevent the fatal shootings which left four students dead and seven others injured.

Fieger accused Superintendent Tim Throne, high school Principal Steven Wolf, and others of failing to act. They "discouraged students and parents from reporting, sharing or otherwise discussing threatening social media posts."

The lawsuit, first filed in early December on behalf two sisters including one who survived being shot in the neck, wrongfully targets the school, officials say. Attorneys have indicated they believe school officials are immune from liability.

According to the suit, days before Ethan Crumbley went on an alleged rampage, "multiple parents of students provided communications to Defendant Wolf, with concerns about threats to students made on social media, and the incident of the severed animal heads at Oxford High School two weeks before."

The lawsuit claims Crumbley first brought the severed bird head in a mason jar containing a yellow liquid to the school on Nov. 11.

Last week, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald released new information about red flags inside the Crumbley household, where parents ignored signs that indicated their song was hallucinating and showed a fascination for firearms.

Ethan has since been bound over for circuit court after waiving his preliminary exam. He'll go straight to trial.

Crumbley's parents James and Jennifer requested their bond be reduced so they could go home. However, a judge denied that request on Friday.

Prosecutors cited Ethan's incident with the bird head as one of many signs that he was troubled.

And yet, both the school and parents failed to follow-up on those signs, Fieger's lawsuit says. Filed on behalf of Riley and Bella Franz, a 17-year-old and 14-year-old respectively. Now, it accuses Throne of knowingly putting students in harm's way.

Fieger has asked for a jury to decide who if anyone should be responsible for the school shooting.

Doordash driver finds toddler wandering Eight Mile

A Door Dash driver was making a delivery on Jan. 9 around 11 A.M. when he spotted a toddler walking around in nothing but a diaper and socks. Robert Jackson III was driving on 8 Mile Road, about a half a block past John R. He stopped once he saw the kid, wrapped him up in his coat, and put him in the car to warm up.

It was 38 degrees; with the wind it felt like it was 29 degrees. Jackson waved down another driver and asked them to call 911. He recorded video on his phone and comforted the child while they waited for police.

Detroit police were able to figure out who the child was and determined that he had just walked outside the family home. A 16-year-old sibling was babysitting him at their residence less than a block a way.

He was taken to Children's Hospital to be checked out. Jackson was just glad to have been there to help the child.

Freeway shooting shuts down section of I-75

Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting downriver after a driver contacted police about being shot on I-75.

Troopers from the south post were contacted by River Rouge police after they said a man contacted them about being wounded by gunfire while traveling northbound on the freeway late Sunday night.

The shooting allegedly happened between Schaefer and Springwells on I-75 near south Detroit, shutting down that section of the freeway for hours Monday morning. The victim said someone from a dark pickup truck shot at him from the passenger side while he was driving in the left lane.

Troopers have since searched the freeway for evidence and attempting to verify the victim's story. He was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The freeway has since been reopened.

Omicron impacting SMART bus routes

SMART bus routes are being impacted by the increase in COVID cases and the spread of the omicron variant.

Approximately 20-25% of current service is delayed or canceled on a daily basis, said the company. Their systems are currently being updated to reflect these cuts and changes.

"By scaling back service levels, riders will be assured of more reliable service to get to work or to other important destinations," said SMART.

Operations have been at about 75% of pre-pandemic service levels due to the worker shortage, according to the company. Currently, they are down approximately 80 bus operators. Visit their website at www.smartbus.org for more information, or call Customer Care at (866) 962-5515.

Oakland County opens additional Covid testing sites

Oakland County is the latest part of Michigan to expand its testing infrastructure as the omicron surge continues to spike in Michigan at a rate not seen since the start of the paandemic.

The Southfield Pavilion Parking Deck will host drive-thru testing in Oakland County Monday and Thursday to accommodate the historically high case rate. More than 4,000 people remain hospitalized with the virus while another 20,000 daily cases were reported on Thursday and Friday of last week.

Testing will be done from one's vehicle. Appointments are recommended for those that go. Testing will be ongoing from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday.

Results should come back between 24 and 48 hours. There are also testing locations at the Rochester Fire Department and the former Pontiac Fire station. Testing in Rochester is available on Tuesdays and on Wednesdays in Pontiac.

What else we're watching

Following procedural court appointments Friday, both Ethan and his parents will be back before a judge within the next few weeks. James and Jennifer Crumbley will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 8. Ethan's next appointment wasn't specified. Covid's surge has pushed hospitals to find more creative solutions this year. One facility in Muskegon is using a heated tent as extra emergency space due to a surge on the west side of the state. The federal government has approved a request for additional staffing at Henry Ford Health in Wyandotte, first made by GOv. Gretchen Whitmer. It's the fifth Michigan hospital to receive extra help. The Detroit Lions ended their season on a high note after months of lows. It may have cost them the number one pick in the draft next year. Head Coach Dan Campbell is okay with that loss. After its precipitous decline, gas prices took an abrupt turn up by about 8 cents per gallon. The average price for a gallon fo gas is $3.18.

Daily Forecast

Sub-freezing temperatures will feel closer to zero on Monday due to the wind chill lowering conditions for the next few days. Some snow is also possible before things warm up on Wednesday. They won't get much beyond freezing, however.

John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure pay tribute to late actor Bob Saget

Beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget died on Sunday at age 65, leaving the entertainment world in shock.

Deputies found Saget unresponsive in a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, according to the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene, with responders finding no signs of drug use or foul play in the case, authorities said.

Tributes to the actor poured in shortly after news of his death began to spread.

Saget is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Danny Tanner in the popular sitcom "Full House" and its sequel "Fuller House." John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the show, shared a heartbreaking reaction on Twitter: "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."