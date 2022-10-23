Woman arrested for not scanning all items at Walmart • Stripper at Macomb County school • Missing family of 4

A woman was arrested after she skipped items as she rang them up at a Walmart in Alpena County, a stripper was brought to an event at a Macomb County high school by a group led by an ex-NFL star, and a Michigan family of four has been missing since last week: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Woman arrested after not scanning all items at Michigan Walmart self-checkout A Michigan woman accused of stealing from Walmart by not scanning all items at self-checkout is facing charges. Police say TeddyJo Marie Fliam, 34, was caught skipping items as she rang up her purchases at the store on M-32 in Alpena County in July. When confronted by a loss prevention worker, she allegedly became agitated, denied it, and left.

TeddyJoe Fliam

2. VIDEO: Stripper brought into event at Macomb County high school by group led by ex-NFL star Quentin Hines Quentin Hines is a Super Bowl-winning running back. He's also the CEO of a low-level minor league professional football league. Now his recruiting service for the league has been banned from his high school after bringing a stripper in for an event.

"I've rented the facilities at Mt. Clemens for 10 years about 100 times," Hines said.

3. When is Daylight Saving Time in 2022? It's getting darker and darker at night literally by the minute every day. And each morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. Yes, it's that time of year. This means, once we get through Halloween, our annual time change is here.

HINGHAM, MA - NOVEMBER 3: Brothers David G Hochstrasser, left, and Ross A. Hochstrasser look over clock hands and check on the new shafts at the New North Church in Hingham, MA.. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

4. Michigan family of 4 missing after unexpectedly leaving home Police are searching for a missing family of four after they unexpectedly left their Michigan home Monday. The Cirigliano family last had contact with family last Sunday and were last seen around midnight last Monday. Police believe Anthony and Suzette, and their sons Brandon and Noah left their home on N. Michigan Avenue in Fremont sometime between 4-8 p.m. last Monday.

The Cirigliano family

5. Lyft driver fatally shot in the head by 19-year-old passenger, police say A 19-year-old is now in custody for the shooting death of a Lyft driver early Friday morning. The 49-year-old Eastpointe woman picked up the passenger at a Walmart just before 5 a.m. but before she would get to the destination to drop him off, she was shot in the head.

6. Michigan men charged with murdering teen, killing another woman to keep her from talking Michigan Attorney General announced on Wednesday that two men have been charged in the murder of two women who disappeared in 2021 and that one of the victims buried on one man's property. Brad Srebnik, 36, is charged with murdering 17-year-old Brynn Bills in August 2021. The next month, Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau, 35, are accused of killing 34-year-old Abby Hill to prevent her from testifying about the teen's murder.

Brad Srebnik, 36, and Joshua Wirgau, 35, are both accused in the murder of two women in 2021.

7. Arrest made in 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores Michigan State Police confirm that a suspect was arrested in connection to the homicide of 17-year-old Taya Land who was found on I-94 Friday morning. Taya had a lot of life ahead of her; she has a one-year-old baby girl who will never know her mom.

"Just like throwing trash out, but she wasn't trash," said Shunice Spearman, Taya's cousin.

8. SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge at Boyne Mountains opens with picture-perfect fall background It's finally here. The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opened on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain, just in time for some of the last few days of perfect fall foliage - and it was stunning in photos shared by SkyBridge Michigan. The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge opened to foot traffic on Saturday between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge.

SkyBridge Michigan opened in Boyne Falls on Saturday, Oct. 15. Image: SkyBridge Michigan

9. Jim Matthews murder: More details emerge about why suspect was at home, what happened during attack New details are emerging about the murder of WWJ anchor Jim Matthews, including what happened before and after the crime. Matthews was killed Sept. 23 at a home in Chesterfield when he was hit with a hammer and stabbed, while his girlfriend and their two children were hurt .According to the case file, Matthews was at work when his girlfriend Nichole Guertin invited the suspect Arthur Williamson into the couple's home around 4 a.m.

10. Mark Latunski, Michigan cannibal who admitted to murder of Kevin Bacon, to get life in prison Mark Latunski, the man accused of a grisly murder and cannibalism of a Michigan man on Christmas Day. will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murder. Latunski pleaded guilty on Thursday, Sept. 22, just three weeks before he was due to go to trial on charges of murder and mutilation of a dead body. Nearly a month later, he was in court for a hearing where a Shiawassee County judge listened to both his defense team and the prosecutor's office as they discussed the sentence he would receive.