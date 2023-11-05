A 20-year-old woman was sentenced this month for a drunk driving crash that killed a man last year, Detroit's Barkside Dog Bar opened Saturday, and the latest updates on the UAW: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. 20-year-old Michigan woman sentenced to 22+ years in prison for fatal drunk driving crash A Michigan woman is in prison following a drunk driving crash last year that killed a man. Maygan Pitonyak, 20, was sentenced earlier this month to 270-720 months, with credit for 238 days time served. She also must pay more than $68,000 in restitution. Pitonyak and five other people, who were all under 21, were drinking at a St. Clair County bar on Dec. 17, 2022. Authorities said the group left in two pickup trucks driven by Pitonyak and a teen.

Maygan Pitonyak (MDOC)

2. Detroit's Barkside Dog Bar opens this weekend with fun for people, pups After months of getting the space ready, Detroit's dog park and bar Barkside opens on Saturday. Barkside Dog Bar at 7960 Kercheval Ave. is a membership-based indoor and outdoor dog park with a place for animals to play and a bar servicing up beer, wine, cocktails, mocktails, and coffee for humans.

(Photo: Barkside)

3. TikTok's food critic Keith Lee responds to uproar, threats after Atlanta restaurant reviews After the uproar over his TikTok reviews of Atlanta restaurants over the weekend, TikTok's favorite food critic Keith Lee felt the need to respond in a new video that he posted on Tuesday. Lee says in the video that his opinions are asked for and all the narratives that are being pushed are "insane." Lee says that if he is too nice, then he is accused of lying. But if he says anything that is negative, he is being mean and needs to mind his own business and shut up.

4. UAW's Fain reveals details of Stellantis tentative agreement: 'We made them invest' United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain spoke about the tentative agreement with Stellantis Thursday night - celebrating historic gains. The deal parallels the Ford contract in many ways. The new agreement has a 25 percent wage increase which Vice President Rich Boyer said, is greater than the 23 percent wage increase from 2001 to 2022 combined. Cost of living increases were also met for both salaried and hourly workers, he added.

5. Strike suspended as UAW, General Motors reach tentative agreement - here is what's in it As of Monday afternoon, the United Auto Workers confirmed the suspension of the historic strike against the Big Three. The UAW and General Motors have reached a collective bargaining agreement, the automaker confirmed Monday, after more than a month of strike escalations and labor unrest between the Detroit 3 and its members. GM was the last of the Big Three to reach a deal.

6. Unidentified woman found dead, wrapped up at intersection in Detroit A woman's body was found wrapped up at the intersection of Harrell St. and Camden Ave. on Detroit's eastside, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. On Friday, Detroit police released a sketch of the woman to help identify who she is – along with the jewelry she was wearing when discovered. She is described as a heavy-set Black woman with brown eyes.

7. Argument leads to fatal shooting at Detroit gas station A man is dead after a shooting outside a Detroit gas station early Tuesday. Police say a group of people were arguing in the 17700 block of W. Warren near the Southfield Freeway around 3:05 a.m. when someone fired shots. One person, who is considered a John Doe, was killed.

8. Rapper Tee Grizzley giving away free food at Detroit Coney Island to celebrate new album The celebration of Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley's new album was Friday with free food. Grizzley's fourth album "Tee's Coney Island" came out Friday. Appropriately, he was at the L. George's Coney Island at 20003 Joy Rd. giving away free food. The first 100 people at the Coney got his exclusive menu item, a grilled chicken pita with bacon, Swiss cheese, and American cheese. The meal also includes a side of fries and a drink.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Rapper Tee Grizzley attends the REVOLT World 2023 Presented By Walmart at Pangaea Studios on September 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for REVOLT) Expand

9. Michigan man headed to trial for alleged $41K PPP loan fraud A Frankenmuth man was bound over to trial this week after alleged Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. Anthony Golden, 67, is accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $41,000 in PPP funds. According to Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office, he took out two loans by claiming he had payroll income impacted by the Covid pandemic. This wasn't true, authorities said.

10. Dearborn Fire chief charged with driving drunk 2 days after job gets reinstated The Dearborn Fire chief was charged with drunk driving on Wednesday - just days after getting his job back. Chief Joseph Murray was reinstated as chief on Monday while today the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged him with two counts of operating while intoxicated. He is expected to be arraigned this month. Mayor Abdullah Hammoud released a statement earlier this week saying after careful consideration his administration decided to reinstate Murray - who had been on administrative leave pending review of the case by the City.