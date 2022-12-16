2 dead after suspect crashes during chase • Attempted carjacker shot • Cannibal killer gets life sentence

A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County, causing a double fatal crash.

While running from police around 4 p.m., the suspect ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township, and slammed into an SUV, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The woman in the SUV and the at-fault driver were both killed.

"I just hope she didn’t suffer from it, it doesn’t seem like it - he was going over 80 miles an hour, so he kind of just ran her over," Tracy Clegg said.

Clegg lives nearby and heard the crash.

"At first I heard the sirens, and then I heard a loud bang," Clegg said.

Holly Zdybek, who lives at the corner where the crash happened, ran toward the wreckage to help.

"It was the worst accident I’ve seen in my life," she said. "It’s not worth it to be speeding and take another life like that. That’s not worth it. Pull over."

Attempted carjacker shot by Hellcat owner

A man who thought he was going to get away with a Dodge Charger Hellcat got shot instead.

Eastpointe police said 27-year-old Damon Currie was with a group who was trying to steal the car early Tuesday as its owner was pulling into his driveway. The owner, who has a CPL, pulled out his gun and exchanged gunfire with the suspects before they fled in a stolen Chevrolet Impala, police said.

Damon Currie, 27, was arrested after police said he was shot following an attempted carjacking of a Dodge Charger Hellcat.

Currie was struck and went to a hospital. Police said he checked himself in, but ran away when officers arrived.

Investigators tracked the stolen Impala to a Clinton Township home and caught Currie after a brief chase.

Victims says semi-truck driver shot at him on I-96

Police are searching for evidence after a driver reported a freeway shooting on I-96 in Redford Township.

Michigan State Police said the driver contacted Livonia police around 4:25 a.m. Friday and said a semi-truck driver shot at him while he was driving on the westbound side of the freeway near Telegraph.

Both drivers are currently being interviewed as police search for evidence of the shooting.

Cannibal killer sentenced to life without parole

A man who killed, dismembered, and ate another man on Christmas Eve 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Mark Latunski received his sentence Thursday, following the reading of emotional victim impact statements written by Kevin Bacon's family members.

Bacon, who was 25 when he was murdered, met Latunski on the dating app Grindr and went to his Shiawassee County home. After Bacon did not show up for breakfast on Christmas morning, his family reported him as missing. His body was later discovered at Latunski's house.

Family sues Beaumont after mother's death

A family suing Beaumont says the health system is to blame for their mother's death four years ago.

Cynthia Nelson claims that her mother Edith Grimes was not properly monitored as she was being treated - which ultimately led to her death.

Grimes was taken to Beaumont in 2018 for respiratory distress and required dialysis for renal disease. She was undergoing the procedure at her bedside in a monitored unit until a doctor decided to move her to another floor for it. He did not include a note that nurses keep an eye on her considering she was a high-risk airway patient and had a tracheostomy tube placed on her neck, Nelson said.

Nelson said her mother was left unattended for several minutes before nurses found her unable to breathe.

The case goes to trial next April.

Beaumont released a statement:

"The safety of our patients is our top priority. We are always deeply saddened when a patient loses their life. Patient privacy laws prohibit us from commenting about a particular patient’s care."

Woman recounts terror she felt as Louisiana tornado killed neighbors

It took minutes, if not seconds, to destroy so much surrounding Linda Barry’s small neighborhood in northwest Louisiana.

An EF-2 tornado with winds estimated at 130 mph managed to decimate homes around her as she huddled under a mattress protected by her soon-to-be husband, reciting the Lord’s Prayer for comfort.

Yet her chant was muted by the sound of something she described as a freight train, shattering windows and crashing trees in its path across Pecan Farms in Caddo Parish.

"There's no reason that me and my fiance are still here except for God," she said. "It was like God laid over top of us."

Read more here.