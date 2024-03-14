Arrest leads to force investigation • James Crumbley's jury deliberates • Detective accused of sexting widow

James Crumbley will soon learn his fate as jurors head to the deliberation room.

James is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting that left four people dead on Nov. 30, 2021. His wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of the same charges last month.

On Wednesday, prosecutors briefly called a witness back to the stand before resting their case. James's lawyer called one witness, his sister Karen Crumbley, before resting.

Both the prosecution and defense then presented their closing arguments. Prosecutors argued that James's actions and lack of actions allowed the shooting to happen. James bought the gun used in the shooting and is accused of leaving it unsecured in the family's home. James and Jennifer also declined to bring their son home from school after he drew violent pictures on a worksheet just hours before the shooting.

His defense argues that there is no evidence James knew that his son knew where the gun was stored.

Use of force under investigation after Sterling Heights arrest

Two Sterling Heights police officers are on paid leave and an investigation is underway after an arrest shows an officer hitting a drunken domestic violence suspect after a chase.

Police responded to a home Feb. 25 after Garry Young allegedly beat his girlfriend, ripped her clothes off, and choked her teen daughter. While officers were there, Young arrived and refused to comply with officers. In bodycam footage, he can be seen rolling up his vehicle window before fleeing.

"We wanted to get him in custody and we wanted to make sure the people inside that house were safe," said Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski. "And we thought that was the most prudent thing to do."

Police say Young was drunk as he led them on a 13-mile chase. When Young's vehicle eventually stopped, he got out and ran. Police got physical, utilizing a Taser and a K-9 which can be seen biting Young. Another officer is also seen on camera repeatedly punching Young in the face.

"Whenever force is used in an arrest, it never looks good," the chief said. "That’s why whenever we have these significant events occur, standard protocol and what our policy calls for, is an outside independent investigation."

Young has retained a lawyer and plans to sue.

"This is disgusting and is not the way law enforcement should conduct themselves. The truth of the matter is, my client was on the ground defenseless," Attorney Arnold Reed said.

Detective accused of sending nudes to widow

A Michigan State Police detective is being sued after a widow alleges he sent her inappropriate photos and videos after her husband died by suicide.

The detective was assigned to the case after the 2020 death in Livingston County.

"My husband took his life. He shot himself in front of me," the woman told FOX 2 under anonymity due to her fear of retaliation from the detective. The alleged victim said the detective used her husband’s suicide investigation as a front to make unsolicited sexual advances.

The victim claims he also groped her at one point. After two years, she reported him to MSP.

"I complied to most all things just because I was afraid," she said.

The detective was punished but is still on the job – working out of the Brighton Post. He has been with the department for about 27 years.

Since the woman went public last week, three other alleged victims have contacted the woman's attorney with allegations against the detective.

Detroit grocery store owner to receive Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Raphael Wright decided to open his grocery store, Neighborhood Grocery, in an area that's considered a food desert in Detroit. It quickly became an integral part of the community.

What started as a dream is now being recognized by the White House. Wright is one of several Detroiters set to be honored with the 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday.

"It wasn’t something I ever thought about," Wright said. "I just wanted to do something for the neighborhood."

With the aid of an $85,000 Motor City Match grant to get him over the finish line, Wright opened the business in an area that is lacking places to buy food and produce. It is the only full-service store within a two-mile radius.

Some blaming theft for closure of Detroit Rite Aid

The Rite Aid in Detroit's Midtown is closing, and some who frequent the store say they believe theft is to blame.

"I have been in the store where people were shoplifting. I’m just being honest with you," said shopper Raymond Dordon.

In recent years, at least five drug stores in and around Detroit have closed. A former CVS further up on Woodward is now home to a Happy's Pizza.

"It’s a lot of crime in this area," another shopper, Delana Hall, said. "It’s a lot of homelessness, it’s a lot of people getting released from the hospitals – they come in here and they steal and then they leave."

The closure and numerous others around the country come after Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy last year. FOX 2 reached out to the company for comment but did not hear back.

Detroit police released a statement regarding the closure. It reads in part: "DPD cannot speak to the managerial decision to close this particular store. The DPD has made several arrests for retail fraud at this store and has been proactively patrolling at this location."

Daily Forecast

Rain is back today. There is also a chance for hail.

TikTok ban raises concerns

In a move that might revolutionize digital content sharing, the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill threatening to ban the social media application TikTok. This bill, still to face senate assessment, will necessitate the China-based video app's owner to sell its stake to avoid a nationwide ban.

Possessing a user count exceeding 150 million Americans, the potential ban on TikTok - owned by a Chinese technology firm - has elicited substantial concern among lawmakers.

Juan Guevara-Torres, a technology expert with 17 years of experience, believes there may be broader motives for this ban. Torres questions if the sole targeting of TikTok is because of its Chinese origins and perceived threat.

"Is it really a motive to ban TikTok? Which I don’t think it is; because Facebook is selling data to the Chinese. Instagram is selling American user data to the Chinese," Guevara-Torres said.