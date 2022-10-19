Barricaded man surrenders • Detroit towing company confronted • Macomb County inmate killed, another stabbed

After almost 12 hours of keeping Detroit Police at bay on the city's west side, a man has surrendered peacefully to police.

The suspected gunman turned himself into police around 6:45 Wednesday morning after police had the home on Plainfield near Plymouth and Evergreen surrounded throughout the night.

Police were in the area when they heard gunshots, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes. They immediately arrived at the home and the suspect's girlfriend had just escaped.

"Officers from that point then encountered the suspect, who was armed with a gun. They attempted to Tase him twice, to no avail, and he retreated back in that location," said Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

Throughout the night, police officers surrounded the home and negotiated with the man, who has warrants for assault and forgery and is on parole for armed robbery.

Ultimately, Hayes said the Crisis Intervention officers helped negotiate a peaceful end.

"For this to be resolved peacefully, it was an effort," Hayes said. "We are not in a rush. The time is worth it. I have a lot of tired officers, but they are extremely happy that this was the outcome."

Towing company confronted by New Era Detroit, rapper Trick Trick

Last week, a Detroit towing company was confronted by New Era Detroit and rapper Trick Trick over alleged predatory practices.

They are accusing Goch and Sons Towing of illegally towing vehicles after a woman's vehicle was on the verge of being towed while within the 15-minute grace period at Medical Court Apartments near Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Williams said New Era has been watching towing company for some time now. He took his concerns to the City Council on Tuesday. Goch and Sons has a contract on the line.

The allegations have dogged the towing company for years now, but Goch and Sons say there are signs at the apartment complex warning cars parked there without a permit will be towed.

Goch said it was appalled by the actions of New Era Detroit and claim they brandished guns to threaten and intimidate their employees.

"One thing I don’t play with is firearms. We have never brandished a firearm at anybody. We definitely pulled up on them to have a conversation about the practices that’s been going on, the intimidation," Williams said.

Macomb County inmate dead, cellmate also stabbed

An inmate at the Macomb Correctional Facility died Tuesday morning shortly when officers said they found him dead while treating his cellmate for stab wounds.

"On his way back from those chow lines he began to attack another prisoner heading back to their housing unit, and began to stab that prisoner multiple times in the back and the arm and in the face," Gautz said.

The prisoner who was stabbed about six times was treated at a hospital and released.

However, when investigators were checking the victim's cell for contraband, they found his cellmate dead.

"What they found inside sadly was that prisoner’s cellmate who was severely injured. Staff immediately worked to perform lifesaving measures, but he was ultimately declared deceased," Gautz said.

It's not yet clear how the cellmate was killed.

The names were not released but prison officials said the attacker is a 44-year-old man serving 44-70 years plus another 60 years for kidnapping, running a meth lab, felony firearms, and more.

The inmate killed was a 28-year-old serving 3 to 20 years for armed robbery, assaulting a prison employee, and felony firearms. He was eligible for parole

Floyd Galloway in court Wednesday in Stislicki case

The man accused of murdering a Farmington Hills woman six years ago is due in court on Wednesday for a motion hearing as his trial for her murder inches closer.

Floyd Galloway Jr. will appear in court on Wednesday at 11 a.m. for a motion hearing with a little more than a month before he's due for trial in the murder of Danielle Stislicki.

Stislicki was 28 when she disappeared in December 2016 and Galloway has been linked to her disappearance with police and prosecutors saying he murdered the woman. Her location or the remains of her location have never been found

Tuesday will be Galloway's first appearance in court since Aug. 17, when his attorneys were denied a request to view more evidence. Judge Phyllis McMillen ruled that all relevant information had been turned over to both the defense and prosecution.

Tuesday's hearing is a general motion hearing. FOX 2 plans to stream it live on this page at 11 a.m.

Man shot multiple times overnight in Detroit, dies at hospital

Detroit Police said a man who was shot multiple times near Rouge Park died after he was rushed to the hospital.

Police said just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was found laying on the corner of Chicago and Patton, just three blocks east of Rouge Park on Detroit's west side.

According to police, the man was alive when he was found and he was taken to a Detroit hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Daily forecast

Wednesday is still cold but there is a beautiful weekend in store with temps reaching into the 70s.

