The MDHHS updated their Eat Safe Fish guidelines on Friday due to an abundance of chemicals in the local environment, several high school sports have new rule changes that went into effect last week, and a Southfield woman found a live frog in a sealed spinach container: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS advises against eating fish from these rivers and lakes due to chemicals Those with an appetite for fish caught in the Great Lakes should be wary of how much they consume from some of the region's largest water bodies, and should entirely avoid fish from some tributaries in Southeast Michigan. That's the advice from the health department's Eat Safe Fish guidelines, which unveiled new recommendations this Friday.

2. Michigan high school sports rule changes include bigger state tournaments, wardrobe updates Close to 100,000 Michigan students will enter the high school sports season with new rules awaiting them. Changes to the playoffs and rules will take effect in several sports, including soccer, football, tennis, swimming, and cross-country. The changes officially went into effect on Aug. 7.

3. Taylor woman charged with performing sex acts on dog In a shocking story out of Taylor, a 30-year-old woman has been charged for allegedly having sex with her dog after her ex-boyfriend said he discovered the disgusting act caught on video. Brittany McClure was arrested this week for sodomy and animal abuse against the couple's dog, Max.

4. Live frog found sealed inside organic spinach container by Southfield woman A Southfield woman says she found a frog in her sealed package of spinach.

"My daughter was screaming, she was like 'Oh my God, it’s a frog,' and I was like, 'What?" said Amber Worrick.

Camouflaged among the spinach was a frog, alive and moving.

5. Roadwork to transform I-94 into 'world's most sophisticated highway' begins Monday Incoming road work on I-94 will close the westbound shoulder on the freeway Monday as crews begin work on a project that will form the road into the "world's most sophisticated roadway." Beginning Aug. 7, shoulder work in Western Wayne County between Belleville and Rawsonville roads will restrict access to vehicles. There will be no lane closures until September when the left lane is shut down for resurfacing.

6. Two workers diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease at Stellantis truck plant Two workers at a Stellantis truck plant in Metro Detroit have been diagnosed with Legionnaires disease. In a letter sent out to employees at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant, Stellantis said that it hasn't been determined how the individuals came in contact with the bacteria that causes the disease.

7. Westland church closes after poor attendance, finances Westland's Saint Simon and Jude church is reflecting on their time together-- before their final mass. This church was faced with financial struggles and dwindling attendance has forced them to close their doors.

8. United airlines cancels all flights going to Maui, sends empty planes to bring passengers back to mainland United Airlines has canceled all flights to Kahului Airport in Maui Thursday due to the wildfires. Instead, the planes will fly there empty and be used to bring passengers back to the mainland. If you are scheduled to fly to or from Kahului Airport today, United Airlines is offering the following options.

9. Partially clothed woman killed in hit-and-run on Southfield freeway The Southfield freeway on the southbound side is closed at Ford Road after reports of a body were called in Tuesday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police. State police said that a 62-year-old woman was reportedly dancing on the freeway half-naked when she was struck and killed by a driver who did not stop.

10. 'A quiet guy, a nice kid': Father of MSU student shot to death in Howell shares his grief The father of a 20-year-old Michigan State University student found shot to death in Howell Friday is in disbelief.

Robert Okagbare in Walled Lake, couldn’t find the words to express his grief, but wanted to talk to FOX 2 about his son, Wede.

"He’s a very hardworking kid. For this to happen, I just, I don’t know what to say," he said.