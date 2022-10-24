Ethan Crumbley expected to plead guilty • Missing Michigan family found • Barricades in Detroit

The alleged mass shooter Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty to all 24 counts against him Monday.

The 16-year-old will appear in court for an 8:45 a.m. hearing in Oakland County. He's been incarcerated since 2021 where he gunned down four teenagers and wounded several others.

Crumbley was scheduled to go to trial in January. However, Assistant Prosecutor David Williams said the teen will instead plead guilty. FOX 2 will stream the conference live.

Crumbley was 15 when he pulled out a handgun that was purchased for him by his parents and went on a shooting spree in Oxford High School. He was charged with four counts of first degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of terrorism causing death, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Despite the closure that would come from avoiding a trial, the news of Crumbley's expected plea landed with mixed with emotions among the Oxford community.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said he hoped the prosecutors went through with the plea.

DPD responds to multiple barricaded gunmen scenes

Detroit Police managed multiple barricaded gunman situations Monday morning after two incidents on the city's west side prompted police responses to separate homes on Schaefer Highway and Santa Rosa Drive.

The earlier incident happened when a fight between a couple escalated at a home in the 19300 block of Schaefer near Seven Mile and a gun was brought out. A struggle ensued before the firearm went off, wounding a man believed to be the perpetrator.

The second incident is in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa near Livernois where state police and canine units are on the scene of a homicide suspect. The individual has barricaded themselves in their home.

Both incidents have been ongoing for several hours and elicited major police responses. Check here for more updates on the scenes.

Which states have voting changes on the ballot this election?

Besides picking their elected representatives, voters across the country are deciding ballot measures that could reshape the ways they cast ballots in coming elections, or even how things get on the ballot.

About half of states allow citizen initiatives. That's when groups can bypass a legislature by collecting a certain number of signatures of registered voters to put proposed laws or constitutional changes on the ballot. Executive or judicial officials often still have some role in the process, typically by certifying that ballot wording is clear and accurate, and that petition circulators gathered enough valid signatures of registered voters.

A number of measures on ballots this fall involve proposed changes to states' election laws, as well as a slew of proposals dealing with the future handling of ballot initiatives themselves.

Here's a look at some of them, including multiple high-profile campaigns in Michigan.

Henry Ford opening new Prenatal Care Center

A ribbon cutting is scheduled at Henry Ford Health in Detroit where the hospital system will unveil its new group prenatal care center. The opening has been spearheaded by the health system's Women-Inspired Neighborhood Network, whose efforts were put on pause due to the pandemic.

The WIN Network has developed a model for prenatal care that will be used in the new center to help babies at high risk of death in the first year of their life. Issues of prenatal care often afflict babies and their mothers who lack resources and skillet to best protect their kids.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow will be in attendance.

The unveiling is scheduled at 11:15 a.m. at the New Center One in Detroit on 3031 West Grand Blvd.

Family, community rally for justice one month after Detroit teen fatally shot

Family and community members gathered Sunday for a justice rally following the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nataja Boleware on Detroit's east side. "This is not a game; that sister should be here. She could have been the cure for cancer. The first black female president."

The shooting happened back on September 20th at the corner of Lodewyck and Frankfort. "She was my baby; I'm so hurt. I just want justice, that's it," her father, Nathaniel Boleware, told FOX 2. The family says she was not the intended target but rather someone who was in the wrong place at the wrong time trying to do the right thing.

"She loved people and would light up a room. She was helping someone that she had nothing to do with, and unfortunately, she was the victim of a homicide," said her mother, Earlene Griffin. The community is now coming together a month after the murder looking for answers.

"Don't think that it's not going to happen again. Might be your loved one next time. Your either going to take accountability, or it's going to happen to you," said Dani Hourani, a neighbor.

Daily Forecast

After a perfect weekend of weather, Southeast Michigan can expect two more days of temperatures in the 70s, though more clouds are expected this time around. On Tuesday, the sun will be mostly blocked before temperatures tumble back into more fall weather.

What else we're watching

General Motors has a new deadline for its employees to begin returning to the office from remote work. After its first deadline landed with discontent among employees, the new date is Jan. 30. They will proceed with a three-day-a-week minimum in-office requirement. Gas prices dropped 16 cents in Michigan. The state has seen more fluctuations among its oil prices recently after supply was tightened by a refinery fire in Ohio. Gas is about $4.05 per gallon - about $60 to fill up a 15-gallon tank. Local businesses are set to deliver donated candy for the annual Halloween in the D celebration. The goal aims to give more than a million pieces of candy to tens of thousands of kids after the same happened last year. The candy will be delivered to police precincts and fire stations. Fremont police confirm that the Cirigliano family was successfully found in Wisconsin on Sunday. The family of 4 from Michigan went missing unexpectedly last week State police say a woman was killed after her body was found in the strip club parking lot in Highland Park.

Pasta company Barilla faces class action suit over 'misleading' label: 'Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta'

Pasta company Barilla might find itself in hot water with two former customers who are pursuing a class action lawsuit against the brand over alleged false advertising.

The Italian-owned multinational food company filed a motion to dismiss the putative class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, which was "granted in part and denied in part," according to a 28-page order stamped by Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu on Monday.

Plaintiffs Matthew Sinatro, of San Francisco, and Jessica Prost, of Los Angeles, seek to represent a nationwide class and California subclass with allegations that Barilla America, Inc. misleads customers into believing its pasta products are made in Italy and use ingredients sourced from Italy.

More info on the lawsuit here.