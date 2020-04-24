Expecting another stay-at-home order, Gov. Whitmer to hold press conference Friday

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce another extension on her stay-at-home order Friday during a press conference.

Making the call at 11 a.m. from the state capital, Whitmer's second prolonging of the order will extend until May 15. It's likely the governor's order, which has drawn increased scrutiny from residents and lawmakers alike, will only attract more criticism from opponents to one of the country's most restricted shelter-in-place orders. You can watch the press conference live on our website or on our Facebook. It is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Additionally, it's also likely the governor will reopen some businesses at the beginning of May - prioritizing those that have limited contact with the general population. That includes reopening lawncare stores and allowing residents to golf and boat.

Following her first extension on the order, which was scheduled to end April 30, Whitmer became a magnet of local and national criticism that jettisoned the governor into the national spotlight. Residents have expressed their displeasure through protests in front of the capitol building and the governor's mansion while local GOP officials have sought to strip the governor of her emergency powers entirely.

The governor has even had verbal entanglements with President Donald Trump who followed up prepared guidelines for reopening states with a call to "LIBERATE MICHIGAN" last week. In a statewide poll of 600 Michigan residents, Whitmer maintained a 57%-37% approval rating for her actions. Meanwhile, half of the surveyed residents disapproved of the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the same day as Whitmer's announcement, GOP lawmakers are expected to vote on their legislation that would repeal that Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945. Whitmer has promised a veto of any bill that would take away her power.

Despite three straight days of higher daily totals of new COVID-19 cases, public officials are confident that social distancing, the CDC and state-recommended guidelines behind many of the governor's executive orders. She's shuttered schools, closed businesses, and restricted travel between residences, drawing the ire of many. However, amid Michigan's downturn of new cases, the state and City of Detroit has expanded who is eligible for a test while hospitals have reported a decline in new admissions.

Advertisement

As the state sits in the limbo of self-quarantine, lawmakers have begun planning for the state's economic reopening. Facing immense pressure from a state unemployment rate among the highest in the nation, GOP politicians have been especially eager to start reopening the economy.

Both the House and Senate have released roadmaps that rebuke a blanket order like the one Whitmer has enforced for a more localized plan. A roadmap released four days would divide counties by a tier system, depending on the level of risk a municipality faces.

The governor is expected to release her own version of an economic reopening plan next week.

Michigan, especially Detroit and surrounding communities, has been one of the hardest-hit states. Since the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state on March 10, tens of thousands more have become infected and hundreds have died.

Schools have been closed now for the remainder of the year and Gov. Whitmer's statewide stay-at-home order has been extended through the end of April.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 2 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.