The latest on the UAW strike, Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll was found fatally stabbed Saturday morning, and an uninvited father of the bride opened fire at a wedding reception in Dearborn: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. UAW members grow weary five weeks into strike, supply starts to thin This week marks five weeks since the start of the UAW standup strike against Detroit's Big Three. And, as the ripple effects spread through the auto industry, some UAW members are saying they're ready to get back to work. Over the past 34 days, the UAW has called on more than 34,000 members to go on strike. One of those members is Darvin Fletcher, a 28-year veteran of the Ford Motor Company.

2. Tipping fatigue: Here are the states with the best and worst tippers The debate over tipping has become more heated as diners try to determine a fair amount to reward food service workers for their efforts. Some consumers tend to be more generous than others, and a recent study examines this practice nationwide.

3. UAW: 23% wage increase on table; Fain blasts Ford but progress made with GM, Stellantis No new plants were targeted for the United Auto Workers Stand Up Strike in the United Auto Workers latest announcement on Friday, but that didn't stop UAW President Shawn Fain from another fierce address on where the negotiations are at. Fain said that current wage offer increases at all the Big Three automakers was at 23 percent, but he criticized Ford Motor Company for a speech that Chairman Bill Ford Jr. gave at the Rouge plant earlier this week.

4. Detroit woman wins $2 million on Michigan lottery scratch-off at 8 Mile store A 29-year-old Detroit woman said she simply couldn't believe her luck when she bought a $20 scratch-off at a store on 8 Mile recently and revealed she won the big prize. The anonymous woman bought a Supreme scratch-off ticket at the 8 Mile Foodland in Southfield between Evergreen Road and Southfield Road. The $20 ticket comes with a top prize of $2 million.

5. Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll found fatally stabbed outside her home Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll was found fatally stabbed Saturday morning. 40-year-old Samantha Woll was found outside her residence in the 1300 block of Joliet Pl in Detroit around 6:30 a.m. Police tell FOX 2 she was stabbed multiple times. At this time, the motive for the killing is unknown and no one is in custody as of this afternoon.

6. Police: Uninvited father of the bride opened fire at wedding reception in Dearborn New details have emerged about the gunshots that rang out at a wedding reception at Dearborn Manor on the city's east side last Friday. Despite the chaos that unfolded in a phone video shared on social media, there were no injuries. The suspected gunman is the father of the bride.

7. Grisly development in missing couple search in Genesee County after violent confrontation Following a violent confrontation early Wednesday morning, local police and county sheriffs officers out of Genesee County are shifting their missing person investigation after the suspect shot himself during a traffic stop. According to Sheriff Chris Swanson, the search for Kelly McWhirter, 60, and Steven Higgins, 57, took a turn after police located the couple's pickup truck and attempted to pull it over.

8. Macomb Township woman killed by ex-boyfriend in suspected murder-suicide The investigation of a missing woman out of Macomb County ended tragically when she was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend who later killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot. The 25-year-old victim was a resident of Macomb Township. She was reported missing Oct. 12 after her coworkers became concerned when she didn't return from her lunch break. They then began receiving odd text messages from her phone.

9. 4-year-old boy mauled to death by loose dog in Detroit A four-year-old boy was killed by a loose neighborhood dog on Detroit's west side Wednesday afternoon. Lovell Anderson has been identified by family members as the little boy who was killed by the dog on Pierson, near Rouge Park. Detroit police and the family say the dog was a pit bull that belongs to a close-by neighbor.

10. Suspect in fatal shooting at Detroit baby shower run over by victim's son After a fatal shooting at a Detroit baby shower that left a woman in her 50s dead last weekend, the suspect traveled to a police precinct to turn herself in. But according to police, she was run over by the victim's son. Now hospitalized, investigators are trying to piece together how the happy gathering turned violent.

