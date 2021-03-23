Ford Field makes final preparations, a Madison Heights slavery lesson plan, quadruple shooting in Detroit

Medical staff at Ford Field are putting together the final pieces of preparation at the venue ahead of the center's mass vaccine rollout tomorrow.

As part of a test run to make sure things go smoothly at the site, officials are processing thousands of vaccines.

From an optics standpoint, a lot is riding on the success of Ford Field's vaccine clinic. The collaboration of several levels of government along with private company partnerships has resulted in the country's first mass vaccine site, which will inoculate 335,000 people over the next two months.

Appointments have been filled based on both eligibility and the social vulnerability index, which identifies population groups with a higher rate of comorbidities. The people with appointments were randomly selected and invited based on if they (a) qualified and (b) lived in the Zip codes and that are prioritized by SVI

That eligibility list includes any resident over 50 and any resident over 16 with a medical or physical disability. That will soon expand in April to include everyone else.

On Monday, Mayor Mike Duggan announced that Detroit would be expanding eligibility to any resident that works at a job site in the city. The recent expansion is part of a race that's speeding up between vaccines and infections - which have exploded in the city.

"Our numbers are going in the wrong direction," said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. "The biggest proportion of these cases is among 20-29-year-olds."

Additionally, student-athletes in high school have also contributed to the growing number of cases within schools - a trend also identified by state health officials around Michigan.

According to the city health department's website, new cases have doubled in the past two weeks. Deaths remain low, however.

'A crash course in slavery'

A Madison Heights middle school is drawing the ire of parents whose kids were part of a social studies assignment called a "crash course in slavery." The assignment, asked questions like "If a slave could clean and process five pounds of cotton a day, how much could one clean and process with a cotton gin?"

"My initial reaction, I said, 'What the F?'" said Christian Handyside, whose 13-year-old son attends John page Middle School. "I have to make sure that my Black son is getting the right education, not miseducation and hearing insensitive ways about slavery."

Handyside reached out to the teacher about her concerns, who defended the lesson plan. But Handyside's attorney Tom Perkins is arguing that discussing slavery in casual ways could "malign" young minds. "This lesson plan needs to be burned and destroyed immediately."

The district issued a letter to parents in response to the complaints, saying the materials were insensitive and inappropriate.

1 dead, 3 injured in quadruple shooting

Detroit police are investigating a drive-by shooting near the Davison and Lodge freeways after four people were shot and one died late Monday night.

Around 10:50 p.m. in the area of W. Davison & Woodrow Wilson, a black Tahoe pulled alongside a red Chevrolet Camaro and someone inside began firing.

After the Tahoe fled in an unknown direction, paramedics arrived and pronounced the driver dead at the scene. The other three victims were taken to a hospital where they were listed in serious condition.

Detroit police don't have any information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting and are asking anyone with knowledge to call the homicide task force at (313) 596-2260.

Redford Township 7UP workers go on strike

Employees at the 7UP plant in Redford Township are striking against a pay system that they argue unfairly targets Black workers. Organized by a local Teamsters union in Metro Detroit, members claim it was corporate greed driving the disparity.

"Those hired before 2005 make $2.30 an hour more than those hired after. Both perform the same exact job duties," Secretary at Teamsters Local 337 Tony Reisforf said. "The fact of the situation is that over 80% of the tier-two workers under this contract are Black."

However, Keurig Dr. Pepper, the parent company of 7UP, says the two-tier pay system was ratified by the union a decade ago and again in 2016. "Again, our warehouse workers have an offer for a wage increase. The current compensation is above market average," said Vicki Draughn, VP of corporate communications.

Both Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Sen. Gary Peters attended the strike in support of the workers. Both sides are expected to meet soon.

Video shows violent brawl outside Detroit hookah lounge

A wild scene outside a Detroit hookah lounge Sunday morning that led to eight people getting stabbed was caught on the business's surveillance camera. The chaotic incident started after security at the Taiga Hookah Lounge removed people who were fighting inside.

"It probably happened over some argument that could have been resolved over just a verbal conversation as opposed to going towards weapons," said Detroit police Cmdr. Arnold Williams.

While some sustained severe injuries and all eight of the victims were hospitalized, no one was seriously injured. The suspect stabber, a 34-year-old man, was taken into custody.

So far, the suspect has not been charged.

Community mourns loss of Clinton Township police chief

A Clinton Township supervisor remembers when his pride for his police chief swelled after both swore in his two sons into the ranks of law enforcement.

"After they were sworn in by he and I, he told me he was worried about it, but he respected what they wanted to do," said Supervisor Bob Cannon of Fred Posavetz. "They followed in his footsteps and he was extremely proud of that."

And the community is extremely proud of Posavetz, who died recently from COVID-19 complications. The 64-year-old man had committed 41 years of his life to the police force, including 13 as chief. He was expecting to retire in June.

Posavetz was also known to Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, who spent time as a former sheriff. "I know it is going to be difficult in the loss of their dad, but they are strong-willed people and love their father."

What else we're watching

Eisenhower High School in Shelby Township has asked 400 students to quarantine after an outbreak of COVID-19, according to a letter sent from the principal and superintendent. Veterans from Royal Oak are protesting the planned removal of a memorial to make way for vendors that they say is in violation of the city ordinance approved in 2007. The Michigan Senate will be voting on whether to block the appointment of Whitmer's new health director today. Some Republican lawmakers oppose Elizabeth Hertel leading the MDHHS. The Ann Arbor Film Festival kicks off today with two competition film screenings and a headliner performance by an experimental band The Detroit Free Press is reporting that the Fisher Theatre is changing ownership. A deal between Nederlander Co. and a UK holding company will be final March 29.

If you liked yesterday's weather, you're going to love today's weather - and even tomorrow's. A high of 69 degrees today and 72 degrees tomorrow. Clouds will dominate most of the sky for the week and even some rain later on.

Evanston, Illinois becomes 1st city in US to pay reparations to Black residents

Evanston, Illinois, on Monday became the first U.S. city to make reparations available to its Black residents for past discrimination and the lingering effects of slavery.

The Chicago suburb’s City Council voted 8-1 to distribute $400,000 to eligible black households. Each qualifying household would receive $25,000 for home repairs or down payments on property.

The program is being funded through donations and revenue from a 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana. The city has pledged to distribute $10 million over 10 years.

Qualifying residents must either have lived in or been a direct descendant of a Black person who lived in Evanston between 1919 to 1969 and who suffered discrimination in housing because of city ordinances, policies or practices.