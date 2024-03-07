James Crumbley's trial begins • RenCen security surrendering arrest powers • Community mourns explosion victim

After the jury was seated Wednesday, opening statements in James Crumbley's trial will be delivered Thursday.

Court is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

The trial comes after James's wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the Oxford High School shooting, which was committed by their son. James faces the same charges.

Jurors for James's trial were asked some of the same questions that Jennifer's jury pool was asked, with a bigger focus on mental health during James's selection process. Question topics included guns, parental responsibility, mental health, and what "access" means to those picked for the bench.

Nine women and six men make up the 15 people selected for the jury. Only 12 will deliberate with three selected at random to be alternates.

RenCen security surrendering arrest powers after racism allegations

Private security at the GM RenCen in Detroit will relinquish its power to make arrests after allegations of racism and abuse at the hands of security officers emerged.

Security guards licensed under Public Act 330 have the ability to make misdemeanor arrests, and officers with the Renaissance Center Management Corporation (RCMC) were licensed under the act.

Tim Burgeois, the executive director of the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, said RCMC security stopped making arrests in December 2023, and they will surrender their PA330 license by March 12.

This update comes after officers at the RenCen were accused of racial profiling and using excessive force against people referred to as "undesirables."

Community mourns man killed in Clinton Township explosion

Those who knew 19-year-old Turner Salter are remembering him as "an amazing person" after he was killed by a projectile from explosions Monday in Clinton Township.

Salter was about ¼ mile away from the blasts when he was hit with a canister and later died.

"Turner was a great kid. Just an amazing person to be around," said Tim Berlin, a senior pastor at Faith Baptist Church of Clinton Township – where Turner was a lifelong member.

Salter also volunteered with the church's audio and video.

"When he was working around here, you asked him something to do – he was incredibly responsible, he was going to do what you asked him to do," Berlin said. "You just knew it was going to get done."

Faith Baptist Church is holding a fundraiser to help support the Salter family during this difficult time. Those able to donate can find the fundraiser here.

Search for Na’Ziyah Harris continues

Authorities spent part of Wednesday afternoon checking a Clinton Township pond as the search for 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris continues.

The Detroit Police Department said it searched the pond near Gratior and 14 Mile as investigators continue to follow leads.

Harris was last seen getting off a bus on Detroit's east side on Jan. 9. She was first reported missing to the Detroit Public Schools Community District police, but DPD and federal law enforcement got involved once hearing about the case.

Detroit Police Chief James White previously said his department was "very, very concerned" after a meeting about the case last month.

"We left that meeting with some very serious concerns about Na'Ziyah's safety," White said. "We’re hopeful that we find her well, but we can’t operate on hope."

Crashes in Downtown Detroit kill pedestrian, injure 2 others

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian near Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night before hitting another vehicle.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was hit and killed on Woodward around 6 p.m. The driver then rear-ended a car, injuring the driver.

Both the suspect driver and the driver of the car that was hit are expected to survive.

A warrant is being sought for a blood draw to determine if the at-fault driver was under the influence.

Biden expected to talk immigration, economy, ceasefire during State of the Union

President Joe Biden will address Americans Thursday night for the annual State of the Union Address.

Biden will appear before a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol at 9 p.m. ET. His remarks will be followed by Sen. Katie Britt, who will deliver the GOP’s rebuttal.

According to FOX News, officials close to President Biden believe the upcoming State of the Union address could be an opportunity to reset or "neutralize" public perceptions about his age and memory before the November election.

He is also expected to talk about immigration, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the economy.

Read more here.