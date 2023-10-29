The latest UAW updates, a Florida man was charged in the kidnapping and torture of a Shelby Twp victim man, and a dog who has been in a shelter for 1000 days is looking for a home: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. What to know about the UAW and Stellantis deal to end strike The United Auto Workers and Stellantis have reached a tentative agreement to put an end to the 6-week-old standup strike that has had massive ramifications on the automaker's bottom line. The UAW and Stellantis reached the tentative deal on Saturday, one day after FOX 2 learned that the maker of Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler had offered a wage increase of 25% over four years, matching Ford's offer

2. GM, Stellantis make offer to UAW matching Ford's 25% wage increase General Motors and Stellantis have made an offer to the United Auto Workers that would match a recent wage increase from Ford, sources told FOX 2 on Friday. Sources familiar with the talks say an offer say GM and Stellantis NV have offered the UAW 25 percent wage increases, the same as Ford's offer in the tentative agreement it reached Wednesday

LANSING, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 23: United Auto Workers (UAW) members strike outside the General Motors Lansing Redistribution facility on September 23, 2023 in Lansing, Michigan. The UAW expanded its strike against General Motors and Stellantis by tar Expand

3. Police: Man found bound in vehicle after kidnapping at Macomb County gym A suspect accused of kidnapping a man from outside a gym was arrested Monday night after a police chase ended in Sterling Heights. Police said it appeared the 24-year-old victim was abducted at gunpoint by four armed males at Lifetime Fitness in the area of Hall and Hayes in Shelby Township.

4. Shelby Township victim was tortured, tied up in own vehicle by Florida man - prosecutor says The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has charged a Florida man with twelve felony counts for the kidnapping and torture of a man from Shelby Township on Monday. Angel Andujar-Ruiz, from Tampa, Fla., was arraigned on 12 counts in connection to the kidnapping of a man outside of Lifetime Fitness and authorities said he carjacked him, tied him up, and tortured him before driving to the victim's own home.

Angel Andujar-Ruiz is facing 12 charges for the kidnapping and torture of a Macomb County man on Monday.

5. Dog in Royal Oak shelter for 1,000 days needs a home Nova is sweet, kind, and adorable – but why doesn't she have her forever home? She's been in the shelter for over 1,000 days in Royal Oak but still hasn't found a home. Hopefully, that will soon change. The Great Lakes Bully Brigade has had Nova in the shelter for more than 2 ½ years! But Nova has continuously been passed over by other families.

6. Beloved teacher's reassignment from Westland high school outrages students, parents A beloved teacher's transfer to another school within a Wayne County education district has parents and students disturbed they are losing one of the community's favorite educators. Students at John Glenn High School say the reassignment of English teacher Dave Daly would only harm the district by further disrupting class while removing a popular figure at the school. Some teens said the school has the wrong priorities.

7. Oakland County woman wins $500K on Ghostbusters Michigan Lottery scratch off ticket An Oakland County woman said she thought "why not?" before buying a $500,000 winning Michigan Lottery ticket. The 41-year-old woman who chose to remain anonymous bought the Ghostbusters scratch-off ticket while shopping at Special Way Food Store at 378 West Huron St. in Pontiac. She said she doesn't buy scratch-offs often.

8. Operation Ghost Rider kicks off in Oakland, Macomb counties Police have been actively patrolling the roads in Oakland and Macomb counties as part of Operation Ghost Rider – a campaign aimed at cracking down on distracted driving. During the operation, police use unmarked spotter vehicles to look for drivers who are distracted. If a distracted driver is spotted, an officer in a marked vehicle is notified to stop the driver.

9. 'He was my mini-me'; Detroit Father crestfallen after son's death from alleged abuse Warning: This story contains details of a graphic nature.

Seven-year-old Deshawn was a stand-up guy, his dad said.

"He was my mini-me," he said through tears.

Delanso Tucker had seen his 7-year-old son not too long ago. Now, he's unsure how to react after learning of his son's tragic death after he was horrifically abused, prosecutors say.

10. Don't bag your leaves this fall, experts say: Do this instead Before you break out the rake and plastic bags to rid your yard of fallen leaves this autumn, experts hope you’ll consider leaving them on the ground instead. According to the University of Delaware’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, fallen leaves are full of essential nutrients that help with soil rejuvenation. Bagging them not only takes away those nutrients, it also increases their chances of ending up in a landfill or alternative disposal site.