What life is like after winning the lottery jackpot from a former lottery winner, information on the Michigan Election results, and free food locations on Veterans Day: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Former lottery jackpot winner from Metro Detroit explains what it's like to win We've never seen a jackpot this high before - at $1.9 billion. That's a cash payout of more than $929-million which is obviously a life-changing amount of money. While we were all holding out hope that it could be us it got us thinking-- we want to hear from someone who can speak from experience. Jessica Dupnack tracked down a former lottery winner to find out what it's like.

2. Michigan Black Rock Bar & Grill restaurants offering free steak dinners for Veterans Day Veterans were able to get a free steak dinner Friday, Nov. 11 at Black Rock Bar & Grill. All Michigan locations and Toledo offered the steak and two sides on Veterans Day. Vets also had the option to pick up a meal voucher at the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday and use it from Nov. 14 through Dec. 14.

(Photo: Black Rock Bar and Grill)

3. Live Election Results: Proposal 3 approved, legalizing abortion in Michigan Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.



4. Interactive map: How Governor Gretchen Whitmer won Michigan in 2022 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been elected to a second term leading the state after being declared the victor over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the 2022 Midterm race according to the Associated Press and FOX News. The race was called for Whitmer by FOX News around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday with 33% of the vote counted. At the time, Whitmer had 51% compared to Dixon's 46.6%. Two hours later, the Associated Press also called the race for Whitmer's lead reached 8 points.

5. Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount. Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

6. Where to get free food on Veterans Day 2022 in Michigan Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11. From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you could get if you're a veteran or are currently serving.

7. Man shot, killed while sitting in car on Detroit's west sideTwo men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a car on Detroit's west side Monday morning, police said. According to police, the victims were in a car in the 5500 block of Ivanhoe at 10:45 a.m. when someone shot at the car from another vehicle. The suspect fled. The surviving victim is in temporary serious condition.

8. Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said. Bradley Ray Phillips, from Detroit, was also in the back seat.

(From left to right) Bradley Ray Phillips, Christopher John Meade , and Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson

9. Drug kingpin pleads guilty after PlayStation box leads feds to 65+ pounds of fentanyl, $500K at Novi home A fentanyl kingpin who authorities say kept hubs across the United States, including in Novi, pleaded guilty last week. Drug Enforcement Administration agents used a PlayStation box to track drugs to one of 41-year-old Maurice Montain McCoy Jr.'s hubs. According to federal authorities, a PlayStation box was used to deliver heroin to a buyer. Investigators used the UPC from that box to track down a PlayStation that was active at a Novi condo.

FILE - A police patrol car sits in a neighborhood.

10. 72-year-old man found dead on I-96 leaving family with questions A 72-year-old man was hit and killed on a Detroit freeway - but the family of Michael Thomas says he was as mentally and physically healthy as can be. Now his death is the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation.

"We just want answers," said Lynn we want to understand what happened to my dad," said Lynn Lipsey, his daughter.