Michigan election updates - 1.7M absentee ballots returned amid 'smooth' voting operations

More than 1.7 million absentee ballots had been returned to polls an hour after polls had opened in Michigan, the secretary of state said in a morning call Tuesday.

Jake Rollow, a spokesman for the agency said operations so far had been going smoothly in most of the state with only a couple reports of poll book problems at some precincts in Detroit. However, the vast majority of clerks are seeing no disruption at the booths.

"Things are going really smooth as far as getting in and out of polling places," he said.

Rollow emphasized the decentralization of Michigan's election makes it one of the most secure in the country. He also said that anecdotal reports from some polling places showed higher turnout than normal in the morning - "certainly more than in August and more than in 2020 in some places."

Absentee ballots requested and returned

A total of 2,016,147 absentee ballots had been requested for the midterms and 1,716,264 of them had been returned to election clerks as of 8 a.m.

The number of absentee ballots that are requested is expected to increase as is normal for election day since anyone who registers to vote the day of receives an absentee ballot. Rollow expects the majority of requested ballots to be returned before polls close.

MORE: What is a ‘red mirage’ and can we expect one on election night?

Poll book questions

The secretary of state said they had seen very few issues regarding election operations in Michigan, however, there were questions concerning if electronic poll books which are downloaded the night before and contain information on voters registered in the jurisdiction.

The books, which election workers use to check in voters and to confirm they have not already voted by absentee, also have a back-up paper copy that election workers can use if systems stop working.

So far only isolated incidents of them not working had been reported in Detroit.

RELATED: Feds monitoring elections in Detroit, 4 other Michigan cities

Searching voters manually can take longer, which may delay casting a ballot at some precincts.

Election worker rules

Rules for election challengers and poll workers remain unchanged from the August primary.

While a court recently suspended the new rules, a state supreme court decision overruled the option last week. The rules for election workers and how they were trained remain the same.

Rollow said the department is also further ahead of combating misinformation than it was in 2020 since the rumors and false narratives about the election "was weaponized ahead" of voting day two years ago.

MORE: How to report voter intimidation and election misinformation in Michigan

"They (election workers) have become quite accustomed to dealing with misinformation and people who don't believe elections are legitimate," Rollow said.