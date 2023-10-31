Oxford shooting report blames district • Big 3 and UAW agreements update • Trick-or-treating forecast

An independent investigation into the Oxford High School shooting found fault across the district.

The report from Guidepost Solutions was released Monday night, nearly two years since a 15-year-old student opened fire, killing four classmates and injuring others.

"In certain critical areas, individuals at every level of the district, from the board to the Superintendent and his cabinet, to the OHS administration and staff, failed to provide a safe and secure environment," the report said.

The report states that although the shooter is guilty of murder and his parents will be tried for their alleged negligence with their son, the district was responsible for keeping the four slain students: Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, and Hana St. Juliana and the rest of the OHS survivors and students safe but "failed to do so."

The report said that responsibility was often denied and shifted elsewhere among school district leadership, adding that failure and responsibility by omission was found.

All Big 3 automakers reach tentative deals

General Motors reached a tentative agreement with the UAW on Monday, following Ford and Stellantis.

As a result of the tentative agreements, the strike has been suspended, but it isn't over until the deals are ratified by union membership.

"I think they've got a pretty good deal, and I expect they'll be happy to ratify it and get moving again," said Alan Amici, the president and CEO of the Center for Automotive Research.

The deals from GM, Ford, and Stellantis all nearly mirror one another.

GM's offer includes a 25% increase in workers' base wage over a four-year period; employees will receive an immediate pay raise of 11% upon ratification. The contract will also set top pay at more than $42 an hour, end controversial pay tiers, bring two new battery plants under the union’s Master Agreement, and more.

Trick-or-treat forecast

It's going to be a cold night for trick-or-treating.

Highs won't make it past the mid-30s when the kids will be out, and we could even see the first flurries of the season. Lows will be even colder - in the upper 20s.

Aside from the snow flurry chances, it should at least be dry during trick-or-treating.

Snow won't accumulate in Metro Detroit, but light accumulation is possible if you're near The Thumb.

Family mourns murdered 16-year-old girl

A Pontiac family is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old girl who was caught in crossfire over the weekend.

Desiree Childs, 16, was walking near Johnson and Menominee when she was shot in the chest Saturday night.

"She didn’t get a chance to grow, she was just getting started," said Rommell Childs, her father. "Once she heard the gunshots, she started to run, but she was running in the direction of bullets."

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said investigators do not believe that Desiree or the female friend she was walking with were the intended targets. He said they were likely caught in the crossfire or possibly victims of mistaken identity.

Staff shortage taking toll on first responders

First responders are under heavy stress that is taking a toll on them, said Matthew Sahr, the president of the Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union.

One example of that stress can be heard over the radio in Detroit.

"Put this f------ truck out of service, I’m f------ out this (expletive)," the person said. "F--- the Detroit Fire Department, f--- the commissioners, f--- the f--- out of everybody."

Sahr said staff shortages are a big issue.

"Obviously there is a lot going on there," said Sahr. "So, whether it be equipment or our staffing, that leads to other issues in every firehouse across the state."

Daily Forecast

It's going to be cold, but some warmer temperatures are in the forecast.

What else we're watching

Lawyers argue whether Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause blocks Donald Trump from 2024 ballot

Colorado lawyers seeking to disqualify former President Donald Trump from running for the White House again argued on Monday that his role in the January 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol runs afoul of the Constitution's insurrection clause, opening a hearing that could break new ground in constitutional law.

Attorney Eric Olson recounted Trump’s violent rhetoric preceding the Jan. 6 attack and his encouraging a crowd that came within "40 feet" of the vice president when it stormed the Capitol. He said Trump "summoned and organized the mob."

"We are here because Trump claims, after all that, that he has the right to be president again," Olson said. "But our Constitution, the shared charter of our nation, says he cannot do so."

Read more here.