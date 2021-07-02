Registering for Michigan's vaccine lottery, candlelight vigil for Warren boy, traveling for the Fourth

Your opportunity of winning $1 million, $2 million, or daily prizes from Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery have officially started as the state unveiled the MI Shot to Win.

The state is giving away multiple levels of prizes including a $1 million prize, a $2 million prize, and $50,000 in daily drawings. PLUS the state is giving away thousands of dollars in scholarships as well.

The announcement was a bit of an about-face from the governor's office after she said a few weeks ago that the state couldn't replicate the lottery giveaway that was done in Ohio, citing the state's gaming laws. However, she said they pursued other avenues through a partnership with Meijer to make this possible.

"If there’s one thing every Michigander can agree on, it’s that whatever Ohio can do, Michigan can do it better and bigger," said Governor Whitmer.

To be eligible to win, you have to have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine and you have to register. Just getting the vaccine does not make you eligible for the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

What are the odds of winning any of the prizes? They're actually better than you may think.

Preston Singleton remembered at candlelight vigil

When 5-year-old Preston Singleton started crossing Van Dyke with his family Tuesday night, nobody could have possibly believed they would be remembering the little boy just a few nights later.

The 5-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run as he was crossing the street on his bike Tuesday night in Center Line.

"He was an awesome kid, he loved his family," said Julianna, his sister. "If I could do anything to take back that night, I would."

The man police say is responsible, Maurice Sumler was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

The family of Preston Singleton has set up a GoFundMe HERE if you want to donate.

Sumler allegedly sped through the intersection to beat a red light, hitting the boy as he was on his bike.

The child was reportedly thrown 80 feet, police said, as Sumler allegedly sped from the scene before abandoning his Jeep in a Taco Bell parking lot and even appearing for work.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Sumler changed his story several times.

Sumler's given a $250,000 cash bond. If released on bond, he would be required to wear a tether. Lucido also said more charges are possible.

Fourth of July Travel

The Fourth of July is upon us and Michigan is largely reopened to what life was like before the pandemic. According to AAA Michigan, that includes traveling - which expects to see 1.5 million residents traveling for the holiday.

AAA expects 1.5 million Michigan residents to travel in some way, shape, or form this holiday weekend. Across the country, 47.7 million Americans will travel and most of us will be driving.

This is despite gas prices being the highest they've been in 7 years!

"Road trips provide a sense of freedom and more control over the duration of your trip," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. "Even more expensive gas prices are unlikely to deter Americans from that road trip many have waited more than a year for. If anything, motorists are more likely to cut back on other expenses like lodging and dining out, to offset the higher cost of fuel."

So - when is the best time to travel? Check out the details you need to know - and which section of Michigan's interstate to avoid.

Detroit says water problems fixed in District 4

The city of Detroit said residents in eastside neighborhoods who found dirt and discoloration in their water taps and toilets after a water main broke can now resume using water, but only after flushing it for 5-10 minutes.

The city's water department has given the all-clear for residents in the Morningside, East English Village, and Cornerstone Village after people were reporting brown and rusty color in their water.

The water, which was pouring out of toilets and sink faucets also had dirt. The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said a water main had broken, which allowed dirt and sediment to seep into the water.

In a tweet, the city said residents in the District 4 neighborhoods could resume using drinking water after they flush their plumbing for 5-10 minutes. Running water through the tap can effectively do that.

Phil Mickelson won't return to Detroit

PGA legend Phil Mickelson says he's one-and-done in Detroit after a report from the Detroit News. The story, which the newspaper published the same week as Rocket Mortgage Classic, details how a Grosse Pointe-based bookie reportedly cheated the golfer out of $500,000 back in 2007.

After the story was published, Mickelson tweeted that he wouldn't be back in Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic again.

On Thursday, after his opening round, he reiterated that stance.

"It was so much effort for me to be here and to have that type of unnecessary attack," Mickelson said. "Not like I care, it happened 20-something years ago, it's just the lack of appreciation. Yeah, I don't see that happening. I don't see me coming back. Not that I don't love the people here, they have been great, but not with that type of thing happening."

Michigan's most dangerous intersections of 2020

Of the 20 most dangerous intersections in all of Michigan, only 3 are not in the Detroit metro area.

Simply put - pay attention to what you are doing while driving.

Below are the 5 most dangerous intersections.

18 1/2 Mile Rd @ Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights – 131 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries 11 Mile Rd/I-696 @ Van Dyke Ave, Warren – 124 Total Crashes, 33 Injuries US-131 @ Wealthy St, Grand Rapids – 114 Total Crashes, 23 Injuries Martin Pkwy @ Pontiac Trail, Commerce Twp – 110 Total Crashes, 4 Injuries Schoolcraft Rd @ Telegraph Rd, Redford Twp – 108 Total Crashes, 27 Injuries

For the rest of the list click here

Cool air arrives Friday, returns for the Fourth - but no rain!

Good news - your holiday weekend will be dry! Even better news, Friday will be a very welcome break from the relentless head and humidity we experienced last week.

Dry weather wins out all the way through the weekend as Thursday's system settles just to our east and moves further away the next couple of days as high pressure builds in.

The US plans to make airlines refund fees if checked bags are delayed

The United States is planning to make airlines refund your money for your checked bags if you arrive and your bags aren't there.

The Transportation Department will propose that airlines be required to refund fees on checked baggage if the bags aren't delivered to passengers quickly enough.

The proposal, if made final after a lengthy regulation-writing process, would also require prompt refunds for fees on extras such as internet access if the airline fails to provide the service during the flight.

Current regulations require refunds only if bags are lost, although airlines must compensate passengers for "reasonable" incidental expenses incurred while their bags are delayed. The government does not know how often airlines keep fees even when bags are significantly delayed.