Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods.

Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.

"It appears as they are exiting the mall, outside Dick's Sporting Goods, one male fired a couple of rounds in the air," said Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe.

Three shots were fired before they all fled the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.

Dearborn Heights 12-year-old hit and killed by car while riding his bike

Police in Dearborn Heights said a 7th grader died Friday night when he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

Joey Smith was killed near the intersection of Annapolis and Pardee around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police and the fire department both responded and found the boy. They rendered first aid and he was taken to a local hospital where he, unfortunately, died later in the evening.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated. No drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved, but a blood draw was done.

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart said an adult witness on the scene told them the driver made a complete stop and was not speeding in the area.

Woman killed in hit-and-run outside Little Caesars Arena

Detroit Police are searching for a driver who killed a woman on Woodward Ave near Little Caesars Arena and then fled the scene.

According to police, the woman was killed Saturday night near Winder Street when she was hit by someone believed to be driving a Jeep Gladiator pickup truck.

Police said the woman, who was not identified as of Sunday night, was killed.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

17-year-old identified as woman shot and killed on I-94

Michigan State Police have identified the woman who was shot to death on I-94 Friday morning as a 17-year-old from Detroit.

The teen, who is still not being identified publicly, was found dead around 7:45 a.m. on Friday on I-94 near 9 Mile in St. Clair Shores.

The freeway was closed until around 1 p.m. as MSP investigated. Initially, police said she had head trauma and believed she may have been hit by a car or walking down an embankment before she died.

However, later in the day, police said she had been shot to death. The teen's family has been identified.

The homicide is still being investigated and tips are still wanted by Michigan State Police.

"If you have information, please come forward for her, her friends and her family. You can remain anonymous!" said MSP.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up or the Michigan State Police Metro North Post at (248)858-5740.

Woodward Ave construction starts Monday, both directions will permanently lose a lane

America's first paved road is about to lose a significant portion of roadway for drivers as construction starts on the historic highway.

Road work starts on Monday for the section of Woodward between 8 Mile and I-696 and will include resurfacing, curb improvements and adding bike lanes. But the biggest change will be the removal of a lane from each side of Woodward.

At a cost of $9 million, the work will be done in two phases with the majority happening in 2023.

The move is meant to accommodate more alternative means of transportation like bikes and scooters since fewer cars drive on Woodward.

Another big change coming is improvements to intersections. The new design will shift the crosswalk back from the road, allowing cars to pull past the crosswalk and not obstruct pedestrians while trying to turn onto Woodward.

Gas prices dip in Michigan, still above national average

There's a bit of good news on the gas front in Michigan as prices have dipped more than 15 cents per gallon over the past week. However, the state is still well above the national average due to a refinery fire in Toledo.

According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are at $4.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Last week, Michigan was paying $4.36. But the gas prices are only cheaper by comparison to last week. A year ago, we were paying $0.90 cents less for a gallon of gasoline.

Michigan's gas prices are well below the national average of $3.89. This is due in large part to a refinery fire in Toledo that killed two in late September. The BP Husky Toledo plant refines some 160,000 barrels of oil a day, driving gas prices up in Michigan. The refinery isn't expected to open again until December.

Detroit opens 13 early voting centers

With Election Day just three weeks away, the city of Detroit is working to make it easier for residents to vote by opening more than a dozen early voting locations on Monday, Oct. 17.

The City of Detroit is opening 13 "Early Vote Centers in neighborhoods throughout the city where registered voters can receive, fill out, and safely submit absentee ballots.

The city is also putting out 20 video-monitored drop boxes around the city.

Live on FOX 2

Daily forecast

Cold. Monday is going to be cold and rainy a bit at times and we're not ruling out the possibility of a few snowflakes.

What else we're watching

Toys R Us returns with store revival inside Macy's across U.S.

Did you not wanna grow up because you were a Toys R Us kid? Good news - the iconic toy store is returning with locations inside more than 450 Macy's stores throughout the country.

Macy’s started opening new Toys R Us locations in 451 stores ahead of the holiday season to capitalize on the most lucrative time of the year for retail, with a wide reopening on Oct. 15.

New locations include the flagship Macy’s location in Herald Square, New York City. So far only Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska and Wyoming have no locations available.