Six arrested after shots fired at DPD, a woman's 6-month battle with Covid, ghost hunting in Westland asylum

A chaotic night for Detroit police ended in the arrests of six people at multiple scenes late Thursday after one of them fired at an officer.

Around 9 p.m. police were notified that undercover officers had been shot at near West McNichols and Forrer Street. The DPD Commerical Auto Theft Section was conducting an investigation into a white Dodge Charger and a grey Jeep Cherokee when a suspect in one of the vehicles shot an assault rifle at them.

No one was injured, but several bullet holes were later found in the exterior of one of the squad cars.

"He came out with an assault-style weapon, fired multiple rounds into the vehicle. He was definitely not trying to warn him, he was trying to kill him," said Commander Darin Szilagy. "That's how dangerous it is for these officers."

After the shots were fired, the suspects fled the location in unknown directions.

Police were able to track down four of the suspects, while two others barricaded themselves in a home on Robson Street.

Shortly after being declared a barricaded gunman situation, officers talked the suspects out into the street and arrested them.

Video shows violent crash by suspected drunk driver in Waterford

Long considered a dangerous intersection, the stoplight at M-59 and Airport Road is now a deadly one.

Surveillance video from one of the corners at a Waterford intersection shows the moments leading up to a deadly crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and left her dad in critical condition.

"It sounded like a bomb," said Elizabeth Nester, a witness.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a sedan driving at a dangerous speed violently rear-ended a mid-size SUV, hitting two other vehicles in the process.

Disturbing video from the scene shows how fast the vehicle was going when it crashed.

The 28-year-old man, now under arrest, has been charged for drinking and driving before, sources tell FOX 2.

He's expected to be arraigned in court Friday.

Woman survives 6-month battle with coronavirus

Awaiting her arrival outside the University of Michigan Hospital was Team Dee, the unofficial fan group of Deanna Hair.

Her release from the hospital came after a 195-day bout with COVID-19.

"COVID-19 is real and it's deadly," she said.

But fortunately, Deanna's story is one of survival. She gave thanks to the medical team that saw her through.

"People keep saying 'I took care of you,' but I was unconscious for about two and a half months so I really don't remember them, but I am so thankful," said Deanna.

Police search for man accused of slitting pregnant girlfriend's throat

Police and U.S. Marshals are looking for a man believed to have attacked his ex-girlfriend with a box cutter and she was parking at a police station.

While driving to a precinct to file a protection order against Kevin VanAelst, the victim noticed she was being followed by another vehicle.

She said VanAelst opened the door and said “I told you I was coming for you!” Police said he then slit her throat multiple times with a box cutter before driving off in a black 2008 Ford F150.

The woman, who is pregnant, is recovering at a local hospital while police search for the vehicle.

Find more details here.

British artist creates a Human Atlas of Detroit residents

A three-year passion project completed by photographer Marcus Lyon tells the story of Detroit through portraits, soundscapes, and ancestral DNA of 100 different residents.

"I think what I want people to get from the project, is that sense of amazement from the people who have served our community so powerfully," said Lyon.

Already completed projects in Brazil and Germany, Detroit is the first American city he's explored.

Some you may recognize, others maybe not. But all have brought a social change in Detroit and beyond.

"All of them have become deep friends," he said. "If I had to pick a couple of other names obviously, Charles McGee is the oldest person in the book, he should be mentioned, and a remarkable artist and a real legend for people way beyond Detroit.

Former Eloise Asylum paranormal tours let you become a ghost hunter

Considered one of the most active sites for paranormal activity, a Westland asylum is hosting tours of the haunted psychiatric ward until Oct. 31.

From lobotomies, electroshock therapy, and hydrotherapy, many discarded medical practices were undertaken in the Eloise Asylum until it closed in the 1980s.

"I saw an apparition about 25 years ago, it was pretty much a Civil War ghost," said Joe Posey. "He was in a full Civil War uniform with a gun.

Posey is the lead investigator of Unknown Paranormal Detroit and has spent many hours investigating the confines of the structure.

And now visitors can too.

Daily Forecast

A chilly Thursday night won't be the last this weekend with Friday lows also expected to fall to the mid-30s overnight. Some wind gusts and partly sunny skies are also expected today.

President says he will accept results of 'honest election'

President Donald Trump appeared on NBC from Miami Thursday for a town hall after backing out of plans for a virtual presidential faceoff following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Savannah Guthrie hosted the event, during which the president discussed his recovery from the coronavirus, how he would react to election results, and when he last received a negative COVID-19 test result.

Trump, less than two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19, dodged directly answering whether he took a test the day of the first debate with former Vice President Joe Biden, Sept. 29, only saying “possibly I did, possibly I didn’t.”

Debate rules required that each candidate, using the honor system, had tested negative prior to the Cleveland event, but Trump did not give a date when asked when he last tested negative.