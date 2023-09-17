UAW members picket after all Big 3 automaker offers are rejected, a healthcare worker died from injuries sustained in a car crash and donated his organs at the same hospital he worked at, and a man was shot by his girlfriend's mom following a domestic situation: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. 'We want to be paid what we're worth': UAW members picket outside Ford Wayne Assembly Along Michigan Avenue in Wayne, Ford auto workers were on the picket line. They walked off the job Friday at midnight as the deadline for a new deal expired, sparking a UAW strike involving Ford, GM and Stellantis.

"Local 900, we’re ready, we took the first blow," said Timothy Jackson. "We want to work, we don’t want to be out here striking. We want to work but we want to be paid what we’re worth."

2. UAW Stand Up march, rally through downtown Detroit showcases unity on day 1 of strike The UAW faithful from all around Metro Detroit, and the nation took their beef with the Big Three marching from the shadows of the Detroit Auto Show and passing the GM Renaissance Center. The large scale Stand Up rally had political heavyweights and a show of unity downtown Friday.

"It’s been a long time. It’s a long time coming," said Michael Metcalf.

3. What does the UAW want from Detroit's Big Three in the 2023 negotiations? As UAW President Shawn Fain calls for solidarity among members of the UAW, he has remained adamant that Sept. 14 is the deadline for a deal for the nearly 150,000 members to have a deal in place with Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors. Without a deal in place by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, Fain has called for members to put down their tools and walk off the job.

4. Health care worker struck on M-59 has organs donated at same hospital he worked at A health care worker on his way to his job would instead be transported as a patient after being struck on M-59 early Monday evening. Lee Hershman would later die from his injuries. But the devoted native of Oxford's last gift to the world would come when his organs were removed and donated. The 57-year-old spent the last 28 years working at Troy Beaumont before his tragic death.

5. McDonald's ditches self-serve soda fountains for a new dining era McDonald's is ushering a new phase of the dining experience by eliminating the self-serve soft drink fountains. The company confirmed the move to FOX Television Stations, saying it will completely remove the machines from all dining rooms by 2032.

Soda fountain with drink cup visible at McDonald's restaurant in Lafayette, California, March 14, 2022. Photo courtesy Sftm. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

6. Man shot by girlfriend's mom after following woman to parents' home after domestic situation Southfield police are investigating an incident that left one person hospitalized after a shooting stemming from a domestic incident that happened in Redford. According to police, the shooting occurred last Sunday morning at a home in the 22100 block of Twyckingham Way.

7. Detroit mother of 12 dies following medical emergency, stroke earlier in summer A grieving family is left to pick up the pieces after a Detroit mother of 12 died from a medical emergency earlier this week. One of Tiffany Holliday's daughters found her on the floor early Tuesday morning. She was only 42 years old.

"It’s just sad that mom is gone when she has little kids here to look after," said one family member. "It's just so hard."

8. Father, teen sons attack Shelby Township police investigating reports they shot airsoft rifles at cars An assault on two officers in Shelby Township last weekend left one with a concussion and the other with a broken cheekbone has led to the arrest and charges against four people, including two teenage brothers. Sam Kassab and his two teenage sons are facing three felonies after police said they violently jumped two officers who were investigating reports of occupants firing an airsoft rifle from a black SUV.

9. Are you still in the middle class in Michigan? New study adjusts minimum annual income for inflation A new study by Consumer Affairs has figured out the minimum annual income required for a family of four to be considered middle class in each state. The middle class is capturing a lower share of income than in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, according to Oliver Rust, head of product at independent inflation data aggregator Truflation. Rust said during an interview with Consumer Affairs that in the two decades since the mid-2000s, the portion of the country that is middle class has shrunk from roughly 60%. Instead, there has been a steep increase at the extreme bottom and top of the economic spectrum.

'Welcome To Pure Michigan' signage along Interstate 94 in New Buffalo, Michigan on May 24, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Expand

10. Brenda Tracy went public with Mel Tucker accusations after her name was leaked, says statement The woman who accused Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment said she went public with the story after her identity was disclosed without her knowledge.

In a statement from her attorney, Brenda Tracy said she had no intention of publicly disclosing her identity and "chose not to go to the media to preserve the integrity of the process."