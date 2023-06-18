Investigators are looking into the death of a 23-year-old woman found with severe head trauma in the middle of a Southfield Road, Michigan State Police are seeking the owner of a trailer found damaged on I-75, and a 19-year-old made the gruesome discovery of her mom strangled and set on fire: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Woman dies after being found with severe head trauma in middle of Southfield road A woman’s death is under investigation after she was found in the middle of a Southfield road with severe head trauma, sources said. Surveillance video showed 23-year-old Mia Kanu either fall or get pushed out of a vehicle onto Providence Drive near Coach Apartments early June 3. She was taken to a hospital after a passerby called 911, and she died a few days later.

2. MSP searching for owner of trailer found along I-75 in northern Michigan Did you recently lose a trailer while driving on I-75? Michigan State Police are looking for the owner of a trailer found damaged June 5 on the median of southbound I-75 near Mile Marker 286 in Otsego County.

3. Austin ISD teacher fired over viral TikTok video This past school year was Sophia DeLoretto-Chudy's first year teaching third grade at Austin's Becker Elementary School. Being a first-year teacher, she faced many challenges. So, when the principal called her in for a meeting this March, she thought they were going to discuss ways they could help her in the classroom.

"They brought me a list of concerns. I was a little taken aback," DeLoretto-Chudy said. "It caused me to have quite a bit of anxiety."

4. Detroit teen finds mom strangled, body set on fire A 19-year-old woman knew something was wrong after not hearing from her mom. So she went to her Detroit home where she made the gruesome discovery of her own mother dead and set on fire. Kaiya Smith hadn't heard from her mom for a few hours, which is much longer than usual. So she went over to her mom's home on the city's west side and found her 48-year-old mom dead.

5. Who is Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott? A look at her wedding and life Alaina Scott may not be a name many know, but after her recent wedding on June 9 in Detroit, she is making headlines because she’s the daughter of rap superstar Eminem. Scott married Matt Moeller, and she posted photos from her ceremony on her Instagram page. The Grammy-winning rapper walked his daughter down the aisle, and Scott's sister Hailie Jade was her maid of honor, Billboard reported.

Eminem performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images/FilmMagic)

6. Michigan family doctor arrested after planning to pay 15-year-old $200 for sex, sheriff says A family doctor who practices in Saginaw is accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old for sex. According to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, 61-year-old Dr. Parminder Jaswal traveled to the county from Saginaw to meet with who he thought was a teen. However, he was arrested.

7. Suspects arrested after trying to steal gun from Detroit Police Officer, video shows attack Detroit Police have announced the arrest of two suspects for attempting to steal a gun from a Detroit Police Officer who was attacked at a gas station on Saturday. Police Chief James White announced in a press conference on Monday that the two suspects were minors and were in custody.

8. Young teacher killed changing a tire on I-94 in hit-and-run leaves family heartbroken A 25-year-old woman is in police custody after allegedly killing Connor McMahon who was changing a flat tire on I-94. Police say the driver ran from the scene and even bit an officer after they caught up with her and attempted to arrest her. FOX 2 has learned she bit a trooper before being taken into custody.

9. Employee sentenced to prison for stealing $420K+ from Michigan car dealership to gamble A longtime employee of a Michigan car dealership is headed to prison after stealing hundreds of thousands from the business. Amanda Root, 42, of St. Johns, was sentenced to 42 months in prison and must pay $459,645.70 in restitution to the victim, the victim’s insurance companies, and the Michigan Department of Treasury.

10. Driver caught with drugs also had body armor, guns, and stacks of cash The Michigan State Police said a driver who was pulled over was carrying a large amount of narcotics and a search warrant later turned up several guns, body armor, and a $82,000 in cash. MSP said a trooper conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a large amount of narcotics including cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and suboxone. MSp did not say when the traffic stop happened.