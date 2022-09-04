A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands are still without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Woman's murder caught on security cameras as gunman chases her down Highland Park street A Highland Park woman was shot to death in broad daylight last Friday as she was just steps away from her home and it was captured on home security cameras. Kayjuan Taylor's final moments were caught on video as a gunman shot multiple times and chased her through between homes as she screamed for her life. Taylor's walking down Rhode Island when a blue SUV pulls up and a man jumps out from the passenger side and starts shooting at her.

2. Video shows father shoot, kill daughter’s ex-boyfriend as he breaks in front door An Ohio father will not face charges after shooting and killing his daughter’s ex-boyfriend as he broke through their front door. Surveillance video released by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Sidney, Ohio, shows 22-year-old James Rayl walk up to a home on July 31 and repeatedly bang on the front door, WDTN reports. Voices can be heard in the background telling Rayl that his ex-girlfriend, also 22, did not want to see him and instructing Rayl to go away.

3. Michigan man charged with swapping barcodes to steal from Walmart self-checkout A Michigan man is facing charges after he got caught allegedly swapping barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout. A loss prevention employee at the store on M-32 in Alpena County told police they saw Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, switching barcodes on expensive items with the barcodes from cheaper products. He then took the items to self-checkout and scanned them.

Joseph Alexander (Photo: Alpena County Jail)

4. Lose power in Michigan? Here's how to apply for reimbursement from DTE, Consumers Energy Under rules defined by Michigan utility regulators, those who have lost power for extended periods of time are eligible for reimbursement from their power companies. That may include some of the hundreds of thousands of households that lost power in Southeast Michigan after severe weather last Monday tore through the region. DTE had 1,800 crews out Monday morning restoring power to 265,000 customers Tuesday morning.

5. Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph in some places were what contributed to more than 262,000 losing power, according to DTE's outage map.

6. Pennsylvania man wins $2.08 million from Michigan Lottery ticket bought while visiting family A Pennsylvania man won $2.08 million after buying a lottery ticket while visiting family in Michigan. The 59-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the Lotto 47 ticket at Shoppers Market Plus on East Nine Mile in Warren last September, and came forward this month to claim the prize before it expires.

7. Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.

(Photo: MSP)

8. Michigan woman plans to live 'worry-free' after winning $1.18 million lottery jackpot A 55-year-old woman said she will be "living worry-free" after winning $1.18 million from the Michigan Lottery. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning Jackpot Slots ticket from a Wesco gas station at 4667 1st Street in New Era, about 30 miles north of Muskegon.

"I usually play a few of the different Fast Cash games and decided on Jackpot Slots while I was at the gas station one day,’" she said. "I looked the ticket over when I got in my car and couldn’t believe it when I saw I’d won the jackpot. I still can’t believe this is happening!"

9. Neighbors - including one who fired back at gunman during shooting spree, praised for saving victim A resident told FOX 2 that the gunman on a random shooting spree was intent on killing his elderly neighbor and he had to intervene to save his life.

"I looked out the window and I could see the suspect shooting down the street and then I heard four or five shots and my neighbor crying for help," said the man.

This Detroiter, who did not want to be identified, may very well be one of the reasons his neighbor is still alive after the shooting rampage last Sunday morning.

10. Pilot threatens to end flight after someone sent nudes via AirDrop: 'Quit sending naked pictures' A pilot recently threatened to return the plane back to its departure gate if passengers didn’t stop sending him "naked pictures" using the iPhone AirDrop feature, as captured in a viral TikTok video. The pilot, appearing to operate a Southwest flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, can be heard speaking to passengers over the plane’s intercom.