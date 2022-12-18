1 shot at Faurecia Plant • suspect shoots self before police arrest • attempted carjacker shot by car owner

One employee was shot and killed at Faurecia Plant in Highland Park on Wednesday, the boyfriend of a murdered woman shot himself before police could arrest him in Detroit, and a man got shot while trying to carjack the owner of a Dodge Charger Hellcat: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. 1 employee shot, killed during fight at Highland Park plant One person was shot and killed at a Highland Park automotive supplier plant Wednesday morning. Police responded to the Faurecia Plant at 13000 Oakland Ave. after the shooting was reported. According to police, multiple employees were fighting inside the plant. That fight spilled outside.

2. Suspect in girlfriend's murder shoots self in head as Detroit police moved in for arrest The boyfriend of a murdered woman is the person of interest in the crime, he then shot himself before police arrested him in Detroit.

"I just have so many questions, I just want to ask so many questions on why you killed my mother," said Wydale Gilchrist. "Because she was our queen, we loved her."

3. How to tip your mail carrier during Christmas, holiday season As the Christmas holiday quickly approaches, many may be wondering: Can you tip your mailer carrier? While you can give your mail carrier a gift as a holiday thank-you, there are certain rules federal workers must follow when it comes to receiving gifts, per the United States Postal Service. The bottom line: less is more.

Stacks of boxes holding cards and letters are seen at the U.S. Post Office sort center December 15, 2008 in San Francisco, California. On its busiest day of the year, the U.S. Postal Service is expecting to process and mail over one billion cards, l Expand

4. Man tries to carjack Charger Hellcat, gets shot by owner - police say Eastpointe Police said a 27-year-old man who was part of a group that tried to carjack a Dodge Charger Hellcat owner was shot after getting into a shootout with the car's owner. Damon Currie was arrested this week after he went to the hospital for his gunshot wounds when he was shot during the attempted carjacking.

Damon Currie, 27, was arrested after police said he was shot following an attempted carjacking of a Dodge Charger Hellcat.

5. Alligators removed from home during renter eviction on Detroit's east side Animal Control went after a family of alligators in Detroit Friday. It started when officers of the court went to serve an eviction and couldn't believe what they found. Detroit Animal Care and Control officers fought to get control of an alligator and fortunately there were no injuries in the process of removing them.

6. Comerica Park getting lighting upgrades for amplified experience While it's the Detroit Lions making waves in Motor City sports, the Tigers also have some news to unveil. Comerica Park, the home ballpark of the Detroit Tigers baseball team, are getting some major upgrades to its lighting system.



7. Farmington man still hospitalized 6 weeks after ex-wife's boyfriend allegedly shot him Six weeks after a Farmington man was shot and critically injured, he still has a long way to go. Kevin Kessler, 46, was shot minutes after calling police Nov. 1 because he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road.

8. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ, dies at 40 If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a dancer and choreographer best known as the DJ and sidekick on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, has died by suicide. He was 40.

9. Michigan sheriff says man with teeth filed to points kidnapped woman, threatened to rip out her throat The Genesee County Sheriff said a 36-year-old man has been arrested after he kidnapped a woman and threatened to "rip out her throat" if she didn't do what he told her to. According to the sheriff, Michael Barajas was arrested last week by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) after authorities said a 20-year-old pregnant woman escaped after three weeks of being held and sexually assaulted.

Michael Barajas, 36, had filed teeth and threatened to rip out a woman's throat as she was kept against her will in Genesee County, the sheriff says.

10. Prosecutor says friend of James, Jennifer Crumbley not fit for them to live with, if given bond The parents of Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley are requesting bond and the chance to stay with a friend - but prosecutors say that person is not trustworthy enough, according to court documents. James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested last December hiding out in a Detroit warehouse and have been lodged in jail on charges of involuntary manslaughter connected to buying their son's gun used in the mass shooting.