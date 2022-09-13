100 firearms stolen from gun shops • Detroit's food grading ordinance • MSU president pressured to retire

Dozens of guns were stolen after thieves drove vehicles through businesses in Westland and Dearborn Heights.

Early Sunday, thieves in a stolen Kia SUV crashed through the front of Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road. About eight people got out of the vehicle, grabbed about 50 guns, and ran to another vehicle across the street.

"It hurts, it truly does hurt because whatever they do with the guns, we don't know what they're going to do, where they're going to do it at. It's just terrible," said Spencer Wong, who owns Armed in Michigan.

Wong said the break-in was well planned," Wong said. "They strategically picked and chose."

"They got the good stuff. They got the expensive stuff

About an out later, just after 5 a.m. Sunday, suspects drove a vehicle through C&C Coins in the 24600 block of W. Warren and stole several handguns and rifles. Around midnight Monday, thieves drove another vehicle through the boarded-up C&C Coins and stole more guns.

About 50 firearms were stolen from the Dearborn Heights pawn shop.

Some of the Dearborn Heights suspects

"Last night we did engage in a vehicle pursuit with some of the suspects, which the officers very appropriately terminated the pursuit because it became very dangerous to the public," said Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to a $20,000 reward for information about the pawn shop thefts.

Contact the Detroit ATF Field Division at 313-202-3400, or 1-888-283-8477. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Authorities say the crimes may be connected to the Westland gun store break-in.

MSU President faces pressure to retire from board

The students of Michigan State University and its faculty are expected to learn Tuesday what the fate of their current president as the Board of Trustees has reportedly called for him to announce his retirement by today or face being voted out of the seat.

Samuel Stanley, who took the position in 2019, is the university's third president in the past five years, a period of time that has roiled the university over sexual misconduct investigations, including one about the sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Stanley's actions regarding another sexual misconduct investigation are what's under a microscope this week. But not everyone on the Board is calling for him to leave. Notably, the Chairperson Diane Byrum came out in support of him, calling on the other boart members to apologize.

Other student and faculty groups at MSU have expressed displeasure with the Board over issues of a lack of transparency in its decision-making process. ASMSU, the student governing body at the school demanded to have more input with the board.

Food grading ordinance up for vote in Detroit City Council

The Detroit City Council is weighing a consequential vote for city businesses Tuesday as members consider a food grading ordinance that would mandate restaurants post their health inspection grades at the front entrance.

Green would indicate compliance, white would show it's been inspected and must make a correction, yellow for showing its in the enforcement process, and red - a signal the business is closed by the health department. QR codes linking to the health inspection report would also be available.

"I can't see why anyone would possibly be against this. Detroiters are a first class people. We deserve clean, healthy, wholesome treatment and service," said Malik Shabazz. However, at least one stakeholder group that represents the industry in Detroit has expressed skepticism the ordinance would have its intended effect.

"The data shows a similar program that looked at the New York grading system found that it did not stop the spread of food borne illness in the city of New York," said Charity Dean, CEO Of Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance. "City of Detroit data shows many residents get food from gas stations and grocery stores, which are not covered in this ordinance."

A vote is expected today.

Customer claims to find feces in Subway sandwich

A Michigan State University senior claims a sandwich she ordered from an East Lansing Subway had an extra topping she didn't ask for – feces. Kelsey Coyne posted a TikTok after discovering what she thinks was poop on her lunch.

"There is feces. We are not sure if it's human or dog," she said in the video. "That's not chocolate, I know that for sure." Coyne said she posted what happened to social media because she didn't think the company would take her claims seriously after biting into the sub and smelling something off.

"The smell from it was so bad, I was gagging from remembering it," she said. "It was on the paper around it, but it was mushy." East Lansing police are investigating, and they are looking for a lab to possibly test the sample. Though police are looking into the incident, it could end up being a health department issue.

The owner of the restaurant said he reviewed security footage from the store and found nothing to indicate the sandwich got feces on it. Instead, he says it was sauce that was burnt after being toasted. Coyne said she hopes that's what happened.

Clintondale teacher resigns amid Clinton Township police investigation

A teacher from Clintondale Community Schools has resigned amid an investigation by Clinton Township police. Police nor the district would release details about the investigation into the woman.

In a statement, the district said, "At Clintondale Community School District, the safety and well-being of our students is our first priority. While we cannot provide specifics on this situation, we can say that the teacher in question resigned last week before the district was alerted to this issue. We are fully cooperating with local police and encourage anyone with additional information to contact the police directly."

The district said it hopes to release more details later. FOX 2 went to the teacher's house, where a man said she was not home. He said he was upset and asked news crews to leave.

This is the second issue the district has faced this year. In July, the district voted to keep Superintendent Rodriguez Broadnax, despite accusations that he was misusing taxpayer money. He maintains he is innocent and denies the claims.

Daily Forecast

By early September standards, Monday was chilly. Plan on some of that warmth returning Tuesday with temperatures expected to hit the mid-70s along with cloud cover most of the day.

What else we're watching

A new bougie Shake Bar is opening Detroit this fall. JoJo's Shake Bar will be open for business downtown near the Fox Theatre in the next few months. Learn more here Warren police were seen at the Stellantis truck plant on Mound Road after thieves reportedly rammed the entrance and tried making off with multiple Jeep Wagoneers. At least two were recovered and seen being towed back to the plant The co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party is facing backlash for comments considered homophobic after she tweeted out a post calling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg a "weak little girl." Buttigieg, who is gay, served in the military prior to entering politics. Oakland County is expected to invest funds from the American Rescue Plan into bolstering mental health for students. The county executive will be alongside several school and mental health experts to announce the money. William Shatner is coming to Detroit for the screening of Star Trek and a Q&A afterwards. The premier is March 11, 2023.

