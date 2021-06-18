2-year-old killed in shooting, Michigan reopens June 22, Renaissance Girls track team sets record

article

A 2-year-old was killed after a freeway shooting on 75 and 7 Mile. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on Monday, June 22. Detroit Renaissance Track team sets 4 X 100 record and needs help getting to Nationals.

Check out this week's most-watched stories.

2-year-old killed in shooting

Michigan State Police are investigating a tragedy on Detroit's freeway's after a 2-year-old boy was shot and killed while riding in the back of the family's pickup truck.

Police said it doesn't appear this was a random shooting and believe the family was targeted by the shooter after leaving an event Thursday night.

"Regardless of what this was about or what it was into, there is still a dead child and there's still a father that is going to have a different Father’s Day this weekend," MSP Lt. Michael Shaw said.

According to Shaw and investigators the family of four - mom, dad, and two boys, were in the Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-75 and just getting onto the highway near McNichols on the city's west side when their truck was the target of the shooter.

Police are still searching for the gunman and have served search warrants connected to the case but Shaw would not elaborate on the nature of those searches.

The latest: MSP says shooter ‘targeted' family after Thursday night event

Michigan reopens on June 22

Calling her announcement on Thursday "a day that we have all been looking forward to", Governor Gretchen Whitmer officially announced Michigan's remaining COVID-19 restrictions that were still in place like its mandate masks and public gatherings rules would be lifted next Tuesday.

Even though the state's restrictions have been lifted, the pandemic declaration made by the World Health Organization has not been lifted as the rest of the world is still fighting the virus. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over but the state's cases are much lower and vaccination rates are higher.

Whitmer hinted at the plan on Wednesday and made the announcement Thursday. She had originally said that all limitations would be lifted on July 1.

So what does this mean? Effectively, regardless of your vaccination status you can leave your masks at home if you want, social distancing is no longer required, and capacity limits for indoor gatherings will end on Tuesday, June 22.

Michigan Reopens: COVID guidelines, mask requirements, social distancing and what you need to know

Whitmer wants to expand $300 unemployment benefits as a back-to-work incentive

As Michigan reopens, the governor wants to use the federal government's $300 bonus check that unemployed workers have been collecting as a back-to-work incentive.

Whitmer announced the plan to expand access to the bonus during her child care press conference Monday, although she did not specify when the program would start or for how long.

"We're going to use the federal $300 per week in unemployment benefits to our advantage, so we can incentivize people to get back to work," Whitmer said on Monday.

Currently, the bonus is only for specific employees that can offset lost wages by receiving the payment and returning to work in a reduced fashion.

The requirements of the current program are that employers:

Must have paid wages for at least 12 of the previous quarter

Wages must have been reduced by at least 15-45%

Experience account balance must have a positive reserve

But under the new proposal, any employee would receive the $300 bonus on top of a wage after they've been hired.

Oakland County Deputy hit by suspected drunk driver

An Oakland County Deputy was hospitalized early Friday morning when a suspected drunk driver ran a red light and destroyed the deputy's car and his car.

The crash happened just after midnight Friday morning in Pontiac when a 36-year-old man in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria went through a red light and hit the deputy's car. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said it appears that alcohol was a factor.

"One of our Deputies was seriously injured this morning because another driver made the horribly irresponsible decision to drink and drive," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "This is yet another graphic illustration where drinking alcohol and operating any kind of motor vehicle can have life-altering consequences. We’re fortunate no one was killed and pray for the Deputy’s speedy recovery."

Authorities said the crash was bad, the dashcam video will have to be extracted by the forensic team.

An Oakland County Deputy was hit by a man who ran a red light, authorities said. Both cars were destroyed in the crash.

Oakland County Deputy hospitalized after suspected drunk driver smashes into him

After stabbing, Detroit Police shut down Mix Nightclub

Detroit Police shut down Mix Nightclub, just outside of Greektown in Detroit, after a series of violent events in the area, including a stabbing just a few days ago.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, interim Police Chief James White held a press conference outside of Mix where he said multiple issues were found by Detroit Police.

"I asked the officers to take a look at everything in the business. They found that the license was expired. I don’t know if it was expired for one day or ten days or two years. It's expired," he said.

RELATED: Man stabbed inside Detroit's Mix Nightclub on city's first week of crowd control efforts

Police showed up here because last weekend a man was severely and violently injured when investigators say a large group of people was fighting inside. Cops broke up the fight and found a man critically stabbed. The chief is likely sending a message that enough is enough.

"There’s been a couple of incidents here. We came in we took a look to see the entire operation," he said. These businesses have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their patrons. We have a responsibility to make sure the entire community is safe."

White says any other businesses that have a similar history can expect the same treatment: "You can bet on it".

Read his warning to all businesses - including the infractions they'll be searching for - here.

Billionaire philanthropist McKenzie Scott gives billions to 6 Michigan organizations

McKenzie Scott, who has an estimated net worth of $60 billion and plans to donate her fortune "until the safe is empty", announced $2.7 billion would given to 286 high-impact organizations - including 6 in Michigan.

The money would be targeted toward communities that "have been historically underfunded and overlooked.

"These are people who have spent years successfully advancing humanitarian aims, often without knowing whether there will be any money in their bank accounts in two months," she wrote.

The beneficiaries in Michigan include:

The Motown Museum

ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services)

Allied Media Projects

Sphinx Organization

Mosaic Detroit

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Some of the money was intended to help boost investment in the arts. In the case of the Motown Museum, which received $5 million, money will go toward an expanded museum.

"We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive such a gracious gift from MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett. To say this was a surprise would be the understatement of the year," says DeLashea Strawder, Executive and Artistic Director. "This donation will help us pursue our strategic vision with greater fortitude in order to serve our community and develop young leaders through performing arts programming."

Here's what the Charles H. Wright Museum and Sphynx Organization plan to do with the funds and help Detroiters

Renaissance Girls track team sets record

Track starts from Detroit Renaissance track team set a national record and won a state title - and they got a prestigious invitation to a Nike competition in Oregon.

The track stars are coming out of the pandemic faster than ever with their record-setting performances.

What they did was run the 4 x 100-meter relay in 45.52 seconds and won the 4 x 200 meter, too, with performances so strong they've been invited to compete in the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation Outdoor Nationals - presented by Nike in Eugene, Oregon at the end of June, at the site of the Olympic Trials.

"After we broke the record and got invited we were like oh we definitely have to go because we really have a chance at doing well at this meet," said Kaila Jackson.

But the problem is, they need to come up with some serious cash - $10,000 - to get there.

These scholar-athletes have big goals.

"Break the national record and become national champions and so hopefully we all get a full ride at our dream school," said Olivia Jackson.

Advertisement

To help send them to Oregon - visit their GoFundMe HERE.