Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. 5 arrested in suspected theft ring for trying to steal 10 Dodge Rams from Stellantis plant Five men are facing a litany of felony charges and police are investigating after thieves went car shopping in Dearborn and Sterling Heights. Police say nine people were arrested after trying unsuccessfully to steal 10 brand-new Dodge Rams from the Stellantis plant Tuesday morning. Investigators suspect they’re part of an auto theft ring.

2. 5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp. Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded Jan. 12 in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the store, one of them allegedly drove her get-away car right toward police. Officers fired shots, but no one was hit.

3. Rochester woman's sleepless night becomes Powerball dream come true Deborah Bates doesn't play Powerball all the time. But on Dec. 14, she was having a hard time falling asleep and was playing on her phone - and that turned into a dream come true. Bates, 65, won $500,000 in the Dec. 14 Powerball drawing and discovered her fortune in the middle of the night.

Powerball tickets await players at Cumberland Farms convenience store May 10, 2004 in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania.

4. Michigan mother charged with murder after 4-year-old dies while kayaking A mother is facing charges after her toddler drowned last year near Lansing. Claire Elizabeth Powers, 33, was charged with second-degree murder this week after an investigation stemming from the March 29, 2022, incident. The Meridian Township Police Department said officers were called to Lake Lansing around 9 a.m. that day because two people, Powers and a 4-year-old boy, were in the water after their kayak overturned.

Claire Elizabeth Powers

5. New Baltimore Huntington Bank robbery suspect arrested in Illinois after being shot by deputy A suspect wanted for a New Baltimore bank robbery on Wednesday is in custody after a dramatic multi-state pursuit and arrest in Illinois, police said. Jacob Edwards allegedly pointed a gun at a Vermillion County sheriff's deputy, who then shot him. The suspect was arrested and hospitalized.

Jacob Edwards

6. Macomb County bank robbery suspect posts taunts on Snapchat as police search for him, sources say A Macomb County bank robbery suspect is "randomly driving around" according to posts he made on Snapchat after the crime. New Baltimore police named 18-year-old Jacob Robert Edwards as a person of interest in a robbery at a Huntington Bank on Washington Street in New Baltimore last Tuesday.

7. Woman found shot to death in parking lot near Ann Arbor, police investigating Pittsfield Township police said they are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning in a parking lot just south of Briarwood Mall and north of the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport. According to police, they confirmed a woman was found shot to death on Plaza Drive, which is part of a business park just off of I-94 north of Ellsworth Road.

8. Teen's early Christmas gift turns into $613,848 Michigan lottery jackpot Christmas came early for one Detroit woman who was gifted a Michigan lottery ticket this holiday season. The lucky winner scored a $613,848 on a Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after her friend bought her the ticket at a gas station.

"He handed the ticket to me and said he bought it for me because he wanted to get me a little something as an early Christmas gift," she told the Michigan Lottery.

9. Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown field in Pontiac; 10-year-old girl hospitalized with hypothermia A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown field in Pontiac. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard identified the victims as 35-year-old Monica Cannady, 9-year-old Kyle Milton, and 3-year-old Malik Milton. They were found Sunday in the 200 block of Branch near the former Lakeside housing projects.

10. Driver arrested after running out of gas on I-94, calling 911 to report being shot at A 30-year-old driver was arrested by police after calling 911 and claiming someone had fired shots at his vehicle while traveling on I-94. Instead, the driver had run out of gas and was looking for help from police. He was also impaired and had a suspended license, leading to his arrest.