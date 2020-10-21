Active barricaded gunman in Taylor, Detroit Council approves Amazon land sale, unemployment benefits extended

Roseville police are still working out what happened amid conflicting reports from a basketball complex where a 26-year-old man was fatally shot.

Per a police report released late Tuesday night, an altercation occurred over a basketball game that was broken up by patrons at the Basketball City building on Eastland.

One individual left the building before returning a short time later carrying a firearm.

The man then pointed the firearm at an individual involved in the fight. Police say at this time, it appears a man with a Concealed Pistol License intervened. A brief exchange of gunfire broke out and the individual who brought a firearm into the building following the fight was seriously injured.

Identified as Shayqun Harvey, he would eventually be pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened at 16400 Eastland Basketball City around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

"He was a good father, funny, full of joy, could make you laugh, he loved his family, he loved his kids, he loved his two sons," said Shaquan's mother. "And he just came and took my baby from me."

Family of the deceased are contradicting the police report, however. Harvey's cousin said the man who left the scene was the shooter and that Harvey did not have a weapon.

"As my cousin tried to crawl away, he kept on shooting. He never stopped shooting," said

The CPL holder remains in police custody as police continue to investigate.

Active scene in Taylor with barricaded gunman, infant inside home

Taylor police are monitoring a barricaded gunman situation at an apartment complex where a 1-year-old baby is inside the home.

Law enforcement and SWAT teams have been circling the Courtyard Apartments near Beech Daly and Eureka Road since early Wednesday morning.

Initial reports say the suspect's girlfriend who is also the baby's mother escaped the home after she was shot at.

Police have made repeated attempts to coax the suspect using the loudspeaker, calling for the individual to "come out with your hands up."

However, nobody has heard from the suspect since 3 a.m. The scene is unfolding at 15505 Court Village Ln, Taylor.

Police have also evacuated residents in the apartment complex.

Detroit City Council approves land sale at State Fairgrounds

Transformation at the historic Michigan State Fairgrounds is now inevitable following an approval vote from the city council on Tuesday, removing the final barrier before developers can break ground on a new Amazon distribution center.

Voting 5-2 on Tuesday, the development represents Amazon's first big foray in the city beyond just new hires.

"It’s a much-needed change because it will definitely improve the quality of life for everyone in the area,” said one city council member.

The $400 million structure came at a cost of $43 million in tax revenue for the city, 1,200 new jobs, a $7 million new transit center on Woodward, and no tax breaks or incentives for the company.

However, with the city swinging for no additional perks beyond its geography in the agreement with the e-commerce giant, there would be no guarantee of community benefits. Concerns over the company's business practices and the removal of a nostalgic spot of land were among some of the reasons the move grew controversial.

"For some, they see it as a patch of land that needs some improvement and other folks they see it as a place for where their heart and their memories are," said Nicole Sherward-Freeman with Workforce Development for Detroit.

The vote brought out protests on Friday, the ire of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and worries from legacy Detroiters seeing their city change.

"I live in this area, I'm a native Detroiter and I'm just concerned about my neighborhood and my city," said Earline Smith.

Of the city council members who voted no was President Brenda Jones, who argued there was no guarantee of permanent jobs for residents.

"This deal also sets NO goals or metrics for outreach or a partnership with Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation to ensure the 1,200 permanent jobs are filled by Detroiters," she said in a statement.

Whitmer signs bill extending unemployment benefits until end of 2020

The governor has signed two bills that guarantee continued financial support for unemployed Michigan workers through the end of the year.

The move is the latest effort by the government to ease burdens placed on residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These bipartisan bills are an important step in providing immediate relief for working families, but given the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Michigan, I urge the legislature to take further action to make this permanent," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a statement.

Along with the statement came a request for the legislature to approve a long-term solution to help working families so long as the pandemic persists.

Among the requests not granted by the legislature was a hope to speed up the processing of claims through the Unemployment Insurance Agency. Officials with the UIA will now evaluate every job a worker has left in the past 18 months.

"...this virus isn't going to disappear just because we are tired of it, and it certainly won't be doing so on or around December 31st. Leadership should call them back from their extended vacation - after making the fixes to unemployment insurance permanent, they still have plenty of work to do to keep people safe and healthy, and address the economic devastation still rippling from our national failure to effectively deal with the virus," said Ron Bieber, president of the AFL-CIO.

US customs bust garbage truck hauling 1,000 pounds of pot

U.S. Customs and Border control made quite the find on Sunday when they stopped a garbage truck crossing the Blue Water Bridge.

A Canadian Border Patrol Watch commander said the officer speaking to the driver at the time was told they were bringing the trash to a landfill in New Boston.

The truck was sent to get X-Rayed and when officers opened the back, they found 1,000 pounds of marijuana in trash bags.

"Although weed is legal in Michigan it's still illegal at the federal level and even in Michigan, though there are certain amounts you can and cannot bring. Obviously, 1,000 pounds is beyond the legal limit in Michigan," Cmdr. Geoffrey Stoffel said.

An investigation into the driver is still underway.

2 suspects shot during attempted robbery by marijuana dispensary workers

During an attempted robbery of a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit, employees shot two of the suspects.

The incident happened at the Pass-N-Puff Lounge on Dexter Avenue and W. Chicago on Detroit's west side.

Entering the building around 1 p.m. Tuesday, three perpetrators attempted to pistol-whip workers at the facility and rob it. That's when another employee and the dispensary's owner came out and began firing, striking two of the men.

"It’s a pretty brazen crime in the middle of the day on a busy street. it’s fortunate that more people weren’t hurt," said Capt. Ian Severy, Detroit Police Department.

Two of the suspects are now recovering at a local hospital and are in custody. The third suspect is still missing.

Daily Forecast

The mid-week warmup has begun with a high of 59 forecasted for Wednesday. The warmer weather will bring showers Thursday and Friday.

NASA mission touches down on asteroid Bennu: Here’s what you need to know

How did our solar system form? How can we prevent an asteroid-Earth collision? These are just some of the questions NASA hopes to answer by bringing part of an asteroid home for the first time in U.S. history.

After orbiting the near-Earth asteroid Bennu for nearly two years, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected a sample from its surface on Tuesday.

“This is the first time that Nasa will be collecting a sample from an asteroid to bring back to Earth to study,” Jason Dworkin, a project scientist with the OSIRES-REx mission, told FOX TV Stations.

The touch-down surface named Nightingale is limited to a 5-10 meter radius, the length of approximately six parking spaces, while the spacecraft is roughly the size of a large van. This makes the mission’s margin for error small and thus a greater challenge.