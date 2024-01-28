An Amish horse and buggy were stolen from a Walmart, A 77-year-old man won $500,000 with his winnings from another scratch-off, and Amon-Ra St. Brown's blue hair inspired Lions fans to do the same: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Woman dies after plunging car into Detroit River at Wyandotte park A 55-year-old woman died after intentionally driving her car into the Detroit River at Bishop Park in Wyandotte Thursday afternoon, according to police. Wyandotte Police confirmed the incident was a suicide. The woman crashed through the railing that separates the river from the park.

2. Amish horse and buggy stolen from outside Michigan Walmart A family was shopping at a Southwest Michigan Walmart last weekend when a woman stole their horse and buggy. Police said the Amish horse and buggy was parked outside the store at 1500 S. Centerville Rd. in Sturgis around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20. When the victims returned from shopping, it was gone.

3. Man wins $500K on Michigan Lottery ticket bought with winnings from another scratch-off Winnings from a Michigan Lottery ticket bought a 77-year-old man a $500,000 winner. The St. Joseph County man bought two scratch-off tickets from Jit Food and Gas at 130 North Washington St. in Constantine, which is about 35 miles south of Kalamazoo.

"My son and I stopped at the gas station, and I bought each of us a $5 ticket," he said. "When we scratched them, I had a $10 winner, so I went back in and bought two more."

4. Oakland County abandoned vehicle auction: Dozens of cars, trucks, more available Dozens of cars, trucks, and other vehicles, such as a dump truck and motorcycles, are available for auction in Oakland County. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is hosting its abandoned vehicles auctions on Thursday, Jan. 25 through Saturday, Jan. 27. Pictures of the vehicles are not provided, but VINs are available so that potential buyers can look up vehicle history before the auctions.

5. Meet the stylist who made Amon-Ra St. Brown's hair blue, sparking a Lions fans movement When you look good, you feel good - and the Lions have fans feeling great. They’re even changing their hair color to Amon-Ra St. Brown - or shall we say, 'St. Blue.' It started with a photo of the Lions star receiver, and his Honolulu blue 'do.

6. $14M indoor sports center coming to Detroit's east side in 2025 In 2025, Detroit residents will be enjoying a brand-new indoor athletic center – finally giving the community a recreational space to enjoy even during the cold winter months.

"Today is the day that the children of Detroit get the kind of facility that suburban kids have had for a long time," said Mayor Mike Duggan during Monday's groundbreaking of the $14 million Chandler Park Fieldhouse.

7. Michigan unclaimed money: How to check if you're owed cash, property Michigan has millions of dollars in unclaimed money that is waiting for its owner to claim it. This money and property is from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates. After assets are abandoned for a certain period of time, money is transferred to the Michigan Department of Treasury, where it can be claimed.

8. Michigan State Police trooper hit, killed during I-75 traffic stop A Michigan State Police trooper was investigating a driver suspected to be under the influence on I-75 when he was hit and killed by another driver Wednesday night. Police said Joel Popp, 39, and other troopers were on the northbound side of the freeway near Birch Run Road investigating a driver who was stopped on a curve just before 7:15 p.m. Popp was outside his vehicle when an 81-year-old driver hit two patrol cars and Popp.

9. $4.37 million winning Lotto 47 ticket bought in Northern Michigan A player won $4.37 million on a lottery ticket they bought in Northern Michigan. The winning ticket matched the Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday: 08-23-26-31-36-40. This ticket was bought at Amvets Post 110 at 127 West Cass St. in Cadillac.

10. Keyboardist for Detroit rock band Mac Saturn arrested for child porn prior to Fillmore show Newly unsealed documents revealed a member if the rock band Mac Saturn was arrested for child porn federal court records showed Friday, Farmington man Evan Daniel Mercer, 27, was charged with enticement of a minor; producing and/or attempting to produce child pornography; possessing and/or accessing with intent to view child pornography or attempt to possess with intent to view child pornography, according to documents dated Jan. 23, 2024.