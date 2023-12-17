A 24-hour flight delay from Amsterdam to Detroit stranded several hundred Delta Air Lines passengers last weekend, a performer caught on fire during a freak accident at a Christmas concert in Plymouth, and Wayne Police are investigating the fatal shooting on Dec. 10: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Amsterdam to Detroit flight emergency lands in Canada, passengers housed in military barracks Several hundred Delta Air Lines passengers had a long and difficult journey from Amsterdam to Detroit last weekend, after an emergency landing in Canada caused a 24-hour delay.

"I don’t know what day it is anymore," said Tony Santoro of Troy, one of the passengers returning home after studying abroad for four months.

2. What's next for James, Jennifer Crumbley after Oxford High School shooter sentenced to life in prison While their son will spend the rest of his life in prison, the parents of the Oxford High School shooter are still waiting to find out if they will also serve time behind bars for the shooting. James and Jennifier Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the deadly Nov. 30, 2021, school shooting committed by their son.

3. Michigan company accused of lying to Department of Transportation to receive work contracts An owner and former owner of a Michigan surveying company are facing charges after authorities allege they lied to the Michigan and U.S. Departments of Transportation to get contracts. Andrew Semenchuk and Adam Ball, former owners and executives of Standish-based Surveying Solutions, Inc. (SSI) and Jeffrey Bartlett, a current owner and executive, are charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

4. Performer catches fire at Northridge Christmas concert from freak accident A freak accident during a Christmas performance at a Plymouth church happened when a woman's costume -- came into contact with a candle -- and now she is hospitalized with third-degree burns. It happened at the crown jewel of the holiday season at Northridge Church, the annual Christmas performance which draws about 32,000 people over the two weekends it is held.

5. One dead, with multiple gunshot wounds, found in car in Wayne A 21-year-old man was found dead inside a parked vehicle just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 in Wayne. Police responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the area of John and Woodward Streets at 2:45 p.m. to find the man inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police investigate a shooting in Wayne.

6. Detroit 21-year-old killed in crash caused by driver with suspended license, family asking for help A 21-year-old Detroit man died in a car accident on his mother's birthday, while on the way to work. The accident took place on Wednesday, Dec. 13 on the Lodge Freeway near Meyers Road in Detroit. A driver crashed into the back of Qvonte Dequan Pimples' car, after following too closely and failing to stop for traffic that was caused by another crash that morning.

7. 2 dead after head-on crash in Macomb County A head-on crash involving three vehicles left two people dead Sunday in Washington Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said an Oakland Township man was driving a Ford Bronco south on Van Dyke Road when he crossed the center line near West Road around 12:40 p.m. The Bronco hit a Toyota Prius head-on, and then the Prius was rear-ended by a Chrysler 200. The Bronco also hit a utility pole and brought down live wires.

8. Toys for Tatts: Get a free tattoo for donating a Christmas gift at Detroit shop Help kids celebrate Christmas and get a free tattoo in return next week at Motown Tattoo Company in Detroit. The tattoo shop will be collecting toys at its Gratiot location during the sixth annual Toys for Tatts drive from noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 22. During that time, bring a toy to the shop with a receipt, and you'll get a tattoo or piercing worth the value of the toy.

9. Michigan tax credit will be sent to 700,000 families with an average of $550 being issued More than 700,000 Michigan households can expect to receive checks next year that will include an average of $550 for families. Checks from the Working Families Tax Credit are expected to be sent to families in February 2024, the governor announced Thursday.

10. Despite vandals, Macomb Township 16-year-old turns his street into Christmas wonderland A residential street in Macomb Township has been transformed into a winter wonderland, and the mastermind behind it all is 16-year-old Brody Wesley. However, vandals have targeted his Christmas decorations twice now.

"I started like 7 years ago," Wesley said. "My dad put lights on the roof and I took it to a different level."