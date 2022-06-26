Babysitter charged for death of 1-year-old, two killed in I-94 crash, 3-year-old found dead in freezer

Roseville babysitter will receive upgraded charges after 1-year-old dies from injuries, two people killed in a crash on I-94 near Beech Daly, and a 3-year-old boy was found dead in a freezer in his family home. These and more are the top stories for this Week in Review.

1. Roseville babysitter faces child abuse charges as 1-year-old is hospitalized with no brain activity Taylor Starks said when she left her 11-month-old son in the care of her babysitter, she trusted the woman to ensure her child was safe. But at 1:50 a.m. the next day, she got a fateful text about the way her son was sleeping. Unfortunately, Kyrie has since died from his injuries.

2. Roseville 1-year-old dies after alleged abuse, babysitter charged As of Monday, Kyrie had no brain activity and the babysitter was facing child abuse charges. FOX 2 learned from the family that baby Kyrie passed away just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday after he was hospitalized a week ago. Those charges will now be upgraded for babysitter Kimora Hodges, who does have priors for domestic violence and is being held on a very high $250,000 bond, no 10-percent.

3. Mother of 3 killed in head-on double fatal crash on I-94 A horrific crash involving three vehicles on I-94 near Beech Daly took the lives of two people Tuesday morning."I don’t believe this, it’s still so unreal to me," said Antonia Brown. "That was my first baby... the one that made me a mother, that's the one that got me to where I am today." Laniya Bethea, a 24-year-old mother of three, was one of two people who didn't survive.

4. Detroit neighbors say 3-year-old boy found dead in freezer was blind; family called CPS 13 times this year The 3-year-old boy who was found dead in a freezer in Detroit early Friday morning was blind, neighbors say, and the boy's family said Child Protective Services had been called 13 times this year. Detroit Police Chief James White said the young boy had been decomposing when he was found and credited the first officers to respond for following their instinct. According to neighbors, Chase was blind and had some other disabilities, but those were not listed.

5. Jobbie Nooner in southeast Michigan: a truly unique Metro Detroit tradition The Midwest's second biggest boat party was back on Lake St. Clair in Metro Detroit as Jobbie Nooner returned! The annual summer tradition was on Lake Saint Clair and takes place the last Friday of every June. Thousands tied up their boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair for a day of drinking.

Jobbie Nooner (file photo)

6. Three Michigan beaches closed due to bacteria levels, including one in Oakland County

Amid one of the hottest stretches of summer temperatures in years, at least three Michigan beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels, including one in Oakland County. According to the state's Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy BeachGuard, Cass Lake's Grove Street Beach in Keego Harbor was closed due to high bacteria levels related to storm water runoff. The other two beaches are both Up North in Arenac County in Saginaw Bay where Whites Beach and the Singing Bridge Beach were both closed on Monday this past week.

Saginaw Bay Beach. Photo credit: Jay Dillon/FOX 2

7. Swarm of bugs picked up on Detroit, Cleveland weather radars

The next time you look at your local weather radar, you may think you are seeing rain. Yet, it could actually be a swarm of bugs! That’s what happened Wednesday, when the National Weather Service picked up a cloud of mayflies on two radars in Detroit, Michigan and Cleveland, Ohio. The NWS Cleveland posted the radar photo on its Facebook page on June 22.

8. Jeep dealership pays family of worker killed during oil change, car's owner pays nothing A Jeep dealership in Rochester Hills has agreed to a settlement with the family of a mechanic who was killed on the job in March 2020 after the victim's family sued the owner of the car. Attorney David Femminineo told FOX 2 that the dealership, Rochester Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge, and the family of Jeffrey Hawkins agreed to an undisclosed settlement after he was killed on March 13, 2020, when the owner of a Jeep brought his car in for an oil change.

9. Armed suspect who entered Detroit gas station, targeted man carrying baby arrested Detroit police have arrested a man caught on camera pulling a gun out on a patron in a gas station this weekend. The incident happened at a gas station on Hubbell and Tireman. Video from a gas station showed a man approaching the business before opening the door and brandishing a handgun, which he then points at a man holding his 7-month-old baby.

10. Stellantis layoffs incoming to Sterling Heights plant may come as early as Monday Layoffs are expected to hit one of Stellantis's manufacturing plants in Michigan, with announcements about who will lose their jobs coming as soon as Monday. The layoffs, first announced on June 14, will impact employees at the Stamping Plant in Sterling Heights. According to a letter sent from the UAW, the chapter was told by management it wants to begin "an indefinite lay-off (from the bottom up) starting as early as Monday, June 20, 2022."