Charges expected after fatal birthday party crash • Kidnapping suspect charged • NFL Draft nears

A 66-year-old woman could be arraigned as early as today after she slammed into a building hosting a birthday party and killed two children.

Authorities believe the suspect, who is not being named because she hasn't been charged, was drunk when she crashed into the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County's Berlin Township on Saturday afternoon.

The crash killed two children who were siblings, 8-year-old Layna and 5-year-old Zayn. More than a dozen other people were also hurt, including Lana and Zayn's mother and brother, who are both in critical condition.

"This is just complete innocence. They're just sitting there cutting the birthday cake and singing Happy Birthday and their lives are taken from them instantly," said Dan Beazley, who was at the boat club honoring the victims.

A security camera from a nearby house captured the driver speeding through the parking lot before the crash. She stopped about 25 feet in the building.

Man charged in girl's kidnapping, sexual assault

A Detroit man is facing numerous charges after authorities say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl as she walked home from school last week.

Cedric Jackson, 59, is accused of luring the 10-year-old victim to his home in the 15700 block of Braille on Wednesday. Once the girl was in his home, he is accused of sexually assaulting her and keeping her there for about three hours before letting her go.

When the girl did not return home from school, she was reported missing to Detroit Public School (DPS) officials, who located Jackson.

Jackson is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 13), kidnapping, and unlawful imprisonment.

NFL Draft in Detroit nears

The NFL Draft is just days away.

Roads are closed around Detroit as preparations continue ahead of the big event.

Headed downtown for the Draft? We've got you covered:

E. Coli warning issued for ground beef

U.S. food safety officials are warning people to check their freezers for certain ground beef products over potential E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert on Saturday for ground beef products from Greater Omaha Packing Co. Inc.

"The problem was discovered by the establishment while conducting an inventory of product that was on hold because it was found positive for E. coli O157:H7," the FSIS alert stated. "The company notified FSIS that they inadvertently used a portion of the contaminated beef to produce ground beef products that they subsequently shipped into commerce."

These items were shipped to food service institutions and retail locations nationwide, the FSIS said.

A recall was not issued because the products are no longer available for purchase, but people may still have the products.

Gas prices drop despite fears they would rise

Despite fears that gas prices would rise due to conflict in the Middle East, Michigan averages are down 10 cents this week.

Drivers are paying an average of $3.59 per gallon of unleaded fuel, according to AAA. Last weekend, averages hit a 2024 high of $3.70 before dropping slightly to start the week. Despite fears that prices would continue to rise due to tensions in the Middle East, they fell.

"Michigan motorists are finally seeing lower prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "However, a rise in oil prices alongside tight supply could push gas prices higher."

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 inductees include Cher, Ozzy Osbourne

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced, which include Mary J. Blige, Cher and Ozzy Osbourne.

The five other inductees into this year’s performer category are Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & The Gang, Dave Matthews Band and Peter Frampton.

Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton earned the Musical Influence Award, while the late Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield will get the Musical Excellence Award.

Pioneering music executive Suzanne de Passe won the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

"Rock ‘n’ roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. "This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."