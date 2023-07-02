The Detroit Zoo is saying farewell to three resident gorillas, the family of a lineman who was electrocuted while working in Lincoln Park speaks about their heartbreak, and a CPS supervisor was put on leave after a 9-month-old baby died Monday: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Detroit Zoo saying goodbye to gorilla trio - and invites the public to say farewell with them One the Detroit Zoological Society's most popular exhibits will soon have a few less habitants as it prepares to say goodbye to its three resident gorillas. Half-brothers Chipua "Chip," Pendeka "Pende" and Kongo-Mbeli "Kongo" have called the Great Apes of Harambee habitat at the Detroit Zoo home for two decades. The three apes will be moved to another accredited zoo yet to be announced.

Half-brothers Chipua "Chip," Pendeka "Pende" and Kongo-Mbeli "Kongo" will be moved to a new zoo. (Photo Credit: Roy Lewis. Courtesy: Detroit Zoological Society)

2. Family of lineman electrocuted while working on downed line in Lincoln Park left heartbroken Lineman Austin Chappell was electrocuted two weeks ago coming in contact with a live wire while working in Lincoln Park. The 30-year-old was supposed to come back home to Alabama, this week to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

"I just hope that other women who are married to linemen don't have to go through this - and I know that there are. There's no words to describe the pain," said his wife, Sara Chappell. "He was my best friend. We both loved each other until the end of this world.

3. Video shows man propose mid-flight with the help of fellow passengers: 'I just went with it' When Darian Brinkley boarded a flight from Atlanta to Cancun, Mexico, last week, he didn’t expect to be engaged by the time the plane landed. But thanks to a spur-of-the-moment idea – and a lot of help from his fellow passengers – Brinkley pulled off a sweet surprise from 30,000 feet up.

Delta Air Lines Airbus (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Expand

4. CPS worker put on leave after Detroit baby's death; 9-month-old had signs of abuse, sources say A supervisor within the state health department's Child Protective Services agency has been put on administrative leave after a 9-month-old baby girl died Monday. Family of Kinsley Evans say they had been trying to regain custody of her for weeks, begging the state to listen to their concerns for her wellbeing. But on June 26, she was rushed to the hospital after it was discovered she wasn't breathing.

5. Detroit air quality ranks among worst in world - How to protect yourself Air quality in the Metro Detroit area was some of the worst in the world Wednesday morning. Detroit's air quality ranked behind only Dubai. Chicago was ahead of Detroit earlier in the day, but Detroit has since moved up to second worst. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is covering the air, leading to the poor air quality that can cause breathing issues, coughing, and more.

6. Oxford High School shooting: New evidence reveals James, Jennifer Crumbley's 'consciousness of guilt' A case filing reveals more details that the prosecution says prove Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley's parents were negligent ahead of the crime. Since the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting, prosecutors have claimed James and Jennifer Crumbley were grossly negligent. They are accused of buying Ethan the gun used in the school shooting just days before.

7. Former U-M quarterback Ryan Mallett dies in Florida drowning Former University of Michigan quarterback Ryan Mallett died Tuesday in a drowning accident in Florida, according to published reports. Mallett, 35, drowned while swimming. According to reports he died after being rushed to the hospital in Destin, Florida. After transferring from Michigan to Arkansas in 2008, he was drafted in the NFL in 2011. Mallett was currently the head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas after retiring as a player.

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Ryan Mallett #15 of the Michigan Wolverines looks to pass the ball during game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 22, 2007 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo By Gregory Shamus/G Expand

8. Ford Fireworks 2023: Rain in Detroit weather forecast as big show approaches Rain Monday is expected to continue into the evening when the 2023 Ford Fireworks are scheduled in Detroit. Though most of the rain should pass, some lingering showers are expected to end by 10 p.m.

9. Royal Oak Taco Fest: Food truck lineup, entertainment schedule, and more Royal Oak Taco Fest returns this weekend with an expanded footprint after the inaugural event last summer. The fest includes food trucks, dozens of musical performances, fun for kids, wrestling, hot sauce eating contests, and more. Here's what to know before you go.

10. Over 440 arrested in Warren's 'biggest crime sweep' in history, chief says Warren Police announced more than 400 arrests in a massive crime blitz on Wednesday that the department said exceeded all expectations. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer opened the press conference by discussing the arrest of a police officer who was fired after hitting an inmate two weeks ago. He said the past few weeks have been exceptionally challenging for the department.