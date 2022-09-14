Joe Biden at the auto show • Detroit cop off job over OnlyFans account • Warren schools closed for threat

Among the people who plan to be in attendance for the Detroit Auto Show is President Joe Biden, who plans to visit the city Wednesday.

Biden has been venturing beyond Washington D.C. in recent months, making stops in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts over the past month. Detroit will be one of several stops he's made to Michigan since becoming president.

FOX 2 will stream the president's arrival as well as his remarks later in the day.

In addition to Biden, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will also be in attendance at the auto show.

The political star power making their way to Michigan is part of a larger effort by the administration to highlight the country's push toward electric vehicles. Biden, a self-described "car guy" made beefing up American auto manufacturing into the electric vehicle industry a big part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Selling it to the populace will be Biden's next goal as the midterm election season kicks into gear.

Multiple Warren schools closed over social media threats

Several schools in the Warren school district will be closed Wednesday due to threats made online. The schools that will be closed include Lois E. Carter Middle School, Paul K. Cousino High School, and Community High, the Twitter account for Warren Consolidated Schools posted early Wednesday morning.

Warren Police are now investigating the threats, which included multiple posts about shooting up the school.

Police received a call shortly after midnight about the threats.

More information was expected later Wednesday, the school Twitter account said.

Detroit cop off job after racy OnlyFans page discovered

A Detroit police officer is off the force after a racy OnlyFans page she was running was found by the department. "One of our officers through her Instagram account had a paywall set up and was posting pornographic videos on the other side of the paywall," said Chris Graveline, the director of the Detroit Police Department's Professional Standards section.

Chief James White learned about the page with porn Tuesday morning, launched an investigation, and suspended Janelle Zielinski, only to find out she resigned a day earlier. She graduated from the police academy and started her career with DPD in March.

Her resignation letter was effective Sept. 23, but since she was suspended, she will no longer be working. Graveline said that one of the bedrock tenets of being part of Detroit police is that officers need to keep their "private life unsullied. This is a major point of emphasis to our officers"

Residents in Detroit were split on whether police made the right decision. FOX 2 reached out to Zielinski for comment, but she did not respond.

Beefed up police presence at Fraser schools Wednesday following assault

Following reports of an assault near two school district buildings in Fraser Tuesday afternoon, the district plans to beef up security Wednesday for school. Police locked down multiple district buildings after responding to reports of some kind of altercation. According to a statement from authorities, an assault occurred near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue in the afternoon.

Both the middle and high schools were under lockdowns until 5:30 p.m., canceling all school events.

Police declined to give details on what unfolded, but parents said someone was possibly stabbed during a fight between students.

There was no threat to the public. Students will notice more police officers at the school Wednesday as a result of the fight. Classes are expected to resume as normal.

$20K reward offered firearm theft in Dearborn Heights

Up to a $20,000 reward is offered for information after a group of thieves stole about 50 guns from a Dearborn Heights pawn shop during two break-ins early this week. Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, a group of suspects drove a vehicle through C&C Coins in the 24600 block of W. Warren and stole several handguns and rifles.

Police believe the same group returned around midnight Monday. They drove another vehicle through the boarded-up C&C Coins and stole more guns. In total, about 50 firearms were stolen from the pawn shop. The Dearborn Heights police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are working together to find the suspects.

"These are very serious incidents which demand the full weight of the investigative resources of not only our agency, but our partners with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives who sent agents to each scene to further the investigation" DHPD Police Chief Jerrod S. Hart said.

Authorities say the crimes may be connected to a Westland gun store break-in where a group of thieves drove a stolen SUV through a building and stole about 50 guns. Submit tips to the Detroit ATF Field Division at 313-202-3400, or 1-888-283-8477. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Daily Forecast

it's going to be another beautiful weather day, starting with fog in the morning and ending with a cold front that brings our low 80s to mid 70s by the later afternoon Wednesday.

There's plenty to be excited for at the auto show this week when it opens to the public. That includes the Chrysler 300C, of which only 2,000 will be produced in the U.S. Learn more about the unveiling here Some clarity is emerging about the abrupt departure of Michigan's chief justice. Bridget Marie McCormack has been selected as the next president of a head arbitration firm in New York. Here's what the group does An investigation report by the Detroit News revealed a surge in lobbying around the time Michigan's budget was being molded - it's largest ever. Multiple million dollar projects received taxpayer funds that included very little specificity on what they were building. A documentary that explores the history of Boblo Island Amuseument Park and its ferries is about to premier in theaters. Many residents will remember the beloved steamboat that shepherded people to and from the island. Covid and flu cases are expected to spike in the upcoming months as the seasons change. This winter could be an interesting one for many who haven't spent a December in normalcy since the pandemic. Learn more here

Kenneth Starr, Clinton whitewater prosecutor and former federal judge, dies at 76

Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment and put Starr at the center of one of the country’s most polarizing debates of the 1990s, has died at age 76, his family said Tuesday.

Starr died at a hospital Tuesday of complications from surgery, according to his former colleague, attorney Mark Lanier. He said Starr had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit in Houston for about four months.

For many years, Starr’s stellar reputation as a lawyer seemed to place him on a path to the Supreme Court. At age 37, he became the youngest person ever to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where Chief Justice John Roberts and justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia also had served. From 1989-93, Starr was the solicitor general in the administration of President George H.W. Bush, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court.

Read more here.