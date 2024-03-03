Nearly 300,000 Working Families Tax Credit checks went out to Michigan households last week, a mother and daughter were shot by a woman during a road rage incident in Sterling Heights, and a car crashed into a Canton Walmart, injuring 8 people Friday afternoon: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Michigan state tax refunds: Nearly 300,000 Working Families Tax Credit checks sent out Michigan taxpayers have received more than $219 million as part of the Working Families Tax Credit, the state announced Monday. Nearly 300,000 checks worth an average of $550 each have been sent out. More than 700,000 families are expected to get checks.

2. Michigan Presidential Primary: Election results by county Michigan held its primary election Tuesday, a state that both major parties say they must secure in order to win the White House in 2024 . President Joe Biden won the Democratic Primary in Michigan, with 81% percent of the vote, despite a chunk of support - 13% percent backing the uncommitted vote. Former President Donald Trump had 68% percent of the vote with Nikki Haley finishing with 26.5% percent.

3. Woman shoots mother, daughter in Sterling Heights road rage incident A road rage incident ended with a woman shooting a mother and her adult daughter in a Sterling Heights parking lot across from Lakeside Mall. Two vehicles were going back and forth aggressively on the road, police confirmed. The suspect, who is a CPL holder, was driving a white Dodge Durango; she pulled into a parking lot near a Carrabba's Italian Grill on Hall and Schoenherr. The mother and the daughter, in a red Jeep, followed.

4. Eight people injured when car crashed into Canton Walmart A woman in a black Jeep SUV ended up inside a Walmart after she drove through one of the entrances Friday afternoon. Several people were injured, including a child, police said. On Saturday morning, police said that all the victims of the incident are either being treated or have been released, for their non-life-threatening injuries.

5. Mother driving with 3 children shot in road rage incident in Detroit A mother is recovering in the hospital after being shot in an apparent road rage incident while her children were in the car with her.

"Not only was it sad that you fired a shot to begin with, but you risked the lives of three children when you did that," said Detroit Deputy Chief Arnold Williams. "And it was for nothing more than you were mad"

6. Body of missing Michigan man found burned, buried behind his home The body of a missing Cadillac man was found burned and buried behind his home last week, Michigan State Police said. Police said the 55-year-old Cadillac man was reported missing on Feb. 20 after he disappeared but his truck, phone, and dog were left behind at his home. During a search of the missing man's property, police noticed the ground was recently disturbed and obtained a search warrant. The area was excavated on Feb. 23, and investigators found large chunks of burnt wood, tires, remnants of burnt clothing and a piece of apparent flesh.

7. Woman missing for 7 years rescued from Inkster motel, MSP says A woman who'd been missing for about 7 years was rescued by Michigan State Police on Monday. The woman, who is in her 30s, was found in an Inkster motel room after her family reported her location to police, MSP Second District posted on social media.

"The caller said that her stepdaughter, who had been missing since 2017, contacted her and was currently being held against her will at a motel in Inkster," according to MSP.

8. 1 killed in fiery Belle Isle crash A fiery single-car crash Wednesday night in Belle Isle killed the driver. Detroit police were called to Belle Isle around 8:35 p.m. on reports that a driver had crashed into a pole near Strand and Woodside. First responders arrived to find a car on fire but could not locate the driver. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was found in the driver's seat.

9. I-75 freeway shooting leads to charges against Genesee County man A Genesee County man is facing charges after police allege he shot at a woman on I-75 in Oakland County last week. The victim reported that the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Thomas Robert Trim, of Mt. Morris, was passing on the shoulder and tried to run her off the road before pulling out a gun near Grange Road in Groveland Township around 6:20 p.m. Feb. 22.

Thomas Robert Trim (Oakland County Jail)

10. Grand Blanc EF-2 tornado leaves trail of damage with peak wind speed of 115 mph The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Grand Blanc Township in the early hours of Wednesday morning. A path of damage was left throughout the area, as trees were uprooted, houses damaged and gas lines ruptured. The Enhanced Fujita Scale lists the wind speed of an EF2 tornado at 111 to 135 miles per hour. There were no reported injuries.